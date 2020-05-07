Greenback cools, pressure on VND/USD exchange rate eases

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
As the dollar price has decreased in the international market, the official exchange rate announced by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and dollar market price have also decreased slightly.

Dollar price down

The official exchange increased in the last week of April, reaching VND23,272 per dollar in the last trading session of the week, the highest ever.

However, on April 28, the official exchange rate decreased by VND10 per dollar to VND23,262 and by another VND5 on April 29 to VND23,257.

The dollar prices quoted by commercial banks fall and rise with the official exchange rate. Banks buy dollars at VND23,340-23,350 per dollar, and sell at VND23,520-23,530.

Analysts said the dollar depreciated in Vietnam after it depreciated in the world market. Investors think that the bailouts launched by the US and the QE packages by FED may put pressure on US inflation.

Moreover, the figures about the US economy made public recently are less satisfactory, especially figures about retail revenue, industrial production and services. Its GDP in Q1 decreased sharply by 4.8 percent compared with the same period last year.

 


The official exchange rate has increased by VND102 per dollar so far this year, or 0.44 percent. Meanwhile, banks’ buying price has increased by VND310 per dollar, or 1.34 percent, and selling price has increased by VND300, or 1.3 percent.

Though the greenback price has decreased slightly, the pressure on the dong/dollar exchange rate still exists. The dollar in the international market is still traded around the 100 point threshold, the highest level in the last three years.

Analysts said the US FED has slashed interest rates to support the economy, but the interest rate cut was nothing compared with other central banks such as ECB and BOJ. Therefore, the dollar interest rate is still higher than the interest rate of the euro and Japanese yen, which is important support for the dollar.

An analyst commented that the dollar price decline is just temporary. The pandemic will not be contained completely all over the globe until there is a vaccine.

This means that the demand for dollar will still be high as investors consider dollars as a safe asset in the context of global economic uncertainties.

Vietnamese financial institutions also think that the dollar price would stand high, especially because of the forecast that the dollar supply won’t be as plentiful as 2019.

KB Securities, which previously predicted that the dollar price would go flat in 2020, has adjusted its prediction about the dong/dollar exchange rate, saying that the dong would lose 2.5 percent of value this year. 

Chi Mai

Will foreign investors’ capital withdrawal put pressure on the exchange rate?

Explaining the appreciation of the US dollar recently, Nguyen Duc Do from the Finance Academy said that in the current uncertainty, investors have sold their assets and sought shelter in the dollar. 

How will exchange rate and interest rate be affected amid Covid-19 outbreak?

SSI Research says the financial market in 2020 will be unpredictable and much less active than the forecasts released at the end of 2019.

 
 

Other News

.
Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Successful property transactions accounted for 14 percent of the total existing units in the first quarter of 2020, marking a decrease of 60 percent from the same period last year and also the lowest in the past four years, according to a report.

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

VinaCapital has predicted a 3 percent GDP growth rate reduction because of Covid-19, while Fitch has projected a modest growth rate of 3.3 percent, and ADB 4.8 percent.

VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Some large corporations have shifted to making products that can be useful in the fight against Covid-19. Vingroup has promised to make ventilators, and garment companies are making face masks from antibacterial fabric.

Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to increase the frequency of flights from May 16 to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has called for the resumption of international flights in and out of the country. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Trade turnover of garment and textile plunges in first four months

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As a market economy, Vietnam has to open its markets to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) but the opening may lend a hand to FIEs to control the home market.

Innovation for a green future
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Intellectual property rights are the centre of all efforts to create a green future, Dinh Huu Phi, director-general of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, tells Vietnam Government Portal.

Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
VIDEOicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Overseas remittances to Vietnam this year have been forecasted to fall by 17% this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a local economist.

VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Unable to wait for the pandemic to end and seeing revenue drop to zero, businesses have been trying every method to earn money in the Covid-19 crisis.

Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported a loss of nearly VND1.9 trillion (US$80.75 million) in the first quarter of 2020 as consumption was dampened by the coronavirus outbreak.  

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

Economic rebound still outwith reach
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Asteep decline in business confidence is expected to contribute to a drop in economic growth this year, but the Vietnamese economy is projected to rebound significantly next year

Vietnam’s businesses warned of being acquired by foreigners
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Many businesses will struggle if the pandemic lasts a long time, leaving them vulnerable to foreign takeovers, experts say.

Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Insurance companies have been enjoying an increase in sales in the first quarter of this year.

Vietnamese currency forecast to continue weakening in 2020
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Weaker foreign direct investment inflow on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic and a likely preference by the central bank for a weaker Vietnamese dong to support export competitiveness would be key drivers of dong weakness over the near term,

Signs indicate that Apple plans to set up factory in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Apple is running a large recruitment campaign in Vietnam, while many other foreign technology firms are considering pouring capital into projects in the country.

