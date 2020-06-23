Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hundreds of VinMart+ stores will be closed

 
 
24/06/2020    16:03 GMT+7

Under the management of Masan, hundreds of VinMart+ convenience stores will be closed this year.

hundreds of vinmart stores will be closed
Masan will shut down 150-300 VinMart+ convenience stores 

Gone are the days when convenience stores popped up like mushrooms, the arrival of COVID-19 has changed everything. The social distancing during the pandemic has weakened physical establishments as well as companies running the business at them. Local food giant Masan is one of the highlight examples of the case.

According to documents submitted to the coming shareholders' meeting, Masan – which holds 83.74 per cent shares in Vincommerce  the operator of VinMart+ convenience stores and VinMart supermarkets – will shut about 10 supermarkets and 150-300 inefficient stores.

Explaining the closure, Masan stated that this is a part of its expansion blueprint. Specifically, the group will accelerate investment in selected and efficient stores and release weak establishments to save operation costs. Additionally, Masan also announced the plan to launch 20-30 supermarkets and 300-500 convenience stores in the next time.

Moreover, Masan will also work with suppliers regarding terms of trade specified in contracts between the two sides, aiming to reach a common voice on putting the goods on th eshelves at market prices.

After falling into the hands of Masan, the diversity of goods, especially food, has been improved at VinMart and VinMart+ that were once estimated inferior to the Saigon Co.opMart supermarket chain.

As soon as the merger deal between Masan and Vincommerce went through late last year, Masan declared every VinMart+ store a sales point for its MeatDeli meat business.

 

According to the document, Masan targets VND42 trillion ($1.83 billion) in revenue for Vincommerce, up 64 per cent on-year. Of this, VinMart and VinMart+ will occupy about a quarter of the total earnings.

The group also hopes to reduce losses for the establishments and even reach the breakeven point during 2020.

The first quarter of this year saw Masan report a net deficit of VND216 billion ($9.4 million). This is its first loss over the past six years. VIR

Van Anh

At certain points last year, Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong was among the 200 richest people on the planet, but he has now fallen out of the top 300.  

Vingroup announced today, January 14, to call off its project to set up Vinpearl Air even though the Ministry of Planning and Investment had just sent this project to the prime minister for approval, the local media reported.  

 
 

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Investment funds including Ashmore Group Plc and Coeli Asset Management SA have increased holdings in the US$174 billion market since March, while...

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Mai Chau mangoes from Son La province and Luc Ngan lychees from Bac Giang province have enjoyed being exported for the first time to the United States and Japan, where they have so far proved to be a hit among foreign consumers.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

If Vietnam legalises sports betting, billions of dollars could be recouped for the country and help boost tourism post-COVID-19.

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported that as of the end of May, credit had grown by 1.96 percent compared with the end of 2019, lower than the 5.74 percent of the same period last year.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on June 23 that approximately 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs will be paying a visit to Vietnam from June 25- 27.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Locally-invested private firm Egroup, primarily involved in education and tech, has been bogged down in difficulties due to its heavy investment into two businesses in Vietnam, which are also facing passive losses.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Experts warned that Chinese investors may flock to Vietnam to buy industrial zones (IZs) through merger and acquisitions (M&As) to prepare to receive an expected wave of foreign direct investment (FDI).

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

 The capital city of Ha Noi as of Monday received 36 proposals for memorandums (MoU) of understanding for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than US$26 billion in total.

FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam can continue to profit from an increased significance of “local-for-local” and dual/multiple sourcing strategies as foreign investors use the country as a supply hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Though demand for loans was low in the first five months of the year, commercial banks were able to implement 40-50 percent of their business plans.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

ASEAN member states are aiming to enhance supply chain resilience, improving connectivity and the free flow of goods by minimising trade restrictiveness, particularly non-tariff measures.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Some 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs are likely to travel to Vietnam by charter flight from June 25 to 27, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

With the strategic plan to attract qualified FDI into Vietnam in the light of the Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, the drafted amendment of the Law on Investment 2014 simplifies licensing procedures for setting up a foreign-invested entity.

FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made a new policy move in its journey to transform itself into a digital economy and improve its legal framework, much to the appreciation of investors and businesses.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The overwhelming positive vote of the Vietnamese National Assembly on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) confirms the strong Vietnamese commitment

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Retail Association (VRA) Vu Thi Hau, at a recently held event, complained about the suffering borne by Vietnamese retailers. 

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Criteo recently unveiled the results of its research analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the e-commerce landscape.    

BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Merger and acquisition deals in Vietnam’s food and beverages arena in the first five months of this year were inevitably subdued due to global slowdowns across the board.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s litchi can now be exported to the Japanese market, and dragon fruit to India.

