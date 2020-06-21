Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 19:30:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers

 
 
22/06/2020    18:24 GMT+7

Foreign enterprises are beginning to shift their investments into industries that require medium-level workers or higher-skilled workers as opposed to putting money into labour-intensive industries as in the past,

according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

growing waves of fdi investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers hinh 0

Recent statistics released by the State Audit indicate that since the Foreign Investment Law was promulgated in 1987, the country has been able to attract more than 30,000 billion projects from 130 countries and territories globally with a total registered capital of US$362 billion, of which US$211 billion of the total was disbursed.

Therefore, FDI projects have historically represented important capital sources for economic development investment nationwide, with this flow of foreign investment also having a significant impact on market development, labour productivity, and worker income.

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said that the creation of direct and indirect jobs has increased significantly, with the number of employees working in foreign-invested enterprises growing from 330,000 in 1995 to roughly 6.1 million in 2019. This represents an average growth rate of 7.72% during the 2005 to 2017 period, far higher than the labour growth rate seen in other economic sectors.

Labour productivity has been able to undergo positive changes thanks to capital being poured into the foreign invested sector. According to current prices, labour productivity of foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises in 2017 reached a total of VND330.8 million per worker, 3.5 times higher than the national average for labour productivity, and higher than the entire business sector in general, especially in terms of non-state enterprises.

The shift in labour structure from low-skilled labour-intensive industries to highly-skilled labour-intensive industries has been growing together with attracting additional sums of foreign investment, with workers previously being concentrated in a number of labour-intensive manufacturing industries such as garments and textiles and footwear. However, the proportion of labour in a number of manufacturing industries applying high technology has been increasing rapidly, with the number of workers involved in electronics and electronic products increasing from 8.03% in 2012 to 15.7% in 2017.

Recruitment changes required

Minister Dung believes that foreign financiers are now seeking greater levels of investment efficiency, especially when putting their money into East Asia and Southeast Asia. Instead of searching for new and major markets that could be directly exploited as had previously been done in the past, multinational groups now prioritising investment in places that feature modern infrastructure facilities. Other factors that appeal to investors include an abundant supply of high-quality human resources, appropriate policy mechanisms, along with a stable political situation in order to improve production efficiency and boost competitiveness in available markets.

 

There will be an array of fundamental changes in terms of labour demand and human resources structures once the flow of foreign investment reaches sectors that require both medium-level labourers and highly-skilled workers. This is likely to be the case in sectors such as components, machinery accessories, electronics, scientific products, medical products, chemistry, along with rubber and plastic, although there will be little changes to low-skilled labor-intensive industries such as textiles and apparel or footwear, the minister noted.

“With this trend, Vietnam has many great opportunities as most countries, leading groups, and major businesses consider the country to be a safe, potential destination, an optimal investment and production centre in the short and medium term. In the context that the economy will experience drastic changes against the above-mentioned macro trends, Vietnam's labour market will certainly have fundamental changes in structure and organisation," said Minister Dung.

The Minister added that in the near future labour structures will continue to shift from the agricultural sector to both industrial and service sectors. This will follow the trend of employment structures altering from labour-intensive fields to technology-applied industries. Consequently, jobs in sectors that employ unskilled and low-skilled workers will gradually decrease as the demand for jobs that require more qualified and highly-skilled workers increases.

Due to these changes, it is likely that workers, especially those who are old, untrained, and unskilled, will certainly face an array of challenges to retrain in order to adapt themselves to become employable in new industries. Without thorough preparations, a large proportion of Vietnamese workers could be at high risk of losing their jobs amid the current shifting trend.

As a means of adapting to the latest trends of foreign investment and in order to benefit Vietnamese workers in a sustainable economy, Minister Dung underlined the need to be proactive in developing a number of comprehensive action strategies aimed at creating a completely connected market that features a diverse ecosystem which is closely linked to the international market.

Moreover, the Government should work closely with ministries and agencies to direct them to continue their great efforts to improve the nation’s business environment, take part in exchanges with major international groups, and proactively negotiate bilateral free trade agreements. “It is therefore essential to revamp bilateral and multilateral mechanisms with regard to investment attraction, intellectual property, banking, and finance so that foreign countries are able to provide the optimal conditions for their businesses to enter the country through their financial support mechanisms”, Minister Dung added. VOV

FDI into electronics should promote local companies

FDI into electronics should promote local companies

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam

EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam

The European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to trigger high-quality FDI flows from Europe to the Southeast Asian country, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Italy Nguyen Duc Thanh.

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.

Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Inventory has become a common concern of domestic enterprises due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction’s proposal to allow foreigners to buy tourism property developments in Viet Nam needs careful consideration, experts have said.

Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Experts have forecast bank credit growth in the second quarter to reach 3.5-4 percent, much higher than the rate in the first quarter.

Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Thousands of workers in the garment and footwear industries will be laid off soon as companies still cannot receive new orders.

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Last week, interbank liquidity was in excess and the interest rate dropped to a record low, signs showing that capital has become ‘stagnant’.

Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Provincial authorities are responsible for choosing investors and implementing the newly added projects.

AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Development strategy for building material sector to be devised

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Decree drafted to empower SSC to halt market trading

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Social housing expected to fuel Vietnam's property market

Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that will turn three public private partnership (PPP) sub-projects of the North-South Highway to public-invested.

Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

M&amp;As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

FDI into electronics should promote local companies
FDI into electronics should promote local companies
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 