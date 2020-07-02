Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/07/2020
BUSINESS
 
 
VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery

03/07/2020    15:12 GMT+7

The Government will sell its 36% stake, equivalent to 230.8 million shares worth some VND37.6 trillion (US$1.6 billion), in the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), the country’s biggest brewery, this year.

Sabeco’s Saigon and 333 beer cans on the shelf of a supermarket in HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been asked to transfer the Government’s stake in Sabeco to the State Capital Investment Corporation before August 31.

Early last month, the ministry refuted a rumor stating that it would buy back 53% of Sabeco’s shares from the Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev). In a document sent to the Singapore Exchange on May 29, on which ThaiBev is listed, the Thai investor also confirmed that it is not seeking buyers for Sabeco’s shares.

In late 2017, ThaiBev spent over US$4.8 billion buying 53.59% of Sabeco’s shares from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

After the deal, Sabeco operated efficiently until the Government issued Decree 100 banning drunk driving, followed by the Covid-19 outbreak, which saw the company’s revenue and profit fall in 2019 and the early months of 2020.

Regarding the business plan for this year, Sabeco expects to generate VND23.8 trillion in net revenue, the lowest since 2012, and VND3.252 trillion in after-tax profit, a year-on-year decrease of 37% and 39%, respectively.

Sabeco is one of the 139 enterprises from which the Government will sell its stake this year, according to VnExpress news site. SGT

Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback

Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 3 refuted a rumor stating that it would buy back 53% of Saigon Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Corporation's (Sabeco) shares from Thaibev.

 
ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

 
 

