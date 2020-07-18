Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters

20/07/2020    10:11 GMT+7

Many Vietnamese exporters are facing multiple difficulties as air transport charges have been revised up sharply by foreign airlines amid the hardships caused by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

A farmer categorizes fruits to be supplied to fruit exporters. Many Vietnamese exporters are facing multiple difficulties as air transport charges have been revised up sharply by foreign airlines – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH

Many Vietnamese fruits, including rambutans, longans, litchis and star apples, have had to be transported to foreign markets by air as these fruits are perishable and seasonal and have a short life cycle. However, the air transport charges for these fruits have doubled those before the pandemic, stated some fruit exporters.

Nguyen Dinh Tung, general director of Vina T&T Group, told Phap Luat Online that the charges for transporting fresh fruits by air from HCMC to the United States have risen to US$5.4 per kilogram from US$3.2.

The rise in air transport charges has sent the prices of Vietnamese fruits up in foreign markets, making it difficult to compete with other exporters’ products.

The Vina T&T Group representative attributed the hike in air transport charges to a sharp fall in the revenue of foreign airlines supplying goods transportation services, following the reduction in flight frequency triggered by the global health crisis.

He also added that as Vietnam has yet to introduce any airline specializing in transporting goods to foreign countries, local exporters depend heavily on foreign airlines and face high charges.

Apart from fresh products subject to high rates, air transport charges for dried goods and other items have also been revised up.

A representative of a firm specializing in exporting masks noted that the charges for the transportation of masks by air has surged to US$11 per kilogram from US$4 for over one month due to the rising demand for masks following the upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the global market.

As such, many local exporters have voiced an outcry over the high air transport charges compared with those in the global market.

Although Vietnam has yet to own a fleet of aircraft specializing in transporting goods, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet have quickly begun introducing flights to transport goods to foreign countries, including Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand and Malaysia.

These flights have contributed to connecting trade exchange activities between Vietnam and other countries amid the ongoing pandemic, according to a representative of Vietnam Airlines.

Do Xuan Quang, deputy general director of Vietjet, told a recent teleconference on the reduction in logistics fees that some 90% of the overseas delivery of Vietnamese products is being done by foreign airlines.

As such, it is necessary to open direct air routes to transport Vietnamese goods to foreign markets, Quang said, adding that Vietjet is set to launch direct air services for the transportation of goods from Hanoi City to Chicago and Los Angeles on September 2 in cooperation with a U.S. carrier. SGT

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Director of Viet Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Zalo Shop has not registered with the ministry.

Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
Domestic brewers report big losses in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Beer output in the first quarter decreased by 19 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
Long Thanh airport project may lag behind schedule
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has expressed concern that the Long Thanh airport project might not get off ground in 2021 as scheduled, as the disbursement of capital for site clearance works has met a mere 10% of the target.

Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines looks for assistance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Dragged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national carrier Vietnam Airlines is seeking measures to ease pressure on its cash liquidity.

Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
Vietnam's rice exports may slide after one-month high
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Rice exports were the only bright part in the picture of Vietnam’s farm exports in the first six months of the year. However, the achievements may not be upheld in the second half.

Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Last year saw local businesses pour a figure of US$21 billion into more than 1,300 projects in foreign countries, with profits transferred home reaching roughly US$3 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Vietnam’s digital transformation as the government, ministries, localities, and businesses have effectively applied IT in both epidemic prevention and production.

New concept needs new approaches
New concept needs new approaches
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

HCMC’s “Eastern City” initiative is of strategic importance to national development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

CAAV to reduce congestion and flight cancellation

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.

US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Jobs lost as orders decrease
Jobs lost as orders decrease
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

More News
. Latest news

