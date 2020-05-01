Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 08:47:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam

 
 
04/05/2020    08:39 GMT+7

Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam’s economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving as one of the key driving forces.

1489p7 harnessing further fdi to vietnam
Senior economist Nguyen Mai

Vietnam achieved its national reunification on April 30, 1975, fulfilling its strong aspirations, with the sacrifice of many generations of Vietnamese people.

Currently, the country is fighting another enemy – the global coronavirus pandemic, demonstrating its people’s brainpower, creativity, and discipline. This has become a role model for many nations to apply.

During its national construction and development, attraction of foreign direct investment (FDI) has become a bright colour in the Vietnamese economic picture as it has been an important and stable impetus for the economy over the past three decades and more.

As of March 20, Vietnam had nearly 31,670 valid foreign-invested projects registered at $370.1 billion, of which 58.3 per cent, or $215.6 billion, has been disbursed. Some 19 out of 21 economic sectors have been home to FDI, with processing and manufacturing achieving $216.7 billion registered FDI (58.6 per cent of the economy’s total), property business $58.6 billion (15.8 per cent), and electricity production and distribution $27.7 billion (7.5 per cent).

As many as 136 nations and territories have been investing in Vietnam, including South Korea with $68.6 billion in registered capital (18.5 per cent), Japan $59.7 billion (16.1 per cent), followed by Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. In 2018 and 2019, Vietnam was among the world’s list of top 20 largest FDI attractors.

All 63 cities and provinces have also attracted FDI, including Ho Chi Minh City with registered $47.5 billion (12.8 per cent), Hanoi $34.64 billion (9.4 per cent), and the southern province of Binh Duong $34.61 billion (9.3 per cent).

Foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) have been providing jobs for 4.5 million direct local labourers and millions of indirect labourers. They hold 23-25 per cent of total national development investment capital, and create over 50 per cent of industrial production value, while helping the country develop a modern financial and banking system. They also hold 70 per cent of the nation’s total export turnover, and are responsible for 20 per cent of state budget and 20 per cent of GDP.

FIEs have helped Vietnam engage further in international integration since doi moi and the opening door policy were launched, contributing to supporting Vietnam to get out of international embargo, and recover its relations with many nations and international organisations. Moreover, FIEs have also helped Vietnam enhance its status and prestige in the region and the wider world.

However, FDI has also created burning issues about environmental protection, transfer pricing, tax evasion, low technology, labour dispute, goods origin, and even national security and defence. This would need improvements in state management capacity and sound policies to ensure the benefits of both Vietnam and investors.

1489p7 harnessing further fdi to vietnam
Foreign direct investment makes up a fifth of Vietnam’s GDP, illustrating its position as an economic driver. Photo: Freepik.com

Recent performance

Over the past three months, coronavirus has had negative impacts on the Vietnamese economy, with first-quarter GDP growing only 3.82 per cent on-year, and attracted FDI reduced on-year.

From January to March 20, disbursed FDI hit $3.85 billion, equal to 93.4 of that in the same period last year. Newly-added and stake acquisition-based FDI touched $8.55 billion, tantamount to 79.1 per cent of that in the corresponding period last year.

However, thanks to the Bac Lieu liquefied natural gas plant registered at $4 billion, the total registered FDI in the period reached $5.5 billion for 758 new projects. Thus the remaining 757 projects were registered with $1.5 billion, meaning about $2 million for each project – equivalent to 50 per cent of the same period last year.

In the first quarter of this year, FIEs’ production and business suffered from different impacts as they are in different sectors. The sectors of garments and textiles, beer, fisheries, hotels, and leased offices have been hit harder than the sectors of electronics and computers, for example.

Production developments in January and February differed from those in March. Many enterprises faced difficulties in importing materials in the first two months due to the outbreak in China, which is Vietnam’s key supplier of materials of garments and textiles, footwear, and electronic components. Many enterprises stopped operation in mid-March.

However, since early March when Vietnam and China resumed their trade activities, the pandemic has attacked Europe and the US which are also major partners of Vietnam. This has forced many partners in these markets to reduce or cut orders from Vietnamese firms, making it hard for Vietnam to produce and export goods to Europe and the US.

For example, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in Ho Chi Minh City has 168 operational enterprises with 56,000 Vietnamese employees and 585 foreign employees. So far, 33 enterprises are hit by COVID-19, leaving almost 6,000 workers in temporary unemployment and 1,000 in permanent unemployment.

 

In the first quarter of this year, FIEs’ total export turnover, including crude oil exports, hit $40.4 billion, equal to 97.1 per cent of that in the same period last year, and occupying 70.8 per cent of the economy’s total export turnover.

FIEs’ total import turnover sat at $33.18 billion, down 0.8 per cent on-year, and accounting for 59 per cent of the country’s total import turnover.

It has been for the first time that FIEs’ export-import turnover has seen a drop after many years of consecutive increases. However, the economy still witnessed a trade surplus of $7.2 billion, though locally-invested enterprises saw a trade deficit of $4.4 billion.

A brighter future

It is now difficult to forecast the sabotage level of the pandemic on the global economy, including the Vietnamese economy.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have recently forecast that the global economic growth this year may be below zero, while Vietnam is expected to grow below 5 per cent.

