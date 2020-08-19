Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/09/2020 08:12:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?

02/09/2020    07:09 GMT+7

Having been driven onto the right track, unprofitable state-owned economic groups and general corporations, informally called ‘iron fists’, thanks to their important role in the economy, have recovered strongly.

Vinalines, the national shipping firm, was once described as ‘a sinking ship’ as it was bogged down in losses and debts.

How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?

State owned economic groups use big resources

However, a miracle has occurred. According to the State Capital Management Committee (SCMP), its total transportation output in 2019 reached 23 million tons and the total pre-tax profit reached VND266 billion.

In another case, after many ups and downs because of the oil crisis and embezzlement cases, the national oil and gas group PetroVietnam has gained initial success from restructuring.

In 2019, domestic oil exploitation exceeded the yearly production plan by 6.2 percent (11.04 million tons, VND736 trillion in revenue, or 20 percent higher than the yearly target, an increase of 17 percent over 2018).

Having been driven onto the right track, unprofitable state-owned economic groups and general corporations, informally called ‘iron fists’, thanks to their important role in the economy, have recovered strongly.

The Vietnam Cement Corporation (Vicem) has also revived after a lot of hardships.

Prior to 2015, when cement plants mushroomed, Vietnam witnessed an oversupply and a lot of manufacturers incurred big losses. The State had to come forward and pay debts for the corporations, including Song Thao and Ha Long.

After four years of restructuring, Vicem has reported pre-tax total profit of VND14.778 trillion in 2015-2020, or VND2.955 trillion a year, an increase of 2.3 times compared with 2011-2015.

 

A leader of the enterprise’s Finance Department had once said in the local press that the company had turnover of VND2.714 trillion in 2017, up by 205 percent compared with 2016, and implemented profit was VND1.403 trillion, up by 529 percent.

As for Ha Long Cement, its total assets were VND5.361 trillion before restructuring, payable debts were VND8.029 trillion and accumulative losses VND3.649 trillion. The Ministry of Finance then had to pay Ha Long’s debts to foreign banks, totaling 52.2 million euros.

After becoming a subsidiary of Vicem in 2016, Ha Long was able to pay its debts in 2017 and 2018.

Experts pointed out that the enterprises which dare to apply creative measures and are not afraid of difficulties will be able to ‘reap fruit’.

Experts praised the achievements gained by PetroVietnam and Vicem, and the efforts by their subsidiaries to make a profit and pay debts.

They also commended the efforts by subsidiaries to replace non-renewable input materials (coal, limestone and clay) with waste and industrial sludge, which helps to create circular production chains, both increasing productivity and mitigating pollution.

Ngo Tri Long, a respected economist, also hailed the achievements by state enterprises, which ‘owed money right and left’ in the past, but now can make a profit and maintain average pay of VND13-14 million a month to workers.

Kim Chi

How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?

How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?

State-owned economic groups had registered 114 outward investment projects as of the end of 2019 with registered capital of $13.8 billion, according to the MInistry of Public Investment.

Numerous SOEs under special financial supervision

Numerous SOEs under special financial supervision

Subsidiaries of SOEs like Jetstar Pacific, Angkor Air, DAP-Vinachem, and Petrolimex Laos will come under special financial supervision.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has become one of the world’s fastest growing economies since the country first opened up to foreign trade and investment more than three decades ago, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Mechanism needed to boost cashless payments in Vietnam

VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Farmers have been successfully utilising online channels such as Facebook to promote their produce directly to consumers amid the COVID-19...

Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The pork production cost is just VND50,000 per kilogram for closed husbandry chains, while the live pork price in the market is VND80,000.

Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

A number of large corporations have launched programs offering preferential shares to employees as part of their plans to seek talents for key posts.

Government sells stake in Viet Nam's largest brewer
Government sells stake in Viet Nam's largest brewer
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade late last week transferred the State ownership in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco) to the State Capital...

FDI a major driving force in VN's development
FDI a major driving force in VN's development
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been a major driving force behind Viet Nam's national development, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said recently.

Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Having sold 20 taels of gold for more than one billion dong, Nguyen Hong Minh in Hanoi doesn’t know what she would do with the money.

What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

While many IZs are left idle or have low occupancy rates, others are very selective in accepting tenants because they are located in advantageous positions and are well organized.

Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

During the week, former managers of TTF completed an asset transfer. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wanted to increase the ownership ratio in Sasco, while FPT’s Bui Quang Ngoc sought to sell 2.3 million shares.

Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Banks are trying to sell Vinaxuki’s assets to collect debts, but the assets remain unsold.

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Port fees in Vietnam are by far lower than regional countries, which causes the country to lose $1 billion a year from revenue sources.

Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Businesses are doing their best to manage the challenges and look for some opportunities from free trade agreements and COVID-19.

VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Domestic beer consumption in the second half of the year is expected to improve over the first six months, while next year the beer industry can...

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 31
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 31
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

ODA disbursement targets a challenge: Official

Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors
Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

More foreign participation is forecast in Vietnam’s construction market over the coming years, buoyed by the gradual opening up of the Vietnamese economy to foreign investors and the Government’s emphasis on infrastructure development.

Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

The ongoing global health crisis has left the Vietnamese coffee export industry in the lurch due to continued falls in price.

Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

Private investors lack interest in railway projects
Private investors lack interest in railway projects
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Hundreds of trillions of dong of private capital have been mobilized for transport development, but most of these have been for roads and none for railways.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 