Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/06/2020 08:53:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

High pork prices in Vietnam blamed on suppliers who control the market

 
 
19/06/2020    07:37 GMT+7

While government officials attribute the high pork price to the low supply caused by the African swine fever (ASF), experts say they can see signs of oligopoly.

Despite the great efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), including the import of pork and live pigs, prices still have been at sky high levels for the last year.

High pork prices in Vietnam blamed on suppliers who control the market



MARD Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong explained that the supply has become short because of ASF. However, the public has become angry about the explanation, saying that petty merchants have pigs to sell in the market every day, but at very high prices.

The live pork price has soared from VND30,000-35,000 per kilogram to VND80,000-100,000 per kilogram, while finished products are sold at VND150,000-190,000 per kilogram.

“Nearly 6 million pigs were culled because of the epidemic. The number of pigs in the country has decreased by 20 percent,” Cuong said at the ongoing National Assembly session.

As the pork price is high, Cuong advised people to diversify their food and choose chicken, shrimp and eggs instead.

While government officials attribute the high pork price to the low supply caused by the African swine fever (ASF), experts say they can see signs of oligopoly.

But Thai Truong Giang, a National Assembly’s Deputy from Ca May, rejected Cuong’s advice.

 


“You cannot tell people to eat chicken instead of pork because of high pork prices. Please weigh solutions,” Giang said, adding that administrative orders did not lead to pork price decreases as expected.

Vu Vinh Phu, former deputy director of the Hanoi Trade Department, pointed out that profits made by livestock companies are very high. If they sell pigs at VND75,000-80,000 per kilogram, they make a profit of VND2-3 million.

Also according to Phu, the problem lies in an oligopoly: there are only 15 large pork supply companies in a country with 100 million consumers.

Every kilogram has to go through 6-7 intermediaries before reaching consumers. This also makes retail prices high.

The triangle-link among farms, slaughter houses and retailers, which is believed to be the ideal model for the livestock industry, doesn’t exist in Vietnam. Some big farms with overwhelming number of pigs join hands to control live pork prices. They reportedly help affiliated companies and petty merchants push the retail prices up in the market.

“State management agencies have been trying to force the prices down right at the supply sources and they seem to forget distribution and retail,” Phu said.

He pointed out that the pork price increased by 40-60 percent when going from farms to retailers. This means that merchants, slaughterhouses and retailers pocket 10-15 percent of the prices. Retailers are believed to make fatter profits: some supermarkets require high discount rates of 20-30 percent from suppliers.

Kim Chi 

Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume

Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

Imported pigs from Thailand expected to reduce Vietnam’s pork price

Imported pigs from Thailand expected to reduce Vietnam’s pork price

The price of live hog in the Vietnamese market decreased recently after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) allowed imports of pigs from Thailand.  

 
 

Other News

.
Resources that need conserving
Resources that need conserving
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Statistics show that the electricity demand is growing at a rate three times higher than that of the electricity output supplied to the market. 

Vietnam Airlines proposes Gov’t financial support to overcome difficulties
Vietnam Airlines proposes Gov’t financial support to overcome difficulties
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines has proposed the Government to lend a minimum of VND4 trillion (US$172 million) or maximum of VND12 trillion at the lowest preference interest rate to help the firm overcome serious impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's revised enterprise law to not include household businesses
Vietnam's revised enterprise law to not include household businesses
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) passed the revised Law on Enterprises on Wednesday morning in Ha Noi, introducing several important changes to regulations overseeing business activities.

Industrial real estate to be a highlight in Vietnam: Analysts
Industrial real estate to be a highlight in Vietnam: Analysts
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Industrial real estate is expected to be a highlight in Vietnam, especially after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement comes into being, analysts have said.

Vietnam receives first batch of imported live pigs from Thailand
Vietnam receives first batch of imported live pigs from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The first batch of 500 live pigs from Thailand arrived at Lao Bao border gate in Quang Tri province on June 17, after a decline in hog prices in Viet Nam.

What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?
What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

This law version bans the debt collection service.

Vietnamese enterprises encouraged to focus on home market
Vietnamese enterprises encouraged to focus on home market
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Focusing on the home market is one of the important solutions that will help enterprises restore production and business after Covid-19 ends, experts say.

EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam
EVFTA paves way for high-quality FDI flows from Europe to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to trigger high-quality FDI flows from Europe to the Southeast Asian country, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Italy Nguyen Duc Thanh.

Vietnam steps up tax reforms
Vietnam steps up tax reforms
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam is sparing no efforts to implement tax reform measures along with the application of information technology in tax administration to disclose budget information, 

Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue
Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Such increases have created a burden on the citizens, while multinationals are taking advantage of Vietnam’s incentive policies to avoid taxes.

VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Legislators adopted a resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) with 95.3 percent of votes in favour, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 18
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Pork imports rise nearly 300 pct in five months

Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million
Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

A KKR-led consortium has acquired a 6 per cent stake in the residential property developer Vinhomes JSC for US$650 million

US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness
US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

The world's two biggest economies have become less competitive due to their ongoing trade war, which seems to have no short-term resolution in sight.

Vietnam’s food products used by famous foreign brands
Vietnam’s food products used by famous foreign brands
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s food materials have been used to make excellent products of famous brands that are consumed all over the world.

Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.

Even with EVFTA, Vietnamese fruit still relies on Chinese market
Even with EVFTA, Vietnamese fruit still relies on Chinese market
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Vietnamese fruit exporters have been trying to stop their reliance on China, but no progress has been made in finding new markets.

Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will consider a value-added tax (VAT) rate of 5 per cent on fertiliser products which are now free of VAT in response to domestic producers’ claim that the zero VAT policy made it harder for them to compete.

Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off
Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Now is the time when enterprises are feeling the ‘brutality’ of the Covid-19 epidemic. They have had to lay off many workers as they cannot maintain production and have received no orders.

NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed on Tuesday by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 