Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/08/2020 08:13:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?

18/08/2020    07:00 GMT+7

If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.

The decision to use either single- or multi-tiered pricing for electricity bills has been applauded by consumers as they would have more payment options.

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?

However, the high price of nearly VND3,000 per kwh that the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) plans to apply has disappointed consumers as it is far higher than the average retail price.

Many people want the single price of VND1,864.44 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price.

The price level is higher than the first-level of the multi-tiered scale that MOIT has drafted. The first-level price of the scale is equal to 90 percent of the average retail price (VND1,678 per kwh). This price would be applied to clients using 100 kwh a month or less.

According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), 9.1 million clients use less than 100 kwh a month with this total power consumption volume accounting for 48.26 percent of total output for household use.

According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), 9.1 million clients use less than 100 kwh a month with this total power consumption volume accounting for 48.26 percent of total output for household use.

If usage is less than 100 kwh a month at a price of VND1,678 per kwh, a client would have to pay VND167,800, not including VAT, for the electricity bill.

But if the single price of VND1,864.44 per kwh is applied, these 9.1 million consumers would have to pay VND186,444 a month, or VND18,600 higher than the above-mentioned first-level price.

 

As such, clients using less than 100 kwh will have to pay the additional amount of VND170 billion, not including VAT.

If applying the price level of VND2,056 per kwh, which is equal to the currently applied average retail price for household use, the amount paid by clients using less than 200 kwh a month (18.7 million clients) would increase by VND19,000-39,000/client/month.

This would affect millions of low-income people who have to save every dong for their basic needs.

Meanwhile, the solution of setting a single price level at VND1,678 per kwh, or equal to the first-level in the multi-tiered scale, is not feasible because the price is lower than the production cost.

The electricity production cost in 2018 declared by MOIT was VND1,727.41 per kwh. If electricity is sold below the production cost, EVN will incur heavy losses, because the electricity for household use accounts for nearly half of total electricity output consumed every year.

Analysts say electricity consumers should not expect the single price to be set at a level as low as they want. The single-price mechanism is not designed for tens of millions of small consumers. However, they said the tentative price level of nearly VND3,000 per kwh is too high and needs reconsideration. 

Luong Bang

Two electricity options offered for household consumers

Two electricity options offered for household consumers

Under a ministry proposal, consumers would pay for electricity use under either a 5-tier price system or a single-price system.

An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away

An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away

With the Party Politburo’s Resolution No 55 on the national power development strategy by 2030, Vietnamese hoped there would be a competitive electricity market.

 
 

Other News

.
Experts make different predictions on market trend
Experts make different predictions on market trend
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Experts have made differing predictions about the trend of the local stock market next week, saying it remained hard to forecast as price movements have been sensitive.

FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Europe will initially be slow to move into Vietnam following the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which entered into force on August 1.

Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s conclusions on anti-dumping investigation on steel sheets
Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s conclusions on anti-dumping investigation on steel sheets
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) recently sent a letter opposing several contents in the Indonesia's draft conclusions of an anti-dumping investigation

Inflation not a concern, USD depreciates, capital remains cheap
Inflation not a concern, USD depreciates, capital remains cheap
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Capital has become very cheap with the Vietnam dong interest rates in the interbank market having fallen to a four-year record low, according to the Vietnam Interbank Market Research Association.

Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses
Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Though the gold price has soared recently, gold miners have mysteriously incurred losses.

New-generation FTAs to provide fresh impetus for industries amid COVID-19
New-generation FTAs to provide fresh impetus for industries amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite several industries being hard hit by the negative impact of COVID-19 epidemic, the agricultural sector is anticipated to enjoy a rebound thanks to export opportunities brought about by new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 17
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Steel sector seeks entry into EU market

McKinsey: 8-13% of Asia GDP to be at risk from climate change by 2025
McKinsey: 8-13% of Asia GDP to be at risk from climate change by 2025
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

The newest report by global consultancy McKinsey & Co. has just highlighted the severe socio-economic impacts of intensifying climate hazards for Asian countries, including Vietnam, 

Hotel owners face tough times in Hanoi
Hotel owners face tough times in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

The lobby of a hotel on Hang Be Street in the heart of Hanoi that used to be full of tourists is now filled with furniture.

Two electricity options offered for household consumers
Two electricity options offered for household consumers
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Under a ministry proposal, consumers would pay for electricity use under either a 5-tier price system or a single-price system.

Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

After several years of witnessing the strong rise of condotels, Vietnam’s real estate market is now seeing a new trend in farmstays.

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

Anticipating difficulties ahead, businesspeople believe that it is not the time to leave the market.

VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

While in developed markets, corporate bonds act as the major channel that conducts capital for the economy, in Vietnam it is still in a very early stage of development.

Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam
Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

Foreigners have bought some 16,000 housing properties across the country since they were allowed to do so in 2015, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
BUSINESSicon  16/08/2020 

Trade ministry proposes same price for power consumption

Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Mai Linh and Vinasun, the two big traditional taxi firms, are losing their positions in the market as they have found it difficult to compete with e-hailing taxi firms.

WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

A World Bank expert’s advice about attracting FDI deserves consideration, according to Bui Trinh, a respected economist.

Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said.

VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

As of the end of 2019, the capitalization value of the securities market at HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) had reached 3.28 million of billion of VND, or 54.3 percent of GDP with 2.3 million investors’ accounts.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Vietnam outstrips Thailand in rice export price

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 