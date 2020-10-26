Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Int’l cooperation put forth for marine economic development

27/10/2020    06:56 GMT+7

A party resolution on the “Strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy clearly states that Vietnam is expected to become a strong nation in marine development.

Bringing the motto to life requires consistency in a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, multi-lateralisation, and proactive and active integration into the world, and strengthening and expanding relations and proactively participating in common efforts by humanity regarding the conservation and sustainable use of seas. It is also requires taking full advantage of international assistance to improve maritime management and exploitation in order to maintain a peaceful, stable, and legal maritime environment, facilitating safe and effective exploitation and use.

To realise the objectives and guidelines set the Resolution nominates foreign affairs and international cooperation as one of seven key points.

The resolution says Vietnam should continue to promote and strengthen relations with other countries, especially those with maritime potential and on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, equality, and mutual benefit.

 It is also necessary to protect the sovereignty of seas and islands as well as safeguard the legitimate interests of countries and actively resolve disputes by peaceful means on the basis of law.

At the same time, Vietnam is also set to actively participated in international and regional forums, promotes international cooperation activities in sustainable management and the use and conservation of seas and oceans, and continue to promote cooperation and utilise support from partners and international and regional organisations to develop human resources and marine infrastructure and apply modern science and technology in the maritime field.

 

Over recent times, Vietnam’s foreign affairs and international cooperation efforts relating to the sea have made many achievements. Based on international law, Vietnam conducted of delimitation in the Gulf of Thailand, with Thailand, in 1997, in the Gulf of Tonkin with China in 2000, and on the continental shelf with Indonesia in 2003.

Vietnam also adopted flexible and creative solutions in the dispute settlement process, such as striking an agreement to conduct joint oil and gas exploitation with Malaysia on the overlapping continental shelf between the two countries before the 1992 delimitation, and an agreement on fisheries cooperation with China in the Gulf of Tonkin together with the signing of the 2000 delimitation agreement.

Vietnam and other ASEAN countries signed the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) with China to maintain peace and stability, ensure freedom of navigation and aviation in the region, and facilitate the settlement of disputes in the East Sea.

In terms of marine cooperation, Vietnam has established an extensive international cooperation network with countries boasting strong economic, scientific, and technological potential in marine development, and with the UN and other international and regional organisations, economies, and regions.

Vietnam has also constantly expanded and strengthened its international cooperation in many different fields relating to marine development, creating a solid basis for cooperation and taking advantage of support for economic, scientific technology development, and protecting the marine environment.

The achievements in international maritime cooperation are both an expression and a specific result of the Party and the State’s sound foreign policy. In the time to come, on the basis of thoroughly grasping the principles and mottos in Resolution No 36 and promoting the achievements and lessons learned in recent years, sectors, levels, and localities should promote a spirit of creativity to propose solutions, proactively strengthen and expand foreign relations and international cooperation on the sea, and successfully realise the goals of the strategy for sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy./.VNA

 
 

.
Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drafting a plan on solutions to take full advantage of the opportunities to be brought by the investment relocation wave after Covid-19 to develop supporting industries 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 26
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese exports to ASEAN grow at low rate of 5.26%

Vietnam's packaged food enjoys double-digit growth in post Covid-19: Kantar
Vietnam’s packaged food enjoys double-digit growth in post Covid-19: Kantar
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s fast-moving consumer goods (FCMG) market growth returns to its pre-Covid-19 level in the short term.

EVFTA brings myriad opportunities for Vietnam exporters
EVFTA brings myriad opportunities for Vietnam exporters
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Two months after taking effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, has brought back several opportunities for Vietnamese exporters. 

Hanoi: Price gap between inner and surrounding areas falls
Hanoi: Price gap between inner and surrounding areas falls
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Minh Phu opposes US anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp
Minh Phu opposes US anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Minh Phu Seafood Joint Stock Company (JSC) has opposed the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s application of anti-dumping tariffs on its frozen shrimp exports.

Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes
Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Private corporate bonds raised in September dived from the previous month after a decree took effect to tighten the issuance on the corporate bond market.

Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Through the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, confidence in the growth prospects in 2020 of enterprises has gradually diminished.

Virtual and real metrics
Virtual and real metrics
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed adding some indexes not yet stated in the statutory economic criteria, such as per capita gross domestic product (GDP), contribution of TFP to growth and labor productivity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam growth may slow to 3% in 2020, likely to rebound to 7.8% in 2021: StanChart

Opportunities for Vietnam's trade when the U.S removes stay-at-home orders
Opportunities for Vietnam’s trade when the U.S removes stay-at-home orders
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The United States is Vietnam’s key export market. When U.S. consumers had to stay at home due to Covid-19 and slash spending, Vietnam’s exporters struggled. 

High safety risks for buyers of smuggled electric bicycles
High safety risks for buyers of smuggled electric bicycles
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Smuggled low-quality components in electric bikes pose high risks for users in traffic and adversely affect domestic production.

Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market
Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

The National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Committee has agreed not to adjust the minimum wage in 2021 and has warned about the pressure on public debt payment.

Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

As 2020 nears its end, assessments are being made of the performance of the nation’s crucial financial markets, which have been holding up well despite the heavy impact of the pandemic and global recession.

Vietnam's full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
Vietnam’s full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Standard Chartered expects Vietnam’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2020 and surge to 7.8 per cent in 2021. 

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese goods worth US$1 billion enjoy EU’s tariff reduction thanks to EVFTA

Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnam's impressive successes and growing position in the world are helping the country become an destination for Japanese and Korean investors.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

