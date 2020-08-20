Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/08/2020 16:30:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

If COVID-19 is contained soon, Vietnam's GDP may grow 3.5-4% this year: economist

21/08/2020    15:28 GMT+7

Truong Van Phuoc, a respected economist, is optimistic about Vietnam’s growth, though some analysts warned about a negative growth rate after the new Covid-19 outbreak was discovered in Da Nang.

Both the continued GDP growth rate decreases in the last two consecutive quarters and the second outbreak in Da Nang has not made Phuoc pessimistic.

If COVID-19 is contained soon, Vietnam's GDP may grow 3.5-4% this year: economist

He said on CafeF that the 1.81 percent GDP growth rate in H1 is a small figure compared with the last 10 years, but is very encouraging if compared with the negative growth rates of other countries' economies.

When the first wave of the epidemic was at its peak, Vietnam had a very clear plan on what to do to boost economic growth when it ended. When the second wave began locally in the community, Vietnam very quickly and effectively dealt with the cases.

“I believe that if Vietnam can contain the outbreak in Da Nang and Quang Nam in August, Vietnam’s GDP growth rates will be 3.5-4 percent this year,” Phuoc said in an interview with Tri Thuc Tre.

In the interview, Phuoc emphasised ‘three pillars of growth – public investment, export and consumption.

Regarding public investment, the General Statistics Office (GSO) estimates that for every one percent of public investment increase, Vietnam would obtain 0.06 percent more in GDP growth rate.

Once Vietnam can increase disbursement for public investment, this will have a positive impact on 50 business fields and workers’ incomes, thus helping stimulating consumption.

Once Vietnam can increase disbursement for public investment, this will have a positive impact on 50 business fields and workers’ incomes, thus helping stimulating consumption.

 

To encourage consumption, Phuoc thinks that lowering the VAT rate for a certain period will help reduce goods and service prices. Admitting that this is an ‘unprecedented’ measure, he thinks that new approaches may be useful in current conditions.

Asked whether inflation is a big concern this year, once Vietnam tries to stimulate demand and cut interest rates, Phuoc affirmed there is no need to worry about inflation, though the CPI in the last seven months reached 4.07 percent.

According to Phuoc, inflation in Vietnam depends on two factors – the prices of import products and input materials, including petroleum, and the prices of goods and services in the domestic market.

“We saw petroleum prices drop sharply in March and April and with the current conditions of the global economy, they won’t be able to increase,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the domestic prices cannot increase because the domestic demand is very weak,” he added. “The government doesn’t intend to raise the prices of basic goods and services such as education, healthcare and electricity."

“When the large economies of the world falls into recession, total demand decreases dramatically, and there is no need to worry about inflation,” he said.

Thanh Mai 

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020

Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3% this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth

Fitch Solutions revises up Viet Nam’s 2020 GDP growth

Fitch Solutions have revised up its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Viet Nam slightly to 3.0 per cent, from 2.8 per cent previously.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam works on resuming international flights
Vietnam works on resuming international flights
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has urged the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to finalize a plan to resume regular international flights to and from Vietnam, Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan told VNA on August 18.

Users warned over new 'cashback' apps
Users warned over new 'cashback' apps
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (VCCA) has issued a warning over cashback apps which lack transparency and showed signs of illegal multi-level marketing.

Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield
Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Continuously launching promotion programs and promising ‘free shipping’, fast food delivery apps have been trying every possible means to win customers’ hearts.

To develop VN night-time economy, appropriate investments needed
To develop VN night-time economy, appropriate investments needed
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Large cities in Vietnam, especially tourism sites, are rushing to develop a night-time economy with the aim of becoming ‘sleepless cities’.

Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Minister of Industry of Trade Tran Tuan Anh has decided to withdraw the suggested plan to allow consumers to choose to pay electricity bills with either a multi-level or single-level price mechanism.

Ministry to halt market trading in emergency cases
Ministry to halt market trading in emergency cases
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

If serious turbulence is caused by large-scale sell-offs and considered a threat to the security of the equity market, the Ministry of Finance will have to switch the market off.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises shying away from digitalisation

Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Samsung has rejected information that it plans to shift part of its smartphone production in Viet Nam to India.

Exporting raw tea, Vietnam earns little money
Exporting raw tea, Vietnam earns little money
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese tea makers are now faced with choosing to either renovate or leave the industry.

Vietnam's coal imports surge during the COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam's coal imports surge during the COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam's coal imports have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services
Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Ride-hailing apps have entered a new race – developing all-in-one apps.

Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

With warnings from the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security, the HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) believes that it is not the right time to allow foreigners to owns condotels and tourist villas.

Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Strong cash flow to the stock market, a VND700 trillion package for public investment, and high demand for ingot steel from China have all helped billionaire Tran Dinh Long pocket more money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Ministry scraps single power price proposal
Ministry scraps single power price proposal
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.  

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

When the competitive electricity retail market takes shape, EVN will no longer be the only retailer and people will be able to choose their retailer and negotiate prices.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 