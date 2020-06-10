International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery

Vietnam has earned the highest trust globally in battling COVID-19, with 95 percent of respondents expressing such a belief in a recent poll by UK data analysis and market research firm YouGov.

Workers in a factory in Vietnam (Photo: EPA)

The country has reported 332 COVID-19 cases to date, of which 317 have recovered. Most notably, there have been no fatalities.

Of the remaining 15 patients in hospital, only nine have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19.

The Financial Times ran an article highlighting that Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are “roaring back to life after their coronavirus-related partial lockdowns.”

It emphasised the disciplined public health response adopted by the Vietnamese Government, companies, and people, adding that the country is getting back to a “new normal”.

“Vietnam’s schools, restaurants, cinemas, and nightclubs are all open again, while football matches at stadiums packed with cheering spectators have been allowed to resume,” it continued.

While a second wave of infections is a risk in some countries, Vietnam has gone 55 consecutive days with no new community transmissions.

It was among the first countries to be hit by the virus, after China, and is now among the first to emerge from the worst of the crisis, the paper said.

The country undertook rigorous contact-tracing, locating not just primary but secondary contacts of infected people and bringing them into quarantine.

It is now considering reopening its borders to some commercial flights, with safeguards in place, the article said, adding the prospects for recovery look relatively bright for Vietnam, with an economic growth projection of 5 percent this year./. VNA

