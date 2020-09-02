Hanoi tightens management over condotels, officetels and resort villas

The Hanoi People's Committee recently issued a written request to tighten the management of the investment, construction and business of condotels, tourist villas and officetels.

A model officetel apartment. — Photo vnexpress.net

The committee assigned departments, branches and local authorities to strictly implement the Prime Minister's Directive No 5 dated March 1 last year on enhancing the reorganisation of construction and urban planning and development management.

The municipal Department of Construction was assigned to control and manage construction works, appraisal of basic and construction design, construction activities to ensure functional use, other criteria consistent with the approved planning; detect, prevent and promptly handle mistakes in project execution by investors.

Ha Noi also required the city's Department of Planning and Investment to control investor's compliance with the law for construction investment projects with the function of offices combined with accommodation, investment tourist projects such as condotels and resort villas and to strictly control proposed projects to convert non-residential functions into housing.

The Ha Noi Department of Planning and Architecture must control the function of land use, ability to meet social and technical infrastructure in the process of making, evaluating, submitting for approval of planning projects, and procedures for planning and architecture of investment projects on condotels, resort villas and officetels, ensuring legal compliance.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment will review approved investment projects and the implementation of land allocation and land lease to determine land use purpose and land use term.

The Ha Noi Department of Tourism will work with relevant units to inspect business activities of condotels, resort villas and officetels to prevent and handle illegal business activities. — VNS

