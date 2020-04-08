Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/04/2020 11:46:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1

 
 
08/04/2020    11:44 GMT+7

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over 426 mln USD in Q1 hinh anh 1

Bui Vien Street in Ho Chi Minh City, a location frequented by foreigners. 

The department’s data shows that the country’s southern metropolis welcomed just 1.3 million visitors during the first three months of the year, down 42.26 percent from a year earlier.


In March alone, tourist arrivals nosedived 84.23 percent year-on-year to about 117,000.

The department plans to further strengthen preventive measures against the widely-spreading disease to ensure safety for travellers in the second quarter.

It is working with the municipal Department of Science and Technology to explore how to develop community-based tourism in urban cultural spaces in the near future.

It also expects to launch a series of tourism stimulus programmes after the pandemic is over to help the industry recover.

Last year, HCM City was the most popular locality in Vietnam among foreign tourists during the first quarter.

The city welcomed a record high 2.25 million foreign tourists from January to March, up 10 percent year-on-year. The city attracted half the total number of foreign arrivals to Vietnam during the period, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Japan, the Republic of Korea, China and the US were the four biggest groups of foreigners visiting HCM City, helping it earn tourism revenue of 39.8 trillion VND during the period./.VNA

 
Tourism industry faces unprecedented crisis

Tourism industry faces unprecedented crisis

Since mid-March, officers of travel firms say that 99 percent of visitors to their offices have come to cancel tours.

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

More points of sales needed to ensure good supply: says MoIT

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Four out of five people's jobs hit by pandemic
Coronavirus: Four out of five people's jobs hit by pandemic
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The global economic impact of coronavirus could leave nearly 200 million people jobless, a UN agency says.

Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19
Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Despite sharp price cuts of hundreds of million of dong, cars still cannot find buyers. The automobile market is predicted to see a minus 15 percent growth rate this year.

VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports
VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Government to resume rice exports. However, the export volume would be limited at 800,000 tonnes for April and May.

Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19
Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

 Demand for cold storage is increasing due to the lower consumption of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam
COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province – two key economic driving forces for the central region – have both suffered sharp reductions in growth in the first quarter due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN healthcare market, a big draw for investors, foreign and local
VN healthcare market, a big draw for investors, foreign and local
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Last year, VinaCapital’s flagship fund, Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF), invested US$25 million in a private hospital operator, Tam Tri Medical Joint Stock Company.

Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam
Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Leading melamine maker Thailand's Srithai Superware Plc is pushing its investment in Viet Nam, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade
Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.

Calls for debt relief for world's poorest nations
Calls for debt relief for world's poorest nations
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

More than 100 global organisations want debt payments to be waived for developing countries this year.

Coronavirus forces banks to take cautious steps
Coronavirus forces banks to take cautious steps
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Because of the complex movements of Covid-19, banks have drawn up backup plans for credit growth and bad debt management.

Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic
Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

 Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.

State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19
State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) incurred losses worth around $160 million in the first quarter of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends
Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Experts predict that once the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, recruitment needs will rapidly increase. Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search, talks about the situation and how workers and employers need to prepare for the future.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 7
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Wood orders see mass cancellations or delays amid COVID-19

Singaporean firm wants to up stake in Vinamilk
Singaporean firm wants to up stake in Vinamilk
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Singaporean firm F&N Dairy Investment Pte Ltd has filed an offer to purchase more than 17.4 million shares in domestic dairy producer Vinamilk (HoSE: VNM).

Stock indexes increase, glimmer of hope for recovery
Stock indexes increase, glimmer of hope for recovery
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Signs of recovery appeared last week as the stock price stopped sliding.

Ministry proposes cutting taxes for transport firms
Ministry proposes cutting taxes for transport firms
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Government assign the Ministry of Finance to consider reducing several taxes for transport businesses affected by COVID-19.

Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead
Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg approving the Vietravel Airlines project of Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 