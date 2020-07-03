Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall

The proposed construction of a parking lot and the Aeon Mall Hoang Mai Trade centre will soon be decided upon by the Hanoi People's Committee as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the adjustment of the city's construction planning.

The location of the mooted project. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn

Covering an area of 6ha, the project would be located behind Giap Bat Station in Dai Ki, Thinh Liet and Hoang Mai wards of Hoang Mai District. The area would be organised under the transit-oriented development (TOD) model closely linked with the national railway, the urban railway No 1, Giap Bat Station and Monorail M2.

In 2019, Aeon Mall Viet Nam Company Ltd, 27-7 General Service and Mechanical Manufacture Company Ltd and Xuan Nam Viet JSC proposed building a parking lot and Aeon Mall in Hoang Mai District. The People’s Committee approved the project worth US$280.7 million in principle.

In a meeting between Secretary of the Ha Noi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue and Aeon Mall on May 19, Tetsuyuki Nakagawa, general director of Aeon Mall Viet Nam, said they expected the group's largest project in Viet Nam so far to be approved soon.

On June 2,7 at an investment promotion conference, the project was granted an investment licence. The mall would be Aeon's third outlet in Ha Noi and sixth in Viet Nam. — VNS