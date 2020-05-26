Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 08:44:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market

 
 
27/05/2020    08:39 GMT+7

A market with population of nearly 100 million is more than enough for domestic firms to boost sales and expand market shares.

While the Covid-19 pandemic is causing a demand shock for export-reliant countries, including Vietnam, Vietnamese enterprises are turning to the domestic market of close to 100 million people to overcome this difficult period.

 A goods supply - demand connection program held by HPA to boost domestic consumption. Photo: Le Nam. 

Former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) Le Dang Doanh said the move is in the right direction.

Doanh cited statistics as saying that total goods retail sales and consumer service revenue in the first four months of 2020 still managed to increase 0.4% year-on-year to VND1,224.5 trillion (US$52.58 billion).

This showed the domestic market remains a viable option for Vietnamese enterprises in the post-pandemic period.

To Hoai Nam, vice president of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (VinaSME), said Vietnam is one of a handful countries having successfully contained the pandemic, therefore, domestic market at this moment is key for enterprises to boost sales.

“There is strong demand for basic necessities, especially home appliances or apparels,” Nam said.

“Other sectors such as education and training, domestic tourism, hospitality services, public investment and manufacturing would have more opportunities to grow,” he added.

A national survey conducted by the General Statistics Office showed Vietnam has entered the period known as the demographic dividend, in which the active population makes up 60% of the total, and household spending increases 10.5% annually.

These are the key conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to boost sales and expand their market shares.

Stronger linkages in distribution networks needed

 

However, Vice Director of Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) Nguyen Thi Mai Anh said for enterprises to take advantage of the domestic market, there must be close cooperation between producers and retailers.

A strong linkage in this regard would help domestic enterprises enhance competitiveness and promote brands.

Anh said this also opens up opportunities for Vietnamese firms to penetrate export markets via foreign distribution networks in Vietnam.

On this issue, Le Viet Nga, deputy director of the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said in spite of large number of goods supply – demand matching programs in place, the amount of agricultural products sold via these programs only accounts for only 20% of total production.

Nga attributed this low amount to a lack of efficiency in cooperation between manufacturers and retailers.

As most manufacturers are of small-scale production, retailers do not have sufficient information to form sustainable linkages for goods distribution.

Echoing Nga’s view, President of the Vietnam Retailers Association Vu Thi Hau added many retailers are just waiting for producers to come. Therefore, they do not have first-hand knowledge of the actual production process, or bring more specialties from other provinces/cities into their distribution networks.

The same happens to producers as they do not pay attention to trade promotion events and opportunities of looking for potential partners, Hau concluded. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy-Thu Huong

Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market

Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market

Because of Covid-19, the global farm produce supply chain has been interrupted because of logistics problems. Now is the right time for domestic farm produce to conquer domestic consumers’ hearts, experts say.

Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales

Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales

The decision, set to valid until the end of 2020, would help customers save thousands of dollars.

 
 

Other News

.
EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), to take effect shortly, is expected to make up for some of the losses Vietnam’s economy incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to insiders.

Vietnam ready for swift actions to boost economy
Vietnam ready for swift actions to boost economy
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The ongoing health crisis has been taking a heavy toll on the Vietnamese economy.

Numerous SOEs under special financial supervision
Numerous SOEs under special financial supervision
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Subsidiaries of SOEs like Jetstar Pacific, Angkor Air, DAP-Vinachem, and Petrolimex Laos will come under special financial supervision.

Environment Minister: Land Law disallows foreign ownership of land
Environment Minister: Land Law disallows foreign ownership of land
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Land Law disallows the issuance of land use rights certificates to aliens, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha told reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly session on May 25.

Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses
Ministry proposes slashing corporate income tax by 30% for small, micro businesses
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed that the Government reduce corporate income tax by 30% for small and micro enterprises in 2020 to help them overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese businesses ready to exploit EU market under EVFTA
Vietnamese businesses ready to exploit EU market under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises’ awareness of EVFTA has been heightened significantly, and they have prepared to grab business opportunities and find a foothold in the supply chain.

Funding shortage may leave 25 traffic projects suspended
Funding shortage may leave 25 traffic projects suspended
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

As many as 25 traffic projects in Vietnam could be suspended or delayed due to capital shortages, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Local airlines would offer more rates with increasing ceiling prices
Local airlines would offer more rates with increasing ceiling prices
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more chances for the local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies on the...

China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam
China tests digital currency and policy recommendations for Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

China this month started testing its sovereign digital currency, the so-called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), putting pressure on Vietnam to research cryptocurrency in the context of international integration.

VN car market continues to slide
VN car market continues to slide
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

As predicted by experts, the Vietnamese automobile market continues sliding as manufacturers cannot sell products and their production has arrived at a ‘new normal’.

VN Trade Ministry sets up working groups for EVFTA
VN Trade Ministry sets up working groups for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has set up different working groups to implement the the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Japanese firm and officials under investigation over alleged bribery
Japanese firm and officials under investigation over alleged bribery
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has requested an urgent investigation into an alleged bribery of Vietnamese officials by Tenma Vietnam - a subsidiary of Japan’s plastic product maker Tenma Corporation.

WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
WB: EVFTA could lift Vietnam’s exports by 12 percent by 2030
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The World Bank (WB) has predicted that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) could help Vietnam’s GDP and exports grow 2.4 percent and 12 percent, respectively, by 2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

During COVID-19, VN real estate markets gather online
During COVID-19, VN real estate markets gather online
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Realtors have been trying to sell products online and through mobile apps.

VN ready to be world’s factory, but is the world?
VN ready to be world’s factory, but is the world?
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted US$12.33 billion worth of foreign direct investment in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 per cent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.

Coronavirus: Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany
Coronavirus: Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

European markets rose on the bailout deal news, which sees Germany take a 20% stake in the firm.

Vietnam hopes to redraw map of supply chains as more companies leave China
Vietnam hopes to redraw map of supply chains as more companies leave China
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the departure of large manufacturing corporations from China, plus the plan to boost global economic development, will bring new opportunities to Vietnam.

Pharmaceutical enterprises enjoy good earnings in Q1
Pharmaceutical enterprises enjoy good earnings in Q1
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Increasing demand for medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped most pharmaceutical enterprises report positive business results in the first quarter of this year.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Banks urged to promote digitalisation

A common voice in labor relationship needed
A common voice in labor relationship needed
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

Covid-19 has forced many enterprises to lay off their employees. However, the biggest headache in the labor relationship is how to seek a common voice between employers and employees.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 