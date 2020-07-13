Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/07/2020 12:16:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects

13/07/2020    10:49 GMT+7

HCM City is expected to reconsider projects under the public-private partnership investment form meant to combat flooding and land subsidence and resettle people living along canals when new regulations for PPP come into effect.

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects

Phú Mỹ, a cable-stayed bridge linking HCM City’s Districts 2 and 7, was built under PPP investment form. Photo courtersy of Mytour.vn.htm.

The city has sought private partners for nearly 300 PPP projects, with the Thu Thiem Bridge No 4 being the latest.

To cost VND5.2 trillion (over US$2.25 billion), the bridge will connect Districts 2 and 7, easing traffic congestion in Sai Gon South Area and boosting the development of the new Thu Thiem urban area.

PPP projects undertaken in the past include the Sai Gon Bridge and Phu My Bridge, expansion of the Ha Noi Expressway and construction of the Tan Son Nhat – Binh Loi belt road, works that have helped smooth traffic and fostered socio-economic development.

According to Tran Anh Tuan, deputy director of the city Department of Planning and Investment, PPP projects have also helped raise funds from the private sector for infrastructure development.

 

However, when the new regulations on PPP take effect, the city could face difficulties in raising funds for projects that would not have revenues or are financially infeasible, such as those for preventing flooding, controlling tides, building embankments, and resettling households living along canals or near government offices and cemeteries, he warned.

Besides, it would also be affected by the fact that PPP would not include investments in the form of BT and would require investment in a project to be a minimum of VND200 billion.

Vo Van Hoan, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee, said PPP projects are aimed at infrastructure development and use of lands near those projects, but investors prefer lands in inner districts.

That is the reason why city authorities have asked relevant agencies to reconsider PPP projects, he explained.

BT projects whose construction is in progress would continue, he added.— VNS.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation on high-fructose corn syrup originated from China and the Republic of Korea.

Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA) released a report on the operation of flights on time (OTP) as well as delayed and cancelled flights across Vietnam in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s public investment estimated at VND156 trillion in first half

Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As soon as COVID-19 subsided in Vietnam, startups began to again receive capital.

Water sector draws investment
Water sector draws investment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The water supply and drainage sector is drawing investment thanks to its high profit margins and good growth potential.

Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

The southern region may face severe electricity shortage starting from 2021, according to the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Israeli businesses keen to import medical supplies from Vietnam

Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.

Rice importers try to force prices down, Vietnam needs long-term export plan
Rice importers try to force prices down, Vietnam needs long-term export plan
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Earlier this month, when Mekong Delta’s farmers were harvesting the 2020 summer-autumn crop, rains and storms affected rice quality and caused the market price to fluctuate.

Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots
Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The real estate market has not recovered well after COVID-19, but property firms are now in a position to buy land plots at reasonable prices.

Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise
Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Thousands of businesses have suspended their operation or filed for dissolution because of Covid-19, causing tens of thousands of workers to become redundant.

Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Flights were canceled, people stayed at home instead of traveling, and import/export activities became stagnant because of the pandemic. As a result, insurers experienced tough days in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam's coffee exports up in H1

Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
Vietnam's fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period
In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase.

Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
Plywood exports face trade defence risks in US, RoK
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
Fiscal, monetary policies to be more proactive, flexible
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 

Inflation rate to remain stable but credit growth to slow: economist
Inflation rate to remain stable but credit growth to slow: economist
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

As demand is weak, the goal of curbing the inflation rate at below 4 percent is reachable. The concern now is that people do not want to borrow capital, according to Can Van Luc from BIDV.

Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing
BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The General Department of Taxation inspected 72 enterprises suspected of indulging in transfer pricing, collecting taxes and imposing fines of VND212 billion, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 