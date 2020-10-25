Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi: Price gap between inner and surrounding areas falls

26/10/2020    13:35 GMT+7

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Hanoi: Price gap between inner and surrounding areas falls hinh anh 1

A view of My Dinh area in Hanoi. (Photo: diendanbatdongsan.vn)

The survey also said that property price and size are the key buying influences.

For some apartment projects in My Dinh, the price has increased to 50-60 million VND (2,128-2,553 USD) per sq.m.

Savills reported average primary prices in the third quarter of this year on the Hanoi apartment market moved up 3 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 10 percent year on year (YoY) to 1,500 USD per sq.m. Secondary prices have been more affected by the pandemic and were down 1 percent QoQ to 1,157 USD per sq.m.

The company said abundant planned infrastructure supports the long term outlook with house prices set to benefit. From 2016 to date, primary prices have increased 5 percent per annum. As networks improve, supply will increasingly move to newer and further out areas.

"The market remains price sensitive and uncertain with a lack of Grade A apartment supply. There is robust demand for affordable products. Sustained recovery underpinned by long term economic and population growth is anticipated once COVID-19 is under control," said Do Thu Hang, Savills advisory services and research director.

She said that besides foreign investors, the Hanoi market is attracting domestic investors, especially from HCM City.

There are some reasons for those investors coming to the Hanoi market. Firstly, investors are reassured by the legal framework.

Second, HCM City-based and foreign investors want to bring a new development trend to Hanoi's housing market, which will create direct competition with local investors. These investors are all developers with extensive experience in real estate development, Hang said.

 

Third, the developers themselves have abilities in many aspects to create affordable products meeting investors' expectations.

However, the biggest difficulty of investors from HCM City is to look for potential projects and cooperation opportunities with landowners in Hanoi. Therefore, they have flexible transaction structures to increase opportunities to cooperate with investors in the city. For instance, they could reduce the investment ratio to 51 percent instead of 76 percent as before.

"The success of investors from HCM City in Hanoi is still a big question," Hang said.

Customer psychology is one of the major challenges for the property investors from HCM City because they may not understand the market demand. In HCM City, prices of projects in the city centre can be up to 10,000 USD per sq.m and even higher. However, Hanoi has few property products with that price and it is difficulty to sell them.

Therefore, despite having a lot of experience in residential real estate development, understanding the Hanoi market is a challenge for developers, she said.

According to the Savills report on the Hanoi market in Q3, the apartment segment had about 3,100 units from four new launches, and the next phases of nine existing projects were down to their lowest in five years at 50 percent QoQ and 60 percent YoY. Primary supply of 26,800 units was down 8 percent QoQ and 9 percent YoY. Uncertainty is delaying project launches.

About 5,200 sales were down 3 percent QoQ and 44 percent YoY. Grades B and C accounted for almost all sales. Demand has eased under a lack of new supply and high-priced inventory.

Savills forecasts in Q4, approximately 9,980 units from one existing and 11 future projects will enter the Hanoi market, with Grade B continuing to dominate. Leading future suppliers will be Gia Lâm District with 38 percent of supply and Tu Liem with 37 percent.

Urbanisation, strong population growth and shrinking households are all driving the solid housing demand, Savills said./.VNA

 
 

Minh Phu opposes US anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp
Minh Phu opposes US anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Minh Phu Seafood Joint Stock Company (JSC) has opposed the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s application of anti-dumping tariffs on its frozen shrimp exports.

Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes
Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Private corporate bonds raised in September dived from the previous month after a decree took effect to tighten the issuance on the corporate bond market.

Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Through the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, confidence in the growth prospects in 2020 of enterprises has gradually diminished.

Virtual and real metrics
Virtual and real metrics
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed adding some indexes not yet stated in the statutory economic criteria, such as per capita gross domestic product (GDP), contribution of TFP to growth and labor productivity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam growth may slow to 3% in 2020, likely to rebound to 7.8% in 2021: StanChart

Opportunities for Vietnam's trade when the U.S removes stay-at-home orders
Opportunities for Vietnam’s trade when the U.S removes stay-at-home orders
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The United States is Vietnam’s key export market. When U.S. consumers had to stay at home due to Covid-19 and slash spending, Vietnam’s exporters struggled. 

High safety risks for buyers of smuggled electric bicycles
High safety risks for buyers of smuggled electric bicycles
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Smuggled low-quality components in electric bikes pose high risks for users in traffic and adversely affect domestic production.

Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market
Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Committee has agreed not to adjust the minimum wage in 2021 and has warned about the pressure on public debt payment.

Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

As 2020 nears its end, assessments are being made of the performance of the nation’s crucial financial markets, which have been holding up well despite the heavy impact of the pandemic and global recession.

Vietnam's full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
Vietnam’s full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Standard Chartered expects Vietnam’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2020 and surge to 7.8 per cent in 2021. 

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese goods worth US$1 billion enjoy EU’s tariff reduction thanks to EVFTA

Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnam's impressive successes and growing position in the world are helping the country become an destination for Japanese and Korean investors.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking losses for 10 years and selling assets to pay debts, boss Duc is still ultra rich
Taking losses for 10 years and selling assets to pay debts, boss Duc is still ultra rich
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

The businesses of Doan Nguyen Duc, or ‘boss Duc’ as he is called in Vietnam, have been facing difficulties. Although the owner of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group has had to sell many assets, he remains a stock billionaire.

SCIC works on government fund plan
SCIC works on government fund plan
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

State Capital Investment Corporation is working on its transition towards becoming the Vietnamese government’s strategic investment fund, aiming to support the state’s endeavour in promoting economic growth.

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 23
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4% this year

Needing VND500 billion, boss Thuy mortgages assets at Kim Lien Hotel
Needing VND500 billion, boss Thuy mortgages assets at Kim Lien Hotel
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, or boss Thuy, as he is known in Vietnam, is taking daring steps by mortgaging 819,450 shares issued by Kim Lien Tourism JSC held by Thaiholdings for a loan.

