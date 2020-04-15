Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 10:48:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

India coronavirus: World's largest postal service turns lifesaver

 
 
15/04/2020    10:44 GMT+7

India Post steps in to transport vital medical supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.

India has the largest postal service in the world - and now it is stepping in to help deliver lifesaving medicines during a countrywide lockdown aimed at tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC's Ayeshea Perera in Delhi reports.

Red postal vans are a familiar sight in India. They make thousands of journeys every day, criss-crossing the country's wide network of post offices in 600,000 villages.

The postal service does much more than deliver letters and packages. It is also a bank, a pension fund and a primary savings instrument for millions of Indians. Now it will also be transporting medical equipment and drugs to where they are needed most, at a time when transport has come to a standstill.

When India went into total lockdown on 24 March in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, all businesses - apart from essential services - were ordered to shut and people were told to stay home. Given that the announcement was made barely four hours ahead of the lockdown going into effect, many industries were left in the lurch - including hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and labs at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

"We were facing a lot of difficulties. We usually rely on courier services to send out products to customers, but none of them were responding, probably because they didn't have curfew passes or delivery people," Ashok Kumar Madan, the executive director of the Indian Drug Manufacturer's Association (IDMA), told the BBC. Many of these products, he added, were essential medicines such as for heart conditions or cancer. 

Then, he got a call from Alok Ojha, the senior superintendent of the postal service in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

The postal service had already partnered with the IDMA in the western state of Gujarat to deliver medicines and equipment as a priority. Mr Ojha was offering to do the same on a much wider scale.

"We were definitely looking for a solution, and the postal service has unhindered access the country," Mr Madan said.

That is because India Post is among only a few industries deemed "essential services" and allowed to operate normally during the lockdown.

 

"We thought we could help with this as we have a supply chain that is intact. Many people I spoke to said this would help as it helps keep drugs in the market and prevents hoarding," Mr Ojha told the BBC.

As word spread, many people began calling and asking for help.

Dr Ujjala Ghoshal, a microbiologist at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the northern city of Lucknow, told the BBC she got in touch with Mr Ojha when a batch of Covid-19 testing kits she urgently needed was stuck in the capital Delhi, 550km (340 miles) away.

"The Institute of Medical Research told us that we would have to send someone to Delhi to collect the kits because the courier company they usually used was not working, but there was no way we could do it because of the lockdown," she said.

The postal service, she said, made an exception and actually went to the institute to pick up the kits, instead of having them dropped off at a post office. She received them a day after she made the request.

Many other institutions and companies have made similar requests. Mr Ojha says ever since the lockdown began, the postal service has been used to deliver everything from batches of lifesaving drugs to Covid-19 tests, to N95 masks and ventilators, moving medicine and equipment between major cities and states - mostly via the red postal vans.

For longer or very urgent journeys - such as a consignment of defibrillators that had to be transported from the state of Tamil Nadu in the south to Uttar Pradesh in the north - cargo planes are used. Sometimes, the consignments must be handled with special care - one drug manufacturer who asked for help said his medicines needed cold chain maintenance, which means they need to be frozen while transported. And so far, every request made to the department has been fulfilled.

"We are the best-connected service in India. We are everywhere. And in this case, we knew we could help," Mr Ojha says.

And with the lockdown set to be extended, he anticipates that the service will play a larger role in the weeks ahead. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'
Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The IMF says the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into a "crisis like no other".

93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

About 700,000 enterprises are expected to enjoy a cut in corporate income tax (CIT) to between 15-17 per cent from July 1 this year, down from the current rate of 20 per cent.

China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

A ban at a Guangzhou branch of the fast-food chain came amid rumours Africans were spreading coronavirus.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Coronavirus hits flower gardens

ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Net outflow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from ASEAN markets in the first quarter of 2020 reached US$283 million, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VNDS) has estimated.

Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The total amount of rice that Vietnamese exporters have to deliver to partners under contracts from now to the end of May is 1.385 million tons.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Industrial park owners are forecasting a drop in 2020 profits, blaming the ongoing damage inflicted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Labor market freezes due to Covid-19
Labor market freezes due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors
Maintaining business stability a top task for foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Amidst the complicated developments of the covid-19 pandemic, foreign-invested enterprises are struggling to maintain business as usual, and taking measures to curb the spread of the virus and ensure employees’ health.

Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened
Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

RCEP serves up golden opportunities for ASEAN
RCEP serves up golden opportunities for ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is to be a driver for the recovery of the ASEAN economy after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam
Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The key Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway venture has run aground, prompting the Ministry of Transport to reconsider investment scenarios to improve the bankability of each component project

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 13
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Greater efforts needed to boost exports during second quarter

National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic
National conference to tackle obstacles facing enterprises during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

A national conference between the Prime Minister and enterprises is to be organised soon to identify ways to address the difficulties facing businesses and facilitating their operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
Vietnam accelerating ventilator production
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

The crucial ventilating equipment used to save the lives of coronavirus patients are becoming a commodity much sought after by many countries, including Vietnam.

Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
Tighter rules sought on e-commerce trade piracy
BUSINESSicon  13/04/2020 

Lack of regulations on requiring goods invoices is causing the likes of Facebook and Shopee to become indirect culprits of suffusion of goods with unidentified origin, raising concerns on the piracy of genuine products.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 