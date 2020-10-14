Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Infrastructure development at the centre of PPP decree direction

16/10/2020    06:38 GMT+7

Further clarifying the legal framework for infrastructure development via wider participation of private investors is expected to help the country attract more funding into the industry.

Infrastructure development at the centre of PPP decree direction. Photo: Le Toan/VIR

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is now compiling two decrees to guide the implementation of the Law on Public-Public Partnership Investment. They include a decree on detailing the law and another one on selecting investors.

The new Law on Public-Private Partnership Investment adopted by the National Assembly in June and will come into effect on January 1, 2021.

In fact, many investors’ expectations are high that the nation will further foster private investors for public-private partnerships (PPP) to support local infrastructure development. The law contains important improvements and implications to ensure cost-effective and predictable project implementations, and aims to attract more private and foreign investment by clarifying the existing legal framework.

The Vietnamese government hopes to show its commitment to domestic and foreign financiers and create a secure environment for them when participating in PPP projects.

This year, Vietnam has made significant efforts to revise its legal framework for infrastructure development since January. At that time, businesses were concerned with corresponding laws that they considered a limiting factor for Vietnam’s economic development and said that the state should come up with a comprehensive strategy on judicial reform to continue its infrastructure expansion.

Dr. Tran Tho Dat, member of the prime minister’s Economic Advisory Group, said that within ASEAN, countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are evolving their infrastructure faster than Vietnam, adding that, “If we do not catch up, the Vietnamese economy is likely to lag further behind.”

Although Vietnam has been a dynamic country with frequent legal changes, Dat remains concerned about the limitations of the nation’s infrastructure system. “Planning, especially in large cities, has not met the requirements regarding connection efficiency and quality. The transport system remains weak and cannot yet support the country’s development goals of industrialisation and modernisation,” he concluded.

According to the World Bank’s report “Vibrant Vietnam – Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy,” published in June, about 90 per cent of the nation’s residential infrastructure is invested in by the state. Meanwhile, private funding has remained low at just under 1 per cent of GDP during the past decade, with most of this being poured into the energy sector.

 

Vietnam has further prioritised infrastructure development and encouraged the private sector to rely on the regulations stated in Decree No.15/2015/ND-CP issued in February on investment in the form of PPP, which so far has been the only legal framework for private investments in public infrastructure.

Although Decree 15 specified procedures that authorities must follow when bidding on PPP projects and removed the limits of 30 per cent for government funding, the decree’s regulations have not yielded the expected results.

No project was bid on by more than one eligible or interested investor, although as the World Bank’s report stated that 18 PPP projects out of 53 were competitively bid on. The decree’s requirements have created burdens with crafting feasibility studies and undertaking competitive bidding, while most ministries and agencies have not been prepared for this.

As a result, the private sector has not participated heavily in infrastructure investment. The World Bank’s data also shows that, since 1990, only 116 PPP projects with a total value of $19.4 billion have been approved in Vietnam, equal to less than 10 per cent of total investment in infrastructure since then. Additionally, approximately 75 per cent of PPP schemes were implemented in the energy sector.

According to analysts, the country currently does not have enough capital or suitable solutions within its financial system to meet the investment needs for local infrastructure projects. Moreover, local banks so far limit outstanding loan increases as public infrastructure ventures require long-term capital supply and banks are not ready to lend to new private and small developers.

Thus, as neither state budget nor local banks could be the solution, the government has been required to find alternatives to finance public infrastructure developments. With the new law on PPP investment, it is hoped some groundwork will be carried out imminently.

Vietnam’s capital demand for infrastructure development

According to previous estimates of the Ministry of Transport, the total capital needed for the country’s transport infrastructure has been equivalent to about $48 billion from 2016 through 2020. Besides this, road infrastructure and projects according to the National Power Development Plan VII also require total investment of approximately $148 billion until 2030, with this number likely to even increase further.

The Asian Development Bank estimates that Vietnam will need an average of at least $16.7 billion a year between 2015 and 2025 to finance infrastructure development needs.

Meanwhile, the World Bank even forecasts that Vietnam’s capital needs for infrastructure development may reach $25 billion per year, an amount much higher than the average level in the 2011-2015 period. VIR

Van Nguyen

Investors will be allowed to pour money into five groups of projects under the form of public-private partnerships in Vietnam as per a related law that offers an international-standard dispute resolution mechanism.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions expected credit growth to weaken to 7% in 2020 from 13.7% in 2019, but the growth is predicted to pick up to 12% one year later.

BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s fourthquarter economic outlook is brighter on the back of a rise in domestic consumption and public investment.

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Business resilience is highly correlated with level of digitisation, the Business Pandemic Resilience Diagnostic conducted by Grant Thornton...

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam is home to 32,539 valid foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with registered capital of a combined US$381 billion, of which US$233 billion has been fully disbursed.

BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a test for Vietnamese businesses as many have been and will be struggling to recover for the foreseeable future. 

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has proposed adding fertilizer to the list of products subject to VAT with a 5 percent tax rate.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Although the National Assembly Standing Committee has given its approval to switch three of the eight subprojects of the North-South Expressway from the public-private partnership (PPP) format into wholly State-invested, 

FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

The governments that quickly move forward will be ahead of those that hesitate and proceed slowly in applying digital technologies.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Group met with the local fintech firm MoMo in HCM City on Monday.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Continued facing with massive woes, the business community in Vietnam is in dire need of the government’s assistance for investors and enterprises to struggle through the global health crisis and grabbing new business

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The land rent in some industrial zones in Hai Phong, Bac Ninh and Hai Duong has increased by 20-30 percent.

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

The domestic automobile industry was forecast to thrive, given the Government’s supports in tax policies for imported automobile components coupled with the increasing income of citizens.

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

The Private Economic Development Research Board, under the Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform, has proposed a 30% reduction in corporate income tax for all businesses this year.

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Media campaign launched to revitalise HCMC tourism

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnam Airlines Group, listed as HVN on the HCM Stock Exchange, earned nearly VND24 trillion (US$1.04 billion) in total consolidated revenue in the first nine months of this year, marking an estimated loss of VND10.75 trillion, 

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

The total outward investment capital registered so far has reached $12.2 billion. The national oil and gas group PetroVietnam, the mililtary telco Viettel, and the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) are the biggest outward investors.

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnam has missed some economic development opportunities and should not ignore the chance to grow the night-time economy, according to economist Tran Dinh Thien.

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

In anticipation for the world eventually opening back up for travellers, developers are exploring the high potential of Vietnam’s world-renowned coastal urban areas.

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Local authorities have been asked to carefully consider the granting of new licenses to projects with condotels, following many problems that have been discovered.

