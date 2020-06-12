Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese Government to develop policies to promote key economic regions

 
 
15/06/2020    15:43 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries and localities to create policies for the development of key economic regions to drive post-pandemic economic growth.

A view of Da Nang City, part of the Central Key Economic Region. A Government resolution would be built to accelerate the development of key economic regions. — Photo baovanhoa.vn

The Ministry of Planning and Investment would draft a Government resolution about tasks and solutions to accelerate the development of key economic regions, based on collecting proposals from relevant ministries and localities, and report to the Government in the meeting in June.

Focus must be on completing the planning of key economic regions and of provinces lying within the region to promote the strength of every locality and make the region a growth driver of the country.

Specific mechanisms and policies must be raised to attract private investment in developing the infrastructure system, especially in transport projects and projects against flooding, saline intrusion, erosion and coping with climate change.

Action plans must also be developed to attract investment flow from the shift of the global value chain, eyeing big multinational groups and those with high, modern and environmentally-friendly technologies.

The PM also asked the administrative reforms to be hastened to create favourable conditions for investors.

Incentives in investment and credit could be considered for key economic regions to attract large-scale projects in some prioritised sectors.

 

The Northern Key Economic Region would focus on attracting hi-tech, processing, manufacturing, electronics, service, banking, finance and logistics projects to form research and development centres which would promote the application of science and technologies as well as innovation.

The Central Key Economic Region would prioritise the development of marine economy and the eco-system for the automobile industry, transport services and tourism.

The focus of the Southern Key Economic Region would be attracting large-scale and hi-tech projects to build value chains.

The Cuu Long (Mekong River) Delta would focus on developing hi-tech agriculture, agriculture processing industry, tourism of Phu Quoc Island as well as efficiently implementing measures to promote the sustainable development of the region in line with coping with climate change.

The PM also asked key economic zones to improve linkages to promote economic growth. — VNS

.
Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
Vietnamese Govt to keep pushing for cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Non-cash payments have increased sharply in recent time in Viet Nam, but more efforts are needed to increase their rate, experts said.

Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
Most Southeast Asian economies to fall into recession, rebound in 2021: report
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam will emerge from the pandemic the least affected of all countries in Southeast Asia, though it is not immune to the sharp slowdown in trade flows, 

Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen’s Imex Pan Pacific Group has won the bid to invest in a VND6.83 trillion (US$293 million) duty-free zone on Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Kien Giang Province, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled
Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises looking for new technologies or to promote their products internationally markets are encouraged to participate in the VCIC CONNECT Programme.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wants to invest in Bac Van Phong

Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The State of Vietnam will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

As many as 102,000 trading accounts opened in the last months, showing the attractiveness of the stock market.

Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The luxury resort real estate business is expected to continue sliding in the coming months because the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam has yet to recover.

Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19
Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Under pressure from investors, annual business plans are rarely changed at large enterprises. But things may be different this year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

SBV eyes tightening non-bank credit in corporate bonds, property

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has completed plans for the construction of four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants.

Vietnam gears up to export cars
Vietnam gears up to export cars
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers are taking steps to become the ‘new Detroit of Asia’.

Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Worker demand is expected to soar after COVID-19. Businesses will expand recruitment activities as they need workers to revive production and grab opportunities from investors' relocation moves.

Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months
Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Earnings key for Vietnamese firms to enjoy tax cut: deputies
Earnings key for Vietnamese firms to enjoy tax cut: deputies
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The new proposal on tax cuts for local firms should focus on changes of earnings, not personnel, so it benefits the worst-hit companies during COVID-19, National Assembly (NA) deputies said on Thursday.

Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation aims to disburse annual investment up to US$690mil.
Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation aims to disburse annual investment up to US$690mil.
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has targeted disbursing investment of VND13-16 trillion (US$561-690 million) annually to focus capital on key industries and sectors to promote economic growth.

Vietnamese manufacturers urged to take advantage of online platforms to reach global buyers
Vietnamese manufacturers urged to take advantage of online platforms to reach global buyers
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers must enhance their online platforms to increase their adaptability to disruptions and gain access to buyers in both traditional and new markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

VN shares post biggest loss in two months
VN shares post biggest loss in two months
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

Vietnamese shares posted the biggest loss in seven weeks as investors oversold on the pessimism of the US central bank about global economic prospects.

