22/08/2020 07:43:14 (GMT +7)
How much do Vietnamese businesspeople spend on their 'passions'?

22/08/2020    07:37 GMT+7

Doan Nguyen Duc, chair of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, and Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of BKAV Corporation, each have spent VND100 billion a year over the last two decades on their respective passions.

Doan Nguyen Duc in Vietnam is a well known businessman, but he is better known in Vietnam as president of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Club, and is called ‘bau Duc’ (soccer boss), or Boss Duc.

Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of BKAV

Meanwhile, Quang, who runs a large technology firm, has a passion for technology.

The price for passion

“My passion costs me a lot of money. I have spent no less than VND2 trillion for my passion over the last nearly 20 years of developing the football club,” Duc said at the opening of the 100th coffee shop of Ong Bau (Promoter) coffee chain some days ago.

VND2 trillion is a huge amount of money, and the annual spending of VND100 billion a year is equal to the lifetime assets of other businessmen.

What about Quang? He said at a meeting with the local press that over the last 10 years since the day he decided to make smartphones, BKAV has spent VND1 trillion. This means that the corporation spends VND100 billion a year on research and development of Bphone, which he calls the ‘pride of Vietnamese technology’.

However, VND100 billion is not all what Duc and Quang have to pay for their passions. They also have to bear pressure from the public and face doubts.

Stubborn men with dreams

In 2015, several people around Quang were interviewed by Forbes and described Quang as a man who has extreme passion for technology and cherishes dreams to a near-disease like level.

He nourishes aspirations more romantically than any romantic person who devotes themselves to technology.

Quang has the strong belief that Vietnamese people can create products that can compete equally or even have higher quality than products created by the world’s leading technology firms.

Quang has never given up the strong belief even though when the public makes sarcastic remarks about his products, from BKAV anti-virus software to smartphones.

“Vietnamese brands are always put at a disadvantage because they are not highly appreciated in the global technology community. However, I will develop our Vietnamese brand all over the globe and change the way the world thinks about Vietnam,” Quang said, adding that he wants to create a smartphone industry in Vietnam that is not just for BKAV products.

As for Duc, he also cherishes the dream of developing Vietnam’s football and making it have "international stature".

From his buying Kiatisak and building the Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Academy to train young footballers, to his seeking a chief coach for the national soccer team and paying the coach with his own money, Duc has shown how strong his enthusiasm is for Vietnam’s football.

Chi Mai

Hoang Anh Gia Lai sells off subsidiaries to resolve financial issues

Even after managing to improve its financial structure, Hoang Anh Gia Lai is still looking at a fraught 2020 due to the shock of the VND-trillion loss in 2019.

BKAV’s CEO: BPhone is being 'attacked' by foreign brands

Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of Bach Khoa Corporation (BKAV), the manufacturer of BPhone, said BPhone is being attacked by ‘people who receive money from foreign brands’.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 21
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Wood exports recovering even in face of COVID-19

VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

While in developed markets corporate bonds act as the major channel that conducts capital for the economy, in Vietnam they are still in a very early stage of development.

A strange move initiated by the central bank
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued decisions No. 1349 and 1351 on cutting interest rates applicable to compulsory reserves deposited at the central bank by credit institutions, 

If COVID-19 is contained soon, Vietnam's GDP may grow 3.5-4% this year: economist
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Truong Van Phuoc, a respected economist, is optimistic about Vietnam’s growth, though some analysts warned about a negative growth rate after the new Covid-19 outbreak was discovered in Da Nang.

Airfares fall on low travel demand, airlines seek financial support
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The development of Covid-19, plus the low season, has led to a serious drop in travel demand. Airfares have been slashed continuously, some of them next to nothing.

Vietnam works on resuming international flights
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has urged the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to finalize a plan to resume regular international flights to and from Vietnam, Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan told VNA on August 18.

Users warned over new 'cashback' apps
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (VCCA) has issued a warning over cashback apps which lack transparency and showed signs of illegal multi-level marketing.

Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Continuously launching promotion programs and promising ‘free shipping’, fast food delivery apps have been trying every possible means to win customers’ hearts.

To develop VN night-time economy, appropriate investments needed
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Large cities in Vietnam, especially tourism sites, are rushing to develop a night-time economy with the aim of becoming ‘sleepless cities’.

Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
BUSINESSicon  21/08/2020 

The Minister of Industry of Trade Tran Tuan Anh has decided to withdraw the suggested plan to allow consumers to choose to pay electricity bills with either a multi-level or single-level price mechanism.

Ministry to halt market trading in emergency cases
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

If serious turbulence is caused by large-scale sell-offs and considered a threat to the security of the equity market, the Ministry of Finance will have to switch the market off.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises shying away from digitalisation

Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Samsung has rejected information that it plans to shift part of its smartphone production in Viet Nam to India.

Exporting raw tea, Vietnam earns little money
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese tea makers are now faced with choosing to either renovate or leave the industry.

Vietnam's coal imports surge during the COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam's coal imports have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Ride-hailing apps have entered a new race – developing all-in-one apps.

Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

With warnings from the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security, the HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) believes that it is not the right time to allow foreigners to owns condotels and tourist villas.

Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Strong cash flow to the stock market, a VND700 trillion package for public investment, and high demand for ingot steel from China have all helped billionaire Tran Dinh Long pocket more money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Ministry scraps single power price proposal
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.  

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

