Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/09/2020 08:50:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact

03/09/2020    07:47 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City’s office market has started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with grade A buildings impacted more than grade B, experts have said.

HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact hinh anh 1

Office buildings in HCM City (Source: VNA)

CBRE said in its latest report, “The prolongation of COVID-19 has challenged the recovery of economies in the Asia-Pacific region as well as Vietnam.

“Though the HCM City office market did not record significant impacts from COVID-19 in the first quarter of this year, it started to witness stronger reactions from tenants in the second quarter after their revenues plunged. With many going through a period of economic uncertainty, some were forced to return all or part of their office space.”

According to CBRE, while there was no new supply in the HCM City office market in the second quarter, new office area in 2019 and the first quarter of this year has not been fully absorbed by the market.

This was because many tenants have been planning to either continue in their current buildings or relocate to buildings with lower cost at the edge of the CBD or suburban areas.

Grade B was steady, especially buildings with rents of less than 30 USD per square metre.

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the leasing tendency of occupiers, particularly after the social isolation period in March and April.

Companies opted for work-from-home to sustain operations and acknowledged that the productivity of employees was not affected when they worked out of non-office spaces.

So relocating offices to CBD borders is not as difficult as before. Some companies have also adopted a long-term work-from-home strategy of at least one day per week; others have relocated to buildings with cheaper rents.

JLL, concurring with the view, said a number of buildings saw negative net absorption in the second quarter as tenants facing financial difficulties returned spaces.

This happened for the first time in a decade, with the absorption being minus 3,619sq.m in the second quarter. This was mainly due to small and medium-sized enterprises, who were major tenants in the grade B market, scaling down and terminating contracts prematurely as a result of the pandemic.

 

Grade A, though more resilient and backed up by deep-pocketed companies, was also under pressure. This was proven by the low demand from expansion and new set-ups during the outbreak.

JLL predicted that this year the market would add more than 100,000sq.m of grade B office space, mainly outside the CBD, to take the total space in grades A and B to 1.5 million square metres.

Amid the global economic uncertainty due to the impacts of Covid-19, office tenants will take a hard hit, probably those in grades B and C first and then followed by those in Grade A if the virus is not soon contained globally.

Therefore, depending on the pandemic situation, buildings with increasing vacancies, especially in the lower grades, will likely reconsider their rents and leasing strategies.

CBRE said the construction of new office buildings in HCM City continued, and more than 70,000sq.m were expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Most of the addition would be concentrated in the east (Binh Thanh District) and south (District 7).

The landlords of many/most/all of these buildings had already decreased asking rents by1-3 USD per square metre compared to the last quarter of 2019.

CBRE said with countries in the neighbourhood struggling with the pandemic, demand for office space in HCM City from foreign companies had been impacted.

Rates were expected to shrink by 8 -10 percent year-on-year and the vacancy rate would increase by 7-9 percentage points by the end of 2020 due to new supply and the influence of COVID-19, it said.

Pham Ngoc Thien Thanh, its associate director, said: “The changes in occupier leasing preferences are becoming more vivid. We expect that the market will see more relocation and contraction transactions this year. So, it requires landlords to have appropriate solutions for the short and long terms to catch up with occupier leasing preferences.

“Moreover, flexible workspace operators should be more prudent with their expansion plans at the moment, and should focus more on improving performance at their current centres by providing incentive packages and diversifying target tenants.”/.VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports
Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Northern farmers have been advised to increase the winter crop growing area and increase exports to China, in anticipation of a farm produce shortage there caused by severe floods.

The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market
The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.

Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic
Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

While most enterprises have had to scale down their business during Covid-19 and give back their retail premises to landlords, Japanese retailers have continued to open more shops in Vietnam recently.

How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Having been driven onto the right track, unprofitable state-owned economic groups and general corporations, informally called ‘iron fists’, thanks to their important role in the economy, have recovered strongly.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Volume of goods through seaports up 6 percent in eight months

Ministry proposes PM not approve Kite Air establishment project
Ministry proposes PM not approve Kite Air establishment project
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc not to approve plans to open a new airline in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Vietnam has become one of the world’s fastest growing economies since the country first opened up to foreign trade and investment more than three decades ago, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Mechanism needed to boost cashless payments in Vietnam

VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Farmers have been successfully utilising online channels such as Facebook to promote their produce directly to consumers amid the COVID-19...

Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

The pork production cost is just VND50,000 per kilogram for closed husbandry chains, while the live pork price in the market is VND80,000.

Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

A number of large corporations have launched programs offering preferential shares to employees as part of their plans to seek talents for key posts.

Government sells stake in Viet Nam's largest brewer
Government sells stake in Viet Nam's largest brewer
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade late last week transferred the State ownership in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco) to the State Capital...

FDI a major driving force in VN's development
FDI a major driving force in VN's development
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been a major driving force behind Viet Nam's national development, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said recently.

Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Having sold 20 taels of gold for more than one billion dong, Nguyen Hong Minh in Hanoi doesn’t know what she would do with the money.

What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

While many IZs are left idle or have low occupancy rates, others are very selective in accepting tenants because they are located in advantageous positions and are well organized.

Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

During the week, former managers of TTF completed an asset transfer. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wanted to increase the ownership ratio in Sasco, while FPT’s Bui Quang Ngoc sought to sell 2.3 million shares.

Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Banks are trying to sell Vinaxuki’s assets to collect debts, but the assets remain unsold.

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Port fees in Vietnam are by far lower than regional countries, which causes the country to lose $1 billion a year from revenue sources.

Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Businesses are doing their best to manage the challenges and look for some opportunities from free trade agreements and COVID-19.

VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Domestic beer consumption in the second half of the year is expected to improve over the first six months, while next year the beer industry can...

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 