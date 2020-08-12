Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic

12/08/2020    15:22 GMT+7

Retailers in Hanoi were told to increase stocks of essential goods by three-fold over average levels to ensure price stability amid the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers at AEON Vietnam’s Ha Dong branch. — VNA/VNS Do Phuong Anh

That request was made by Deputy Director of Hanoi’s Industry and Trade Department Tran Thi Phuong Lan in a meeting with some retailers in the capital city on Monday.

At the meeting, director of AEON Vietnam’s Ha Dong branch Do Ngoc Khanh Chi said that stocks in the AEON supermarket chain had jumped 1.5-2 times across different types of goods, of which rice and instant noodles were kept in higher amounts while other products such as eggs and meat were negotiated between the supermarket and suppliers in case of a sudden increase in demand.

“These statistics have been built upon sales from the same period last year. In case demand surges, AEON will re-adjust its stocks to ensure goods for customers,” Chi said.

AEON Vietnam also reported a decrease of 30-35 per cent in the number of visitors to the supermarkets and sales remain largely unchanged, despite the fact that Hanoi has recorded new COVID-19 cases.

This was explained because consumers have switched to online shopping and chose to shop near their homes to avoid crowded places. This also proved that people are no longer afraid of shortages and are now more experienced in response to the pandemic, according to the supermarket chain.

According to statistics by some enterprises, online purchases increased by about 40 per cent in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Tran Thi Phuong Lan highly appreciated firms’ implementation of the city and department’s guidelines in the preparation of essential goods in efforts to combat the pandemic.

She said August 10-16 was predicted to be the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore stocks must be maintained three times higher than usual.

This request would be valid for three months until October for the list of 17 essential goods.

Due to the pandemic, all fairs and exhibitions, as well as weekly product programmes, are not allowed to take place. The People's Committee of Hanoi directed the Industry and Trade Department to ensure enough goods and supply-demand connection.

The trade authority also expects each retailer to arrange points of sale for provinces to display their goods and agricultural products.  VNS

Economists warn of ‘psychological inflation’ in Vietnam

The high CPI increase in the first half of the year will challenge the regulation of goods and service prices in the remaining months of the year, experts say.

Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods

Supermarkets in Hanoi and HCM City keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers.

 
 

.
Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The price of gold in local and global markets continued to suffer a sharp decrease on August 12 following an announcement on Russia's progress in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.

HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

HCMC authorities promise to offer competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) besides improving the business environment and simplifying administrative procedures to attract investment.

HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many supermarkets in HCM City have reduced prices of essential goods to share with customers during the pandemic.

VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Government’s policy of a five-month extension for tax payment deadlines did not attract a large number of firms.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Foreign firms to gain greater footing in petrol retail market

PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Automobile producers are observing the complex changes of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust their businesses.

Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The new outbreak of Covid-19 and the heavy fluctuations of financial investment channels are creating big challenges for the real estate market.

Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The opening trading session of August 11 saw the price of domestic gold endure a sharp fall and is now hovering around VND56 million per tael following a series of consecutive increases over the past few days.

Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thu Hien, deputy director of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, spoke on the transport transaction floor in Vietnam.

Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

While private enterprises have made more outward investments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been gradually reducing their investments, reported Bizlive.

Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The export of many agricultural products, especially industrial crops such as pepper, rubber, tea, and cashew nuts, fell remarkably from January to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has forecast a consolidated pre-tax loss for 2020 of nearly 15.18 trillion VND (over 650 million USD) due to COVID-19.

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As many as 12 cities/provinces have not seen new FDI projects this year, reported Saigon Times.

Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

In late July, news that 15 Japanese companies received support from their Government to move to Vietnam from China became a hot topic in the media.

Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

As another wave of COVID-19 hits the nation, many businesses are already on the verge of collapse.

