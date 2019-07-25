Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/04/2020 19:48:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Holistic support to reboot business

 
 
27/04/2020    19:46 GMT+7

After months of proposals, domestic and international businesses are expected to have an unprecedented online dialogue with the Vietnamese prime minister this week to discuss the most effective incentives to ease their difficulties

and to fuel the economy in response to the battle against the coronavirus.

1488 p5 holistic support to reboot business
Companies of all shapes and sizes are impacted by the measures rolled out to control COVID-19, Photo: Le Toan

Right after the information about the dialogue came out, businesses rushed to register for participation as they have innumerable petitions waiting to send to the prime minister.

“We are struggling to survive. We need urgent support. I wish I could directly submit the petition to the prime minister,” said Nguyen Thi Thanh, director of Mai Thanh Co., Ltd. “We are applying for debt payment extension, but have not been given approval. We are waiting for the government’s supporting policies to be realised.”

Thanh is one of hundreds of domestic and international businesses queueing for the opportunity to raise their proposals at the upcoming event.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that the pandemic is having a big impact on the country’s socio-economic development. “This dialogue is very important and necessary, as it shows the government’s determination to support businesses, while taking on the dual tasks of giving priority to the pandemic fight and stimulating socio-economic development,” stated PM Phuc.

The event is expected to focus on solutions, especially financial tools from ministries and local authorities to support domestic and foreign investors, spur on business activities, and improve the business climate, hoping to encourage a new, fresh approach and resolve.

The Government Office will report on administrative reform, improvement of business environment, and deployment of public services via the national public service portal for locals and businesses.

The Ministry of Finance’s report will concentrate on strategies and measures for financial supporting tools such as tax, fees, and land leasing fees. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will announce solutions to diversify and ensure supply for all business activities in the country; to strengthen exports, and diversify import-export markets; provide incentives for sectors hardly hit by the outbreak; and speed up large-scale industrial and energy projects.

Regarding banking and finance, the State Bank of Vietnam will lay out its proposals on monetary, credit, and lending rate policies to facilitate business and ensure macro-economic stability. The Ministry of Public Security will talk about schemes to ensure social security and create the most favourable conditions for business activities.

The Ministry of Information and Communications will outline plans to push the development of digital technology businesses, e-commerce, and e-payment products, and boost ICT application in socio-economic development.

 

Representing the voices of hundreds of domestic and foreign companies, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry will raise its members’ petitions, and propose possible solutions to pacify the business community.

On April 10, PM Phuc also chaired a videoconference with cities and provinces to discuss ways of providing a comprehensive response to the virus’ impact on business activities and society.

Vietnam is implementing stimulus packages in many fields. This will consist of a monetary package of VND300 trillion ($13 billion), a fiscal package of VND180 trillion ($7.8 billion), a social security package of VND62 trillion ($2.7 billion), an electricity price package of VND12 trillion ($521.7 million), and a telecoms charge package of VND15 trillion ($652.2 million).

Vietnamese and international companies are experiencing a difficult period amid the serious development of the global health emergency. According to international business associations, including the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, its European counterpart (EuroCham), and the Japan External Trade Organization, COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on their members.

As shown in EuroCham’s Business Climate Index 2020 for the first quarter, the index plunged to its lowest-ever score of 26 per cent for the period due to the pandemic. That represents a fall of 51 points from the 77 per cent recorded in late 2019.

Similarly, the latest survey of over 1,000 members of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ho Chi Minh City indicates that about 60 per cent of interviewees will be adversely affected by the virus outbreak.

Michael Chan- Head of sales and marketing BW Industrial Development JSC

1488 p5 holistic support to reboot business

Although sharing a border with China, Vietnam has reported no fatalities linked to the coronavirus, earning praise for the country’s pandemic measures. Much of the success can be ascribed to its social unity and political stability.

However, post-pandemic measures are of equal importance for the economy to bounce back. We can certainly see the positive sentiments that other countries have for Vietnam and its products.

Possible measures after the pandemic is fully controlled could involve government-to-government promotions of Made-in-Vietnam products through trade shows and deals, so that Vietnamese manufacturers can recover and gain more orders and popularity from expanded overseas markets.

Michael Piro- COO Indochina Capital

1488 p5 holistic support to reboot business

We have had to adjust our 2020 plans, which includes implementing cost-cutting measures and delaying the opening of our first Wínk Hotel. Our plans to promote Vietnam and our firm at the international level were also delayed.

I do not think that foreign-owned businesses will suffer or benefit more than local companies, and the impact of the coronavirus will depend more on the industry. From a real estate perspective, segments such as hospitality and retail will suffer much more than logistics, for example.

