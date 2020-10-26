Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/11/2020 07:09:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?

02/11/2020    07:00 GMT+7

Experts say these enterprises need an ‘exchange transfusion’, which means a basic change in corporate governance. If not, they will continue taking losses.

Seeking more resources, corporate governance

At the latest working session with Vinafood 2, Nguyen Ngoc Canh, deputy chair of the State Capital Management Committee (SCMC), asked the enterprise to continue to improve the efficiency of production and business, and effectively use state capital in the corporation and step up restructuring.

How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?

Canh also asked VInafood 2 to work with commercial banks on credit limits, build detailed plans on borrowing capital and paying debts based on enterprise’s conditions, and organize the 2020 general meeting to approve the 2020 business plan.

The working session took place when Vinafood 2 was still facing financial problems and incurring a loss of trillions of dong.

The corporation has been operating as a joint stock company since October 9, 2018 after equitization, but the state still holds 51.4 percent of its charter capital.

Vinafood 2, like many other equitized enterprises, has been called an ineffective enterprise.

The government’s latest report to the National Assembly showed that a number of enterprises have operated ineffectively after equitization. They have been taking losses and cannot preserve stockholder equity.

Coma, for example, has negative stockholder equity of VND48 billion, as well as Vinaincon (VND666 billion), Quang Nam Food and Service JSC (VND99 billion) and Da Nang Import-Export JSC (VND40 billion).

Some joint ventures also have negative stockholder equity, including Vietnam Satellite Digital Television Co Ltd (VND2.962 trillion) and Hai Thanh – Hai Phong (VND153 billion).

 

One chief cause of losses is having no change in their administration models.

Heightening investors’ role

Dinh Tuan Minh, a respected economist, said speeding up the equitization of state owned enterprises and improving operation efficiency is one of the most important solutions to the economy in 2021 in the context of Covid-19.

“I think it is necessary to give power to equitized enterprises, so that private investors have more rights in governance. Though the state holds the controlling stake, governance can be changed, so that joint stock companies are managed by private investors,” Minh said, stressing that this is essential to creating the dynamism of future growth.

Minh cited Singapore’s state-owned Temasek investment fund as an example. Though the state holds a large share proportion in enterprises, the right to manage enterprises is still in the hands of private investors.

He believes that Vietnam can adjust the business administrative model this way, i.e. increasing power for private investors.

Meanwhile, Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV, proposes applying OECD standards in corporate governance to enterprises, stressing that this will be an important driving force to improve the operation of equitized enterprises. 

Duy Anh

Post-equitization period: high hopes put on strategic investors

Post-equitization period: high hopes put on strategic investors

The equitization of state-owned enterprises must place more importance on the management experience of strategic investors.

SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money

SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money

Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been equitized but have not seen considerable changes as the state's ownership ratio remains high. Many of them are still taking losses and struggling to survive.

 
 

Other News

.
The drivers for record high trade surplus
The drivers for record high trade surplus
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Few people can realize that Vietnam has achieved a record high trade surplus amid the Covid-10 pandemic.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Trade surplus hits record in 10 months

Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The good relations between Japan and Vietnam are fueling Japanese capital flow into Vietnamese enterprises through portfolio investments.

Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The car market has recovered recently, though sales are not as good as the same period last year. The demand for both new and used cars is increasing, and the prices are escalating.

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Remittances flows into Ho Chi Minh City reached 4 billion USD in the first nine months of 2020 despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, representing a rise of 2 percent over the same period last year, according to a municipal official.

With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Despite Vietnam’s success in responding to the global coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic slump has left many businesses dealing with significant challenges. 

More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Despite expectations to the contrary, Vietnam’s existing rules easing access to conditional business lines in civil aviation have been unable to improve the sector’s investment picture, 

Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The seafood company of Le Van Quang, dubbed the ‘Shrimp King’, is facing an international lawsuit, and reporting a sharp fall in profit in 2019. However, it still plans to pay hundreds of billion dong worth of dividends.

VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam attracted US$23.48 billion worth of FDI in the first 10 months of this year, equal to 80.6 per cent of the figure in the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.

Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting a circular regarding cashless payments which might allow domestic commercial banks and domestic intermediary payment companies 

Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam needed to develop a sustainable supporting industry by increasing the competitiveness of its products and advancing the efficiency of the production and automation processes, according to Ambassador of Sweden to VN Ann Mawe.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Sugar imports from Thailand see upswing following ATIGA enforcement

Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Feeling insecure about the national financial situation, the National Assembly and the government have continued highlighting strict management of the state budget this year,

Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

In the East Asian and Pacific region, Vietnam ranked third after China and the Philippines.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

FDI reaches US$23.48 billion in ten months

Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Vietnam’s electricity output is forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 to meet the growing demand for economic expansion.

Raising growth via public investment
Raising growth via public investment
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The government has proposed a strong 5-year increase in public investment to achieve high economic growth, with more opportunities for private investors to join.

Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) has proposed amending the Housing Law and 2014 Law on Real Estate Business to recognize short-term leasing of apartments as a legal business.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 