HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month

 
 
20/04/2020    16:51 GMT+7

The HCM City People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong held a meeting with the heads of various government departments to discuss how to rescue...

HCM City will resolve the difficulties faced by property developers and projects this month, Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee, has promised. 

The HCM City People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong held a meeting with the heads of various government departments to discuss how to rescue real estate projects that have been delayed due to various difficulties.

They considered the difficulties faced by the Dam Sen Complex Project in District 11, licensed in 2014.

It has a land area of ​​54,568.3sq.m, and apartment towers, a hotel and office buildings will be built by C and T International Joint Stock Company.

It has been caught up in long delays related to compensation payment and site clearance, and District 11 and other related authorities offered to assist with those and resettlement of people living in the area so that the construction could begin implemented soon.

The Water Bay, a project being developed by Novaland Group, and Van Phuc City by Van Phuc Group, both in District 2, have been delayed because of legal difficulties.

Le Hoang Chau, chairman of the HCM City Real Estate Association, said most developers with delayed projects are big players who have been waiting for years to resume work.

 

They only need approval from authorities and nothing more, he said.

Phong promised that from now through the end of this month the city would consider and resolve all difficulties faced by projects and developers since property has been identified as a key sector that contributes significantly to the city's economic development but has been plagued by difficulties, lost revenues and failed to meet targets.

The city would draft plans to support the industry and focus on developing large property corporations to improve their competitiveness.

This is in fact one of the major orientations to stimulate the city’s development, he added. — VNS

Real estate: oversupply or undersupply?

Real estate: oversupply or undersupply?

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) says there has been a sharp increase in inventory and has urged loosening of legal procedures to hasten completion of projects.

Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS

Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS

The domestic real estate market in the first quarter had the lowest transaction volume in the past four years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam Association of Real Estate Brokers (VARS) said.  

 
 

Other News

.
Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Transport has rejected a proposal of cutting container loading and unloading service fees at seaports by 30 per cent, Nguyen Tri Duc, chief of the ministry’s office said.

State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Viet Nam's branch in HCM City has set up a hotline (028) 38.211.230 to provide assistance to enterprises, especially for those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

State-owned transport giants Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam Railways, and Vietnam Maritime Corporation suffered all-time biggest losses in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19

Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Long An Province has called on the Ministry of Industry and Trade to scrap all restrictions on the export of sticky rice since it has around 56,000 tonnes of stocks.

Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19
Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter, construction businesses still firmly believe bright growth lies ahead for the rest of the year.

Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports
Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

An interdisciplinary inspection team led by the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been established to work with agencies to determine how much rice is stuck at ports so that the ministry can come up with an appropriate rice export plan.

Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has just approved the site for the $1 billion relocation project of the existing Vung Tau airport.

Thriving health apps conquer local market
Thriving health apps conquer local market
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The international health emergency currently plaguing the world has initiated a surging demand in digital healthcare in Vietnam, opening doors for telemedicine startups offering solutions that go well with social distancing efforts. 

Auto exports target 100,000 products
Auto exports target 100,000 products
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers are cherishing the dream of entering the world market.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many banks are posting optimistic business results as the full force of the disruptions of the global COVID-19 pandemic are not felt in their operations yet.

Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

With COVID-19 and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike, experts have predicted.

Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums
Logistics groups roll out schemes to avert doldrums
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on supply chains globally, logistics firms in Vietnam have experienced decline in revenue but are mustering the strength to overcome the challenges ahead.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year, according to property consultancy companies.

VN agriculture out in the cold for credit
VN agriculture out in the cold for credit
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam has directed the banking sector to develop a VND250 trillion ($10.87 billion) credit support programme to help companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&amp;A deals
Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The coronavirus crisis is expected to create mergers and acquisitions opportunities for foreign dealmakers in the coming months as cash-starved Vietnamese companies seek funding to overcome their difficulties.

. Latest news

