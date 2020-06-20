Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/06/2020 22:31:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020

 
 
20/06/2020    22:23 GMT+7

Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020 hinh anh 1

Petrolimex Insurance staff. The company has cut cash dividend rate by one percentage point to 12 percent for 2020 from 13 percent in 2019. (Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn)



According to business insiders, dividend is paid after the company completes tax duties and settles all financial obligations. Therefore, non-life insurance firms must have many issues reviewed before deciding to pay cash bonuses.

As economies are being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, local companies are trying to secure cash to prepare for a rough period ahead. Thus, insurers’ cash dividend policy is considered a positive thing for the market. 

But compared to last year, 2020 cash dividend rates are getting lower.

Leading insurance-finance group Bao Minh (HoSE: BMI) at the annual shareholder meeting in late April announced total revenue in 2019 was up 7.5 percent on-year to nearly 4.6 trillion VND (197.5 million USD) and pre-tax profit gained 9.9 percent on-year to 220.6 billion VND. The cash dividend rate for 2019 performance was set at 15 percent.

 

But the company forecast total revenue and pre-tax profit in 2020 will fall 15 percent year-on-year to nearly 3.9 trillion VND and 188 billion VND, respectively. Lower earnings projection made Bao Minh cut its expected cash.

Petrolimex Insurance reported total revenue rose a tenth year-on-year to nearly 3.66 trillion VND in 2019 and pre-tax profit was up 12 percent on-year to 200 billion VND. The cash dividend rate for 2019 was 13 percent.

But this year, the company’s earnings are expected to contract to 3.47 trillion VND in total revenue and 180.8 billion VND in pre-tax profit. The cash dividend rate is also slashed to 12 percent.

At Military Insurance Corporation, the cash dividend rate is promised at 8-10 percent for 2020 instead of fixed 10 percent for 2019.

Aside from less-worse earnings projections and cash-dividend policies, interest in insurance firms has increased as investors are betting the companies are allowed to raise the foreign capital limit. The presence of foreign investors is widely expected to boost their performances.

According to KIS Vietnam Securities Co, local insurers will soon sell shares to strategic investors and launch IPOs for their divisions to lure foreign capital./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
FDI into electronics should promote local companies
FDI into electronics should promote local companies
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Nguyen Canh Viet, 29, from Ha Tinh province, still cannot leave fir Japan to work despite the scheduled departure in early May.

Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Enterprises should carefully study the “force majeure” clauses in contracts and consult experts in assessing their rights and obligations pertaining to the clauses to resolve any disputes on contract performance obligations

NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly passed the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) Thursday morning in Ha Noi.

Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
FEATUREicon  1 giờ trước 

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?
What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The estimated cost of the North-South Expressway in 2018 was VND16 trillion lower than the initial estimate made in 2017 when the National Assembly decided to develop the project.

Colgate reviews China's Darlie brand amid race debate
Colgate reviews China's Darlie brand amid race debate
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The popular Chinese brand features a caricature and translates as "black person toothpaste".

VN stock market attracts new investors as deposit interest rates drop
VN stock market attracts new investors as deposit interest rates drop
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Disappointed by modest bank deposit interest rates, people are rushing to trade securities to seek higher profits.

VND16 trillion credit package inaccessible to businesses
VND16 trillion credit package inaccessible to businesses
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) is ready to disburse VND16 trillion for enterprises that need money to pay to workers. But none of them have accessed the package.

Working group established to promote foreign investment in Vietnam
Working group established to promote foreign investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

A working group has just been founded under the Prime Minister’s decision to promote foreign investment in Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam enjoys sharp increase in export of rice and medical masks

COVID-19 could shake up realty rent market in Vietnam
COVID-19 could shake up realty rent market in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Le Thu Cuc pastes a notice in her cafe to tell her customers she will continue serving them in a cafe 500m away.

Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period
Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Credit demand in Vietnam is expected to stay low in the foreseeable future as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be complicated globally, said a central banker.

Vietnam warned of troublemaking transshipment from China, S.Korea to US
Vietnam warned of troublemaking transshipment from China, S.Korea to US
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Vietnam should take stronger measures related to origin of goods and products to avoid risks of lawsuits or being taken advantage of by other countries to evade US import tariffs.

High pork prices in Vietnam blamed on suppliers who control the market
High pork prices in Vietnam blamed on suppliers who control the market
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

While government officials attribute the high pork price to the low supply caused by the African swine fever (ASF), experts say they can see signs of oligopoly.

Resources that need conserving
Resources that need conserving
FEATUREicon  18/06/2020 

Statistics show that the electricity demand is growing at a rate three times higher than that of the electricity output supplied to the market. 

Vietnam Airlines proposes Gov’t financial support to overcome difficulties
Vietnam Airlines proposes Gov’t financial support to overcome difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines has proposed the Government to lend a minimum of VND4 trillion (US$172 million) or maximum of VND12 trillion at the lowest preference interest rate to help the firm overcome serious impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's revised enterprise law to not include household businesses
Vietnam's revised enterprise law to not include household businesses
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) passed the revised Law on Enterprises on Wednesday morning in Ha Noi, introducing several important changes to regulations overseeing business activities.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 