HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits

19/08/2020    12:26 GMT+7

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

Rents in HCM City have continued to drop with the second wave of COVID-19.  — VNS Photo Van Chau

During the first COVID-19 wave, when the entire country was under social distancing in April, she first reduced the rents to $1,100.

But at the end of July, when a new wave came, brokers asked her to reduce the rent further to $900, saying since foreign experts could not come to Vietnam in the absence of commercial flights, they have to do so to attract Vietnamese renters.

"I do not know how long the pandemic will last," Minh said.

“The longer I leave the house empty, the more losses I will suffer since I still have to pay interest on the loan.”

Not only high-end apartments, but also mid-priced and affordable apartments and townhouses face strong pressure to reduce rents.

Tran Minh Trieu, the owner of two apartments and a townhouse in District 7, said his total lease income used to be VND35 million ($1,500) per month, but he has had to reduce rents two times in the last five months by a total of 25 per cent.

“I also have difficulties because I am paying VND25 million per month for a loan. But if I do not reduce the rent, my tenants will leave.”

Landlords of commercial spaces face similar difficulties. On major roads in the city’s central districts, it is common to see rental signs going up after cafes, milk tea shops, restaurants, and fashion stores closed down due to a lack of customers.

Many landlords have cut rents by 30-40 per cent, but still cannot find tenants.

Tran Khanh Phong, who owns three commercial spaces in District 1, said he used to earn more than VND180 million (US$7600) a month, but recently cut rents by 50 per cent.

 

“Two tenants have stopped renting my place, and I expect the remaining tenant to also stop soon.

“I am suggesting that if they sign a new contract they will get a 30-40 per cent discount for a year, but they are hesitant because they do not know when the business situation will return to normal.”

Businesses in the food and beverages and fashion sectors could only sustain losses for a maximum of six months, and so if they do not see good prospects soon, they should close down, experts said.

Tran Trong Tien, owner of a fashion shop on Le Quy Don Street in District 3, said: “The social distancing campaign has ended. But people have now reduced spending on unnecessary things including new clothes. I am worried.

“If I make losses for three to five months, I will definitely go bankrupt. So I am thinking of returning the premises to the landlord or subletting it."

Recently many retail giants too have asked landlords to reduce rents.

F&B firms like Golden Gate Group, Trung Nguyen Legend, The Coffee House, and Starbucks and retailers such as Mobile World Joint Stock Company, FPT Shop and Mai Nguyen Shop have all asked landlords to reduce rents by 30-50 per cent until year-end.

A recent survey by Savills found 57 per cent of tenants hoping landlords will reduce rents by 40-50 per cent, while landlords were reluctant to cut them too much, with many saying the maximum possible is 30 per cent.  VNS

Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.

.
The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s steel industry would face many challenges in exporting steel to the EU despite the advantages gained under the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to experts.

Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The closures of startups is being reported frequently, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
Da Nang allows villa construction on land reserved for golf courses without PM’s permission
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has been found eliminating a golf course project and allocating the land to investors to develop houses and villas, without having the jurisdiction to do so.

'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, informally known as Boss Thuy, may be added to the list of the 50 richest billionaires in Vietnam after a transfer deal worth trillions of dong made late last week.

Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Mooncakes created in unique and cute animal shapes are set to become the latest trend to hit the mooncake market for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of VND25 trillion-VND27 trillion (US$1.07 billion-$1.16 billion) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnamese goods make up high proportion of domestic supermarket system

Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Giving forecasts about economic performance has never been so difficult as there are now too many influencing factors.

Which banks lead the digitization race?
Which banks lead the digitization race?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

In the context of the digital economy, the financial institutions which pioneer the digitization process and run fast in the race will have long-term advantages over others.

How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Some government officials say Vietnam needs to attract ‘eagles’, as it calls big and 'super-big' investors, to help upgrade the stock market.

Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a golden opportunity for e-commerce trading floors, as well as social networks such as Facebook. However, the country has lost billions of dong in tax revenue due to e-commerce

VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second.

Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Covid-19 is one reason more businesses are choosing co-working spaces. Analysts predict big changes in working office models after the epidemic ends.

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

What should automobile manufacturers do – import cars for domestic sale or assemble cars domestically? They prefer the second solution, though the first brings higher profit.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.

Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien, Head of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Economic Advisory Council, speaks about the key reasons that led to the slow disbursement of public funds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Having an IPO (initial public offering) is an unfulfilled dream for startups because they are all incurring losses, experts said.

