21/05/2020 02:16:53 (GMT +7)
Hanoi announces lists of housing projects open for foreign ownership

 
 
20/05/2020    14:08 GMT+7

Foreigners are eligible to own houses in a tenure of 50 years with renewal possibility.

Hanoi’s Department of Construction has announced a list of 10 housing projects that allow the ownership of foreign individuals and organizations.

 Foreigners are eligible to own houses in Vietnam in a 50 year period

The projects are located in the districts of Nam Tu Liem, Ha Dong, Cau Giay, and Thanh Xuan.

Nam Tu Liem district:

Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower in Me Tri ward invested by Korea-based Keangnam Enterprises Ltd. It’s a mixed-use supertall skyscraper with 72 stories, including two 48-storey hotel twin towers.

Other places include HH2-1A building of Golden Palace A in Me Tri and Phu Do wards invested by Mai Linh Investment JSC, and Dolphin Plaza in My Dinh 2 ward invested by TID Joint Stock Company.

Ha Dong district:

There are five projects, including high-rise buildings at Duong Noi New Urban Area (Zone A) in Duong Noi ward invested by Nam Cuong Corporation; Mixed-used Hanoi Radio and Television building in Ha Cau ward invested by Phu Thinh JSC; Zone C in Kien Hung New Urban Area in Kien Hung Ward developed by Kien Hung Urban Development Investment JSC, Hop Phu Investment Development Joint Stock Company, and Tin Phu Investment and Development JSC; High-rise buildings at Park City New Urban Area in La Khe ward invested by Vietnam International Township Development JSC (VIDC), a member of Malaysia’s ParkCity Group; and Extended Van Khe New Urban Area in La Khe ward developed by Song Da – Thang Long JSC.

Cau Giay district:

There are two projects namely Eco Park View mixed-use buildings at Cau Giay New Urban Area in Dich Vong Hau ward developed by Medinsco Medical Equipment JSC, Construction and Infrastructure Development JSC, and Ecoland JSC.

 

Thanh Xuan district:

Mixed-use serviced apartment complex at No.25 Le Van Luong street, Nhan Chinh ward is invested by Hanoi Real Estate Business and Services JSC.

 More foreigners are interested in owning houses in Vietnam

Under Vietnam’s revised Law on Housing that took effect from July 2015, all foreigners who are granted a visa to the country and not entitled to privileges and diplomatic immunity are eligible to buy not only apartments but also landed property (villas and townhouses), and their home ownership rights have been significantly relaxed.

The tenure is 50-year leasehold with renewal possibility. Foreign individuals married to Vietnamese citizens are entitled to freehold tenure.

The total number of units owned by foreigners must not exceed 30% of the total units in one condominium complex, or 250 landed property units in one particular administrative ward or its equivalent.

Foreigners can buy houses from developers of residential projects on the primary market and only from foreign individual/entity owners (not from local owners) with the remaining ownership tenure (renewal possibility available upon expiry) on the secondary market, according to CBRE. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts

Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts

Ownership rights and risk-sharing mechanisms must be clarified in public-private partnership (PPP) law to encourage the participation of private investors and ensure efficiency as well as transparency of PPP projects.

VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry

VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it will not cap foreign ownership of companies in the payment services industry in its draft decree to replace Decree No.101.

 
 

.
The fate of 4 million workers in the footwear industry depends on the recovery of exports after Covid-19 ends.

Vietnam ranked second, following Bangladesh, in the top 10 fastest growing wealth markets from 2010 to 2019.

Authorities want to maintain the petrol price stabilisation fund as a tool to keep retail prices stable and give them the ability to intervene in the market when necessary.

Banks aid 318,000 COVID-19 affected borrowers

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to $600 per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-25 recently approved by Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung.

Overdue debts, which are increasing rapidly during Covid-19, will adversely affect business results and capital growth capability of many commercial banks in Vietnam.

Bamboo Airways has set targets of doubling its domestic air routes to 60 by the end of 2020, and raising the number of international routes from six to 25, with that to the US expected to be re-launched in late 2021 or early 2022.

Total assets of credit institutions and foreign banks in Vietnam by the end of the first quarter of this year inched down 0.72 per cent to VND12.48 quadrillion (US$521.76 billion) compared with the end of last year.

Local stocks are expected to keep rising this week but their growth would be slower as goods news dries up.

The government of Vietnam is moving ahead with a plan to put mobile money into use to reduce social contact and cash circulation.

Banks are ready to seize business opportunities in the coming months as the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled in Vietnam and domestic production and business are expected to accelerate soon.

VIRAC forecasts that the dairy industry prospect in 2020 will continue to grow at a high level, increase investment capital in dairy farms to reduce dependence on imported milk and to meet the needs of people’s domestic consumption.

Vietnamese businesses reeling under financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic have become vulnerable to foreign takeovers and need the Government's support, according to experts.

Property firms were the top bond issuers in the first four months of this year, but the race of issuing bonds to raise capital in the context of tightened credit was creating risks as many had much higher outstanding bonds than their equities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous impacts on Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general. 

Vietnamese, US footwear firms to discuss trade amid pandemic

The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) has suggested the development of casino services as a means of economic recovery, in a document submitted to the Government.

Vietnam holds a number of advantages against other countries at a time when investors are looking to exit China, according to experts.

Previously, China imported rice in small quantities from Vietnam, but the country has recently increased imports from Vietnam and accepted higher prices.

With the resumption of key economic sectors' activities, such as manufacturing, services and retail, Vietnam’s economy is accelerating to get back to its normal state.

