Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure

Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

A bird's eye view of Ha Long Bay

From 2016, local authorities have been granted management of 100 per cent of the collection from Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees (minus a certain percentage contributed to the State budget and maintaining operation of the bay’s management board). The collection is supposed to be invested in infrastructure on the mainland and in the bay.

This is an important policy of the Party Committee's Standing Board and People's Council of Quang Ninh province to mobilise focused resources for the city’s infrastructure, especially transport and tourism projects, creating a driving force for the city’s breakthroughs.

It aims to turn Ha Long into an international tourism and service centre with synchronised, modern socio-economic infrastructure and creates an impetus for the city to become a central-level city by 2030.

Along with the development target, Ha Long looks to preserve values of the World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay.

During the 2016-19 period, Ha Long city allocated nearly 3 trillion VND (130,500 USD) from Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees to renovate and construct new infrastructure.

A number of major projects have been constructed in this period using Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees like Tran Quoc Nghien road, road surface extension and renovation on main streets, pavement renovation for pedestrian zones, upgrading water drainage systems and replacing street lights with energy-saving systems.

According to local authorities, the collection from tourism sites’ entrance fees have decreased in the first half of this year due to COVID-19, affecting construction progress of infrastructure projects.

After the pandemic, the city’s authorities are accelerating public investment disbursement to meet the projects’ deadlines./.VNA