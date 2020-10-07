Husbandry to undergo modernisation

New technologies from the fourth Industrial Revolution will be applied in livestock breeding in order to produce safe and high-quality output while improving the husbandry sector’s competitive edge,

according to the husbandry development strategy for the 2021-2030 period and vision to 2045.

Husbandry sector to undergo modernisation (Photo: VNA)

Under the strategy, which was approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 6, Vietnam aims to be among regional countries with modern livestock production, with professional farms and farming households meeting food safety and quality standards for domestic consumption and export.

The animal husbandry sector envisions average growth of 4 to 5 percent during 2021-2025 and 3-4 percent in 2026-2030. The total carcass weight is to rise from 5-5.5 million tonnes in 2021-2025 to 6-6.5 million tonnes by 2030.

By 2025, the country expects to produce 18-19 billion eggs and 1.7-1.8 million tonnes of milk, which are to rise to 23 billion and 2.6 million by 2030. This translates into output per capita of 50-55 kilos of meat, 180-190 eggs, and 16-18 kilos of milk by 2025, rising to 58-62 kilos, 220-225, and 24-26 kilos by 2030.

Regarding disease-free cattle and poultry zones, the country plans to build at least 10 district-level facilities by 2025 and 20 by 2030.

The husbandry sector is to become a modern technical economic sector that is industrialised, from production, processing, and preservation to market development, by 2045.

The national strategy states that Vietnam is to be among the leading Southeast Asian countries in terms of livestock production capacity. Key products, including meat, eggs, and milk, must be produced at farming facilities that are friendly with the environment.

It targets having all poultry and cattle products and more than 70 percent of processed food provided by concentrated slaughterhouses over the next 25 years.

In a bid to realise these goals, specific measures have been detailed in the strategy, including completing policies on livestock development, enhancing capacity to prevent disease and protect the environment, promoting international cooperation, improving breeding varieties and quality, and developing a support industry, among others.

State budget funds will prioritise technical infrastructure for research, human resources training, food safety, and the preservation of indigenous animal genes.

PM Phuc asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to join hands with relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to carry out the strategy./.VNA