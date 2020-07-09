Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/07/2020 11:40:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure

09/07/2020    11:38 GMT+7

Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure hinh anh 1

A bird's eye view of Ha Long Bay 

From 2016, local authorities have been granted management of 100 per cent of the collection from Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees (minus a certain percentage contributed to the State budget and maintaining operation of the bay’s management board). The collection is supposed to be invested in infrastructure on the mainland and in the bay.

This is an important policy of the Party Committee's Standing Board and People's Council of Quang Ninh province to mobilise focused resources for the city’s infrastructure, especially transport and tourism projects, creating a driving force for the city’s breakthroughs.

It aims to turn Ha Long into an international tourism and service centre with synchronised, modern socio-economic infrastructure and creates an impetus for the city to become a central-level city by 2030.

Along with the development target, Ha Long looks to preserve values of the World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay.

 

During the 2016-19 period, Ha Long city allocated nearly 3 trillion VND (130,500 USD) from Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees to renovate and construct new infrastructure.

A number of major projects have been constructed in this period using Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees like Tran Quoc Nghien road, road surface extension and renovation on main streets, pavement renovation for pedestrian zones, upgrading water drainage systems and replacing street lights with energy-saving systems.

According to local authorities, the collection from tourism sites’ entrance fees have decreased in the first half of this year due to COVID-19, affecting construction progress of infrastructure projects.

After the pandemic, the city’s authorities are accelerating public investment disbursement to meet the projects’ deadlines./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
M&amp;A set for a bustling second half
M&A set for a bustling second half
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

M&A deal-making will probably increase at a steady pace in the second half of 2020, led by the upcoming mega deal of Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco.

Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The local economy is confronted with multiple hardships, and to beef up development and quickly rebound, faster and stronger actions become an urgent need.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Amidst lingering complaints from businesses on VAT for imported medical devices, the Ministry of Finance has broken its silence by announcing the ongoing revision of prevailing rules, 

Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Problems in land access and administrative procedures continue to exist, making it difficult for industrial real estate to develop over the long term, experts say.

State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), Nguyen Tuan Anh, talks about his office’s contributions in strengthening independent external oversight on the achievement of nationally agreed goals.

VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The General Department of Customs will focus on cracking down origin frauds and illegal transhipment as violations are becoming more rampant and complex as Viet Nam integrates more deeply into the global economy.

Da Lat - hub of flower exports
Da Lat - hub of flower exports
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is set to become a fresh flower export hub in Southeast Asia. 

Vietnam activates new wave of reform to lure foreign investors
Vietnam activates new wave of reform to lure foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Preferential tariffs and incentives for land access are not enough to woo investors looking to move operations out of China, experts say.

Car sales rocket after registration fee cut
Car sales rocket after registration fee cut
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

While the 2020 White Book on Vietnamese businesses offers only data which can be used for reference, this report points out that the majority of Vietnamese enterprises are very small, and their business efficiency seems to be also extremely low.

Higher labor productivity: pay rise
Higher labor productivity: pay rise
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Business owners should be authorized to decide whether minimum wages are raised or not in the year that follows because it is only they who are able to determine whether labor productivity

Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears
Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Dozens of thousands of local advertisers of Facebook and Google are on edge since the Law on Tax Administration has come into force on July 1.

Hanoi emphasising its investment advantages
Hanoi emphasising its investment advantages
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

While Hanoi is making further improvements to call for fresh investment in development of industrial zones to pick up a new possible wave of investment shifts, the problem of how to efficiently absorb the capital must be taken into consideration.

Fashion rivals continuing to suffer in coronavirus fallout
Fashion rivals continuing to suffer in coronavirus fallout
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Thousands of dismissed labourers at suppliers in Vietnam has exacerbated the floundering performance of major garment and footwear brands across the globe like Adidas, Nike, and Zara.

Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam
Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The total capacity of solar power projects registered by investors has become nearly 10 times higher than the targeted level.

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA
Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Rice quotas for Vietnam under the EVFTA are expected to push Vietnam’s rice exports up from the second half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Car sales in Vietnam rocket after registration fee cut
Car sales in Vietnam rocket after registration fee cut
BUSINESSicon  08/07/2020 

After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

Coronavirus: Moguls and lobbyists get millions in government aid
Coronavirus: Moguls and lobbyists get millions in government aid
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Kanye West's apparel brand, Jared Kushner's family and Donald Trump's lawyer were among the recipients.

State budget revenue reaches seven-year record low
State budget revenue reaches seven-year record low
BUSINESSicon  08/07/2020 

The total State budget revenue was estimated to be at VND668,700 billion, equaling 44.2% of the anticipated amount by the end of June, marking a 10.5% drop over the same period last year and the lowest levels since 2013.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 