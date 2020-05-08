Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Honda Vietnam plans to switch to importing vehicles

 
 
08/05/2020    15:08 GMT+7

Honda Vietnam said the company plans to shift from manufacturing to importing vehicles due to manufacturing interruptions and market stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda Vietnam plans to switch to importing vehicles hinh anh 1

A motorbike assembly line at Honda Vietnam company in Vinh Phuc 

In a document recently submitted to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Honda Vietnam CEO Keisuke Tsuruzono said the company’s manufacturing output is expected to drop 30 percent for cars in 2020 and 43 percent for motorbikes from April to June. As a result, the company’s revenue would decrease significantly.

The market saw a year-on-year drop of 32 percent in car sales in the first three months this year. The motorbike market has been affected since early April. The document also mentioned the social distancing order imposed between April 1-22 as one of the reasons for the fall.

 

According to Tsuruzono, the manufacturing stagnation was partly due to a shortage of spare parts supplied by several nations which were under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the company had to suspend operation from April 1 to 22 and sale agents suspended business under social distancing measures.

Honda Vietnam proposed measures to continue removing difficulties for motorbike and car manufacturers by extending deadlines for their tax and land leasing payments.

The company also made proposals on reducing value-added taxes and registration fees for customers while reducing interest rates by 5-6 percent for spare parts manufacturers./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate
Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s tra fish exports fell 29.3 percent year on year to 334 million USD in the first three months of this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry – a big foreign currency earner – may fully recover in the third quarter.

Greenback cools, pressure on VND/USD exchange rate eases
Greenback cools, pressure on VND/USD exchange rate eases
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

As the dollar price has decreased in the international market, the official exchange rate announced by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and dollar market price have also decreased slightly.

Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Successful property transactions accounted for 14 percent of the total existing units in the first quarter of 2020, marking a decrease of 60 percent from the same period last year and also the lowest in the past four years, according to a report.

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19
Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

VinaCapital has predicted a 3 percent GDP growth rate reduction because of Covid-19, while Fitch has projected a modest growth rate of 3.3 percent, and ADB 4.8 percent.

VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Some large corporations have shifted to making products that can be useful in the fight against Covid-19. Vingroup has promised to make ventilators, and garment companies are making face masks from antibacterial fabric.

Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to increase the frequency of flights from May 16 to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has called for the resumption of international flights in and out of the country. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 8
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Trade turnover of garment and textile plunges in first four months

Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

The central bank of Vietnam had previously cut the benchmark interest rates by 0.5 – 1 percentage point in March.

Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As a market economy, Vietnam has to open its markets to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) but the opening may lend a hand to FIEs to control the home market.

Innovation for a green future
Innovation for a green future
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Intellectual property rights are the centre of all efforts to create a green future, Dinh Huu Phi, director-general of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, tells Vietnam Government Portal.

Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
Vietnam intensifies economic recovery efforts post COVID-19
VIDEOicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite the impacts of Covid-19, Vietnam recorded growth of 3.82 percent in the first three months of 2020. Economic recovery plans are also being developed for after the pandemic.

Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
Overseas remittances to Vietnam forecasted to drop by 17% this year
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Overseas remittances to Vietnam this year have been forecasted to fall by 17% this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a local economist.

VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
VN businesses switch from ‘standby’ to ‘run’ mode to earn money
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Unable to wait for the pandemic to end and seeing revenue drop to zero, businesses have been trying every method to earn money in the Covid-19 crisis.

Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported a loss of nearly VND1.9 trillion (US$80.75 million) in the first quarter of 2020 as consumption was dampened by the coronavirus outbreak.  

Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
Slowdown hampering sluggish divestments
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

A wave of challenges stemming from the pandemic and volatile market could throw a monkey wrench in the works for state divestment, but may well open the door wider for foreign investors in Vietnam.

Economic rebound still outwith reach
Economic rebound still outwith reach
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Asteep decline in business confidence is expected to contribute to a drop in economic growth this year, but the Vietnamese economy is projected to rebound significantly next year

Vietnam’s businesses warned of being acquired by foreigners
Vietnam’s businesses warned of being acquired by foreigners
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Many businesses will struggle if the pandemic lasts a long time, leaving them vulnerable to foreign takeovers, experts say.

Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
Insurers record revenue increase during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/05/2020 

Insurance companies have been enjoying an increase in sales in the first quarter of this year.

More News
. Latest news