Nevertheless, Vietnam has demonstrated an exemplary response to the outbreak with its quick actions and prevention measures, as well as the financial relief for companies.

Nakajima Takeo- Chief representative JETRO Hanoi

1488 p5 holistic support to reboot business

The Japanese business community highly appreciates the efforts by the Vietnamese government to tackle COVID-19. To protect the life of people is most important now, and Vietnam is one of the few countries that is successfully controlling the virus. The business community hopes the constraints of their activities will soon be minimised.

Information by governments should be clear, fair, and lawful for securing business continuity. Particularly, central and local governments should enforce and interpret instructions in the same manner.

If the situation allows, borders for goods and services should reopen quickly to prevent prolonged slowdown. Smooth visas and license procedures are important to cross-border business operations.

Linda Liu- Economist Maybank Kim Eng

1488 p5 holistic support to reboot business

Foreign enterprises in Vietnam have been hit by a one-two punch due to the outbreak. The challenge for those in Vietnam has now shifted away from supply chain disruptions to collapsing global demand.

Many businesses have reported that their orders for key markets have been cancelled or delayed. According to a survey by JETRO, Japanese firms in Vietnam are expecting production and revenue to fall by 70 per cent in the second quarter.

I expect the government to discuss concerns over any potential supply chain disruptions that businesses may currently be facing.

Given that part of manufacturing and exports are affected by the lockdown, more clarity will also be needed on the government’s plans to relax lockdown measures.

Lee Jae Eun- CEO Everpia JSC

1488 p5 holistic support to reboot business

At present, the government has made some solutions to support businesses. It approved Decree No. 41/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses. Moreover, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has made a decision on a 10 per cent cut in electricity prices. They are encouraging policies for the business community.

Like other manufacturers, we are also facing challenges as the virus outbreak certainly caused delay of our raw material procurement schedule from suppliers abroad.

We hope that the upcoming dialogue will result in more supporting policies to help businesses survive this difficult time. We expect a reduction on import duty and a cut in logistics service costs. VIR

Bich Thuy

Vietnamese SMEs struggle to access credit support package

Vietnamese SMEs struggle to access credit support package

Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are finding it difficult to access the Government's credit package worth US$10.7 billion to support those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak because of a lack of trust in their ability to repay.  

Vietnamese PM approves $2.66-billion bailout package for COVID-19 victims

Vietnamese PM approves $2.66-billion bailout package for COVID-19 victims

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a bailout package worth VNĐ62 trillion (US$2.66 billion) to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Crunch time for labour-intensive areas
Crunch time for labour-intensive areas
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

As the country faces an unexpected economic crisis, industrial zones are reeling to protect enterprises vulnerable to diseases, especially those labour-intensive businesses that play an important role in the nation’s exports.

New decree’s vitamin boost to small- and mid-sized business
New decree’s vitamin boost to small- and mid-sized business
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

With the recent promulgation of Decree No.37/2020/ND-CP, the Vietnamese government offers a lifeline for small- and medium-sized enterprises as a necessary preparation to cope up with negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. 

Adapting to enter the EU playground
Adapting to enter the EU playground
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is slated for adoption by Vietnam’s National Assembly this summer.

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020
Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year, creating an opportunity for industrial property development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts
Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The aviation industry has suffered the worst impact by the coronavirus pandemic, with performance dropping below the most pessimist forecasts from February.

COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert
COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

While the COVID-19 pandemic is disruptive for most organizations and businesses across Vietnam, with a vast majority of business owners reporting drastic declines in sales over the past several weeks, 

Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic
Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Businesses have taken measures to minimise the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a research committee on private firms under PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform.

Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced plans to quickly restart the tourism market as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.

Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The equitisation of State-owned businesses from 2016-2019 fell behind schedule, putting heavier pressure on this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Shares to move sideway as investors brace for Q1 earning reports
Shares to move sideway as investors brace for Q1 earning reports
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Shares are forecast to move sideways this week as investors brace for dreary quarterly earnings reports that could offer more clarity on how badly corporate profits have been damaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has lowered anti-dumping duties on tra fish (pangasius) products from Vietnam following its official conclusion of its 15th period of review (POR15) from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018, 

Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

International insurers fortify local presence
International insurers fortify local presence
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

With the current global situation bringing various sectors to their knees, foreign insurers are turning the tide against the gloomy economy by ramping up their presence in Vietnam’s insurance market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

How to eliminate trade conflicts after implementation of EVFTA

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 