Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 13:48:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

How will mobile money affect e-wallets?

 
 
29/06/2020    12:36 GMT+7

Non-cash payment activities have developed strongly in recent years with many payment services such as digital banks and e-wallets.

A new trend is payment services on mobile devices, which is called mobile money. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

A new trend of developing payment services on mobile devices, called mobile money, is also being implemented.

Many economists have said that competition between e-wallets and mobile money might not happen as each payment method has different goals and market share.

Economist Can Van Luc said customers of each payment method were quite different.

Mobile money will mainly focus on those who already have phone numbers. The customers of this payment method are everywhere including in rural, urban, remote and mountainous areas.

Mobile money and e-wallets have the same purpose of creating a community which uses cashless payment.

However, mobile money helps people using mobile accounts to transfer money and pay goods with small value quickly, so its payments have limited value compared to e-wallets.

On the flipside, economist Nguyen Tri Hieu thinks mobile money will soon compete with e-wallets.

Mobile money was a form similar to e-wallets, he said. With mobile money, people can open an account on a mobile phone for non-cash payment without bank accounts.

The economist assessed that mobile money would be especially helpful in remote areas, where people did not have bank accounts.

The Payment Department under the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) said the mobile money pilot project was being built with an estimated payment limit of VND10 million per month (US$430) for an identified account.

 

Meanwhile, in accordance with Circular 23/2019/TT-NHNN, the total limit of transactions via a personal e-wallet of one customer was up to VND100 million per month.

Statistics of the department also showed payments via mobile phone channels including mobile banking and e-wallets as of the end of April increased by 189 per cent in volume and 166.1 per cent in value compared to the same period last year.

By the end of 2018, as many as 90 countries were accepting mobile money with up to 900 million users.

The transaction value reached $1.3 billion a day with an annual growth rate of 20 per cent.

In Asia, the growth rate was 31 per cent. In many countries, half of the population uses mobile money.

In Viet Nam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently approved the mobile money pilot project, allowing the use of telecommunication accounts to pay for small-value goods and services.

The State Bank is also seeking comments for a draft decree regulating non-cash payments which would allow mobile money users not to link with bank accounts but be able to top-up or withdraw cash directly at telecommunication stores.

Telecommunication businesses such as Viettel, MobiFone and VNPT have said they were ready to prepare all necessary conditions to provide mobile money services as soon as it was licensed. — VNS

Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts

Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.  

E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7

E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu has said July 7 is the deadline for e-wallet owners to complete the identity verification.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Nearly US$6 billion in foreign direct investment was poured into Viet Nam’s industrial parks (IPs), processing zones and economic zones (Ezs) in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is scheduled to be built in the central highlands province of Gia Lai to develop breeding pigs and produce organic cattle feed and fertiliser.

Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
VIDEOicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The government of Vietnam needs to improve the business environment and transport infrastructure, in addition to simplifying administrative procedures, to attract the expected new FDI 'wave'.

Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Amid numerous difficulties, slow-paced implementation of government-led policies to assist enterprises hit by the health crisis are leaving many businesses in the lurch, making it hard to boost local production, a key driver of  economic growth.

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese transport firms wherein foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital will not be licensed, according to the Ministry of Transport.

M&amp;A deals increase during time of crisis
M&A deals increase during time of crisis
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

More M&As are expected this year, experts say.

Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese apparel companies will not enjoy immediate tariff cuts after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, as they have to overcome strict rules of origin.

HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.

Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half
Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decree 70 allowing the cut of 50% of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles, effective June 28.

Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions
Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Studies have found that Vietnam’s taxation system offers many incentives to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), but puts an increasingly heavy burden on Vietnamese enterprises and people.

Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese logistics industry is among those hit the hardest by Covid-19, as the unpredictability and duration of the pandemic have presented multiple challenges in both the short and long terms, 

The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 28
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

Customs enhances supports for enterprises

Energy revolution
Energy revolution
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

The first solar panel, which was invented by French physician Alexandre Edmond Becquerel in 1839, has become a significant watershed for the energy sector in the future. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 