02/06/2020 17:43:12 (GMT +7)
IFRS adoption roadmap raises challenges to property businesses

 
 
02/06/2020    16:27 GMT+7

The recent Ministry of Finance (MoF) ruling to adopt IFRS will send ripples across real estate businesses, especially those with extensive asset portfolios.

Decision No.345/QD-BTC establishes revised compliance requirements for specific groups of enterprises but allows flexibility on adoption timelines and how IFRS is approached. The new reporting standards will become mandatory for almost all businesses after 2025.

The broad thrust of IFRS is that financially reported asset values and liabilities should align with their actual or estimated fair market prices. The most accurate approach is using fair value (FV) accounting, or "mark-to-market", a generally accepted accounting principle. Generally, when any asset or liability value increases or is expected to, the value or liability is adjusted to its current market.

Troy Griffiths, deputy managing director of Savills Vietnam said that this requires the close attention of business leaders and CFOs as assets and liabilities will require accurate and up-to-date valuations and extensive changes to financial statement applications.

“Hard value is great for investors and shareholders wanting an accurate gauge of corporate financial health but involves experience and expertise that CFOs generally lack,” said Griffiths.

ifrs adoption roadmap raises challenges to property firms
Troy Griffiths, deputy managing director at Savills Vietnam, said that IFRS requires close attention of business leaders and CFOs as assets and liabilities will require accurate and up-to-date valuations and extensive changes to financial statement applications

For example, IFRS 16 will no longer differentiate between finance and operating leases. For any contracts that meet the definition of a lease, a lessee balance sheet will show an asset right-of-use with a lease liability.

For lessees owning property rights or benefiting from large "right-of-use" asset portfolios, the change in value will significantly affect their financial position. For occupiers with portfolios of leased properties such as retailers, hoteliers or cinema operators, the additional assets and liabilities on balance sheets will be significant.

At commencement, a lessee shall measure the lease liability present value by unpaid lease payments on that date. Lease payments are discounted referencing the interest rate implicit in the lease if that rate can be readily determined. If not, the lessee uses the lessee’s incremental borrowing rate. The interest rate implicit in the lease affects the lease payments' present value. The unguaranteed residual value comprises the underlying asset fair value and any initial direct costs of the lessor.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Hong Son, head of Savills advisory services, commented that companies required to prepare financial statements for external reporting face potentially serious issues.

 

“Failure to file or comply with FV standards could lead to fines or more serious consequences. Due to more complex reporting standards and the downside potential in getting it wrong, most are turning to reputable valuation firms,” Son said.

He added that registered valuers are a key part of the process to assess the "right of use". Experienced, objective, and reputable valuation companies are required.

Early IFRS adopting enterprises have grasped how FV affects operations and are already reducing implementation costs and compliance risks. At Savills, our advice is to get ahead of this now, rather than put it off until it becomes urgent,” Son added.

ifrs adoption roadmap raises challenges to property firms
Companies require to prepare financial statements for external reporting, face potentially serious issues, according to Nguyen Hong Son, head of Savills Advisory Services

Businesses engaging reputable and experienced consultancies will see a smooth, effective transition and all stakeholders fully comprehending the new IFRS normal. However, early action is required to avoid the inevitable last-minute rush to compliance in 2025.

From 2018-2020 the IFRS adoption roadmap describes 10 to 20 simple standards for implementation which have been required for listed companies since early 2020. An entity shall apply IFRS 16 for annual reporting beginning on or after January 1, 2019. Earlier application is permitted for entities applying IFRS 15 covering Customer Contract Revenues.

Within the context of COVID-19, business leaders need to be closely involved in IFRS conversion as it affects every part of their business. Successful implementation involves the time needed for appropriate assessment and decision-making to avoid cheaper, less thorough, and ultimately more expensive solutions. VIR

Bich Ngoc

 
 

.
State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam will consider simplifying lending procedures to help COVID-19-affected firms easily access preferential interest rate loans, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu said.

Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

While the completion date of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi is not yet known and the inspection dossiers have not been completed,

Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Major infrastructure projects, especially in the southern key economic zone, are moving at a snail’s pace due mainly to slow site clearance and capital disbursement, according to a report the Government recently sent to the National Assembly.

Is an interest-rate cut enough to recover VN economy?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Within two months, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates twice to support the economy.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

In a recent report titled “Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy”, the World Bank has suggested that a productivity-driven development model,

When will the US become the No 1 foreign investor in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Large-scale production relocating out of China is offering a golden opportunity for Vietnam to attract high-quality US investment.

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market.

Sci-Tech Ministry promotes tech transfer, investment promotion
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Climate Innovation Centre (VCIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is implementing programmes to help domestic firms find strategic partners in technology, finance and trade.

Proposal to limit higher-end residences brings controversy
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The recent proposal from the Ministry of Construction to limit new investment in high-end residential property, including villas and high-rise apartments, 

Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

A business-matching mobile app called Viet-Aus Trade has been launched by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia to help connect enterprises in the two countries.

Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

COVID-19 has prompted many economic sectors and their players to change. Some sectors have done quite well in renovating and made certain achievements.

Supporting start-ups to adapt to new normal
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Le Toan Thang, deputy director of the National Start-up Support Centre, talks on assisting Vietnamese start-ups in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.

Dutch at forefront of new EU investment activities
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has begun scrutinising a plan to adopt the hallmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, marking a milestone in the process of translating the deal into reality.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

New firms up 36 percent in May

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Gaining great achievements in the fight against Covid-19 with membership in many FTAs, Vietnam can attract FDI but it is not the only country competing for projects.

Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The absorption fell 57% on-quarter and 51% on-year to 17% during the quarter.

New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

A new period of EU investment development in Vietnam is right around the corner, as the historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be adopted by the National Assembly early next month. 

Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Hunger and malnutrition were an increasing problem worldwide before the pandemic. Restrictions imposed to curb disease spread have disrupted local and international food supply chains, making the problem even more urgent.

. Latest news

