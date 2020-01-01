Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/06/2020 10:11:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers

 
 
02/06/2020    07:48 GMT+7

The absorption fell 57% on-quarter and 51% on-year to 17% during the quarter.

Hanoi’s apartment market experienced the lowest absorption of Grade B in the first quarter (Q1) this year as the country focus on fighting coronavirus, according to Savills – a leading global real estate service provider.

 Outlook for Hanoi's apartment market remains positive

The absorption fell 57% on-quarter and 51% on-year to 17% during the quarter.

Grade B sales eased to 70% from 75% in Q4/2019. With abundant supply, developers face severe competition to maintain performance.

Primary prices decreased 2% on-quarter and increased 5% on-year.

Meanwhile, the absorption of Grade C was at 20%, the highest absorption among segments in Q1, fueled by increasing demand for more affordable units.

Supply

 Supply of Hanoi's apartment market. Source: Savills Research and Consultancy

In Q1/2020, five new and the next phases of six existing projects, provided approximate 4,800 units, down 64% on-quarter and 50% on-year.

New launches were at their lowest for five years as developer plans rapidly changed in response to the pandemic.

Primary supply fell 17% on-quarter and 19% on-year to 27,900 units. Grade B remains the largest supplier accounting for 73%.

In terms of sales, approximately 4,900 transactions were reached, down 53% on-quarter and 50% on-year due to low quarterly performance, first affected by national holidays in early Q1 then social distancing.

As the pandemic spread, local buyers avoided crowded sales events while travel bans limited foreign purchases.

In addition, intensified government measures since April 1 have forced developers to shutter site operations and close sales offices.

Stable primary prices

 
 Hanoi's apartment market performance. Source: Savills Research and Consultancy

Primary prices remained unchanged on-quarter but went up 10% on-year to US$1,460/square meters (sq.m).

Unless the pandemic continues in Q2 this year, Savills anticipates it is unlikely to result in a sharp primary price correction.

For five years, average primary prices have steadily increased 5% each year. Grade A at 10% on-year has been the highest with improving development standards in new supply.

Positive longer-term demand drivers

The 2019 ‘Population and Housing Census’ reported approximately 2.2 million households in Hanoi. Average household sizes are on a downward trend and currently at 3.5 people/household. People living in apartments were the highest nationwide at 12.9%, with 2.8% planning to buy new dwellings. Net floor area (NFA) per capita was 26.1 m2/person in 2019, up from 23.6m2/person in 2014.

In addition, foreign interest in high-end products has been high with 30% project quotas quickly taken up. This trend is expected to continue in well located, premium projects by reputable developers.

Outlook: reasons to be cheerful

The short-term economic impact of Covid-19 will be significant.

In 2020, approximately 39,600 units from 28 existing and future projects will enter the market and Grade B will continue to lead. Of the 28 announced projects, 43% are under construction and 36% at foundation. Leading future suppliers are Tu Liem district with 37% of stock, Gia Lam with 24%, and Hoang Mai 23%.

When restrictions are lifted, developers will be under pressure to ramp up sales, which is likely to see improved buyer incentives. These may include more flexible payment terms, smaller deposits, and extended payment schedules.

According to Savills, there are reasons to be cheerful namely (1) online sales will accelerate in 2020; property management will implement IR4.0 technologies to remotely connect with residents; (2) the government’s decree on extending tax and land rental payments will help ease the worst pandemic effects; (3) new regulations will reshape supply; (4) wider capital sources will enter the market as 2019 remittances reached a new high of US$16.7 billion, of which over 20% was invested in property. Meanwhile, real estate firms in 2019 issued bonds worth over US$4.6 billion. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

Investors need to consider carefully before buying old apartments: experts

Investors need to consider carefully before buying old apartments: experts

Experts have recommended investors consider carefully before buying old apartments to ensure investment efficiency.

Hanoi has high demand for Grade A apartments in Quarter 3

Hanoi has high demand for Grade A apartments in Quarter 3

The real estate market of Hanoi saw high demand for Grade A apartments for rent and sale in the third quarter, according to Savill Vietnam’s quarterly report on Hanoi's property market.

 
 

Other News

.
New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

A new period of EU investment development in Vietnam is right around the corner, as the historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be adopted by the National Assembly early next month. 

Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Hunger and malnutrition were an increasing problem worldwide before the pandemic. Restrictions imposed to curb disease spread have disrupted local and international food supply chains, making the problem even more urgent.

Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to transform the competitive landscape of Vietnam’s pharmaceutical and medical industry. 

Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The sector saw a softer contraction than in April as the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control in Vietnam.

Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export s are expected to bounce back as many partners are gradually exiting lockdown, in addition to the positive effects of free trade agreements.

Upcoming EVFTA to fortify lenders
Upcoming EVFTA to fortify lenders
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

European and Vietnamese banks alike could gain the upper hand down the road thanks to upcoming ratification of the historic trade deal between Vietnam and the EU.

Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic is now under control in Vietnam, domestic flights have been operational again, with seat distancing no longer applied. 

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The average gross rent decreased by a slight 1% on-quarter but increased 1% on-year.

Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19
Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Both enterprises and workers need new recruitment methods to optimize human resources, experts say.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

Japanese experts are set to arrive in Vietnam on June 3 to examine and supervise phytosanitary measures for the lychees destined for the Northeast Asian market, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The Government has proposed to the National Assembly three options for transforming investment models at sub-projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway for consideration.

Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam must not sit still and wait for FDI to come. If it does, the best will be skimmed off by other countries, according to Nguyen Dinh Cung, a respected economist.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The US was Vietnam’s leading export market in the first five months of the year, despite a slight decrease in total export turnover.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

May CPI shows slight reduction due to dropping petrol, power, rice prices

VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Ministry of Transport to propose Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extend the expiry for locomotives and carriages by three years.

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The development of industrial zones (IZs) needs a comprehensive plan to capture the transition of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow spurred by trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic 

Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The Government is focusing on boosting the development of enterprises and encouraging private investment to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 