Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/06/2020 19:10:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects

 
 
27/06/2020    18:05 GMT+7

Hanoi is going to present investment certificates for 229 projects with a total value of US$17.6 billion and sign 38 memoranda of understanding worth a combined US$28.6 billion, according to the Tuoi Tre Online website.

Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (4th, R) points to a model on display at the "Hanoi 2020-Investment and Development Cooperation" conference on June 27 - PHOTO: VNA & VGP

Speaking at the “Hanoi 2020-Investment and Development Cooperation” conference held on June 27, Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue said that the capital city contributes 16.7% of the country’s gross domestic product and some 19% of the State budget.

The conference is an opportunity to bolster the relationship between local authorities, investors and businesses as well as units bringing foreign investors to the city and to Vietnam. It is being held after the Covid-19 pandemic has effectively been controlled to reiterate that Hanoi is a safe and attractive destination for investors, Hue stated. 

Through the event, Hanoi is expressing its determination to take the lead in the post-Covid-19 economic recovery and development. It welcomed 1,850 delegates and leaders from 25 centrally-run cities and provinces, key economic zones in the north, ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic corps and others.

 

According to Hanoi City’s Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, the city has gone 72 days without new Covid-19 infection cases in the community. All social activities are also returning to the new normal. 

Despite the adverse impacts of the pandemic, Hanoi reported a gross regional domestic product growth rate of 3.39% in the first six months of 2020. There were 12,650 new enterprises established, with total capital of VND175 trillion, up 9% over the same period last year.

During the January-June period, the city attracted US$4 billion in foreign direct investment capital. Besides, its tax collection met some 50% of this year’s estimate.

Chung also announced a portfolio of 282 projects that the city is seeking investors for with a  total value of VND483 trillion. SGT

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Hanoi Gift Show 2020 to open in October

Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

A spike in the amount of bad loans sitting in banks’ books has triggered Vietnamese authorities to seek new paths to recovery,

Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

New approaches, especially regarding activities of banks, are required to boost the reach of mobile money agents and expand financial inclusion in Vietnam.

VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The policies on supporting businesses have been designed well, but the support is not enough to help businesses recover losses, economists say.

Process supervision can end licence limbo
Process supervision can end licence limbo
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Along with luring in new foreign investment inflows, one of the major tasks for the government is to tackle oversights in regards to foreign-invested projects without construction licences.

Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

In spite of a dent in state budget revenue and a rise in spending this year causing a big fiscal deficit, the government will be able to retain the country’s public debt situation, ensuring national financial security.

Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Loans borrowed from abroad for public investment must be disbursed quicker if Vietnam is to recover economically from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Finance.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds
COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Viet Nam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion
VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to revise tax and land policies for foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to ensure a level playing field for businesses.

Coronavirus: Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic
Coronavirus: Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The airline says the collapse in billions of dollars of travel revenue means it has "little choice".

Olympus quits camera business after 84 years
Olympus quits camera business after 84 years
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Once a huge camera-maker, it is looking to carve off that part of its business and focus elsewhere.

Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA
Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam’s logistics service industry is preparing infrastructure and techniques to grasp opportunities from the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to attract foreign investors with a wave of factories.

Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The chemical giant is settling almost 100,000 US lawsuits from users of its popular Roundup herbicide.

Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The ratio of public debt to GDP is not too high, but the pressure of debt repayment in both VND and foreign currencies will increase in 2020-2021.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

HCM City records low credit growth, high risk of bad debts

Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has left tremendous impact on Vietnam's footwear industry, with the lack of production orders and the consequent drop in exports forcing them to lay off employees. 

Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The national flag air carrier is still moving ahead with its plan to buy 50 narrow-body aircraft, though it has reported a loss of VND2.6 trillion in Q1.

Orientations put Hanoi onto investment radar
Orientations put Hanoi onto investment radar
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Amidst the global trend of investment shifts, Hanoi is betting on new orientations and solutions to increase its appeal, expecting to open opportunities for international investors to venture further afield.

Investors more cautious about pouring money into startups
Investors more cautious about pouring money into startups
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Analysts believe that mentors and angel investors in Vietnam are spending time taking care of their existing investment portfolios, rather than seeking new investors.

A Vietnamese perspective on the evolution of Industry 4.0
A Vietnamese perspective on the evolution of Industry 4.0
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Humankind has observed three industrial revolutions in the past 260 years. The first recognised James Watt as the typical pioneer, inventing the steam engine in 1760 which helped with performing tasks previously carried out by hand. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 