However, some optimistic signals have been seen as China has begun to recover its economy, with many enterprises bouncing back. South Korea has also seen a reduction in new positive cases. This is contributing to a bright outlook for the sectors of aviation, tourism, and trade and investment between Vietnam and these nations.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s fight against the pandemic is also witnessing positive development. The government and the State Bank of Vietnam have asked commercial banks and localities to deploy financial and fiscal packages to support enterprises and people. The packages are worth many billions of US dollars via direct loans and reductions and exemption of assorted taxes and fees, as well as simplified administrative procedures.

In addition, the business community has also been implementing activities for mutual support, with business associations instructing their member enterprises to conduct new production and business plans and strategies, in line with the government’s post-pandemic plans, in which there will need a boost in innovation, renewal of growth model, with a stress laid on improving the quality and effectiveness of socio-economic development. This is aimed to translate the nation’s aspiration for prosperity into a reality.

In 2020, despite massive difficulties facing enterprises, IT and digital technology are strongly developing, with 5G to be deployed nationwide. Meanwhile, many enterprises are greatly interested in applying solutions related to the circular economy, and localities are reaping achievements in their shift to a digital economy, with many successful models about organic agricultural production.

This year is also the second one for the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, while it is expected that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will take effect in July. These will create new opportunities for Vietnam to expand trade and investment ties with the wider world.

Regarding economic growth, the Ministry of Planning and Investment forecast that the economy may grow 5.32 per cent this year if the pandemic ends in the second quarter of the year.

However, some economic experts hold that if the government’s policies are well implemented, and enterprises have good conditions to recover their performance, it is likely that the economy can grow 6.8-7 per cent this year.

Foreign investors are showing their big confidence in the Vietnamese economic outlook thanks to the country’s sturdy actions to help them out of difficulties and cope with the pandemic.

According to the Politburo’s resolution on attracting foreign investment, prioritising high-tech and clean sectors, it targets FDI of $30-40 billion a year in 2021-2025 and $40-50 billion a year in the 2026-2030 period, and disbursement rates of at least 66 and 75 per cent respectively.

Now is the time for the nation to boost its institution and simplify its administrative apparatus, and rev up innovation. This will determine the speed of economic recovery after the pandemic, and implement the target of attracting more high-quality FDI inflows. VIR

Nguyen Mai

COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI

COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s economy but it’s also believed to create the conditions to attract more FDI as there have been signs of a switch in capital flows away from China and to ASEAN member countries.

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESSicon  01/05/2020 

Customs clearance resumes at Lang Son border gate

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Foreign investment inflows dip nearly 15% in first 4 months

Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The $1.386 billion added investment will help accelerate Long Son Petrochemical Complex that has fallen behind schedule.

High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Demand for packaging paper is expected to increase by 14-18 percent per annum in the next 5-10 years, according to the Vietnam Paper and Pulp Association (VPPA).

2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will jointly publicise the 2019 provincial competitiveness index (PCI) at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 5.

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Hefty sums found their way to Vietnamese e-wallets from diverse partners during the year, turning the segment into one of the investment hotspots.

E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Amid the negative coronavirus impact, local small and medium-sized enterprises are paying attention to digital solutions that utilise artificial intelligence technology to increase exports by connecting buyers globally via e-commerce channels.

Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The input material supply from China ha resumed, but some American and European buyers have asked to delay deliveries for the orders they had previously placed.

VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Enterprises in the southern provinces of Việt Nam that have resumed operation after the end of the social distancing period are facing a shortage of workers.

Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hironobu Kitagawa, who was once JETRO’s Chief Representative in VN, speaks about the country’s efforts to improve its international trade policies.

How will seafood companies fare this year?
How will seafood companies fare this year?
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Analysts believe that Vietnam’s seafood industry will face difficulties until the end of June.

Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is looking forward to receiving high-quality investments from Europe once the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) take effect.

EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
VIDEOicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnam’s garment sector will face a host of challenges from the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, with the greatest being a shortage of raw material supplies. 

Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

A local air carrier has asked the national aviation authority to withdraw the aviation business license of local budget carrier Jetstar Pacific (JPA) and reallocate its flight operation rights to other local airlines.

Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has rejected several proposals to reduce taxes to help revive production and trade and support businesses affected by Covid-19.

Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Air carriers have increased the frequency of domestic airlines since April 25 after the Prime Minister relaxed the social distancing policy.

F&amp;B businesses in Vietnam experiencing dark days
F&B businesses in Vietnam experiencing dark days
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The spread of coronavirus, the social distancing policy and the freezing of the tourism industry all have patalyzed the F&B sector.

Covid-19 changes positioning of largest securities companies in Vietnam
Covid-19 changes positioning of largest securities companies in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The number of securities companies that saw profits decrease or took losses in Q1 were much higher than the number of companies that maintained growth.

Covid-19 drives up market withdrawals, reduces new market entrants
Covid-19 drives up market withdrawals, reduces new market entrants
BUSINESSicon  01/05/2020 

The number of firms withdrawing from the local market in April surged by 30% year-on-year, while the establishment of new enterprises plunged by 47% due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Luxurious car brands forecasted to increase market share
Luxurious car brands forecasted to increase market share
BUSINESSicon  01/05/2020 

The luxurious car market is expected to develop strongly this year, despite the automobile industry facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 