Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 15:40:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery

 
 
11/06/2020    14:35 GMT+7

Vietnam has earned the highest trust globally in battling COVID-19, with 95 percent of respondents expressing such a belief in a recent poll by UK data analysis and market research firm YouGov.

International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery hinh anh 1

Workers in a factory in Vietnam (Photo: EPA)

The country has reported 332 COVID-19 cases to date, of which 317 have recovered. Most notably, there have been no fatalities.

Of the remaining 15 patients in hospital, only nine have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19.

The Financial Times ran an article highlighting that Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are “roaring back to life after their coronavirus-related partial lockdowns.”

It emphasised the disciplined public health response adopted by the Vietnamese Government, companies, and people, adding that the country is getting back to a “new normal”. 

“Vietnam’s schools, restaurants, cinemas, and nightclubs are all open again, while football matches at stadiums packed with cheering spectators have been allowed to resume,” it continued.

 

While a second wave of infections is a risk in some countries, Vietnam has gone 55 consecutive days with no new community transmissions.

It was among the first countries to be hit by the virus, after China, and is now among the first to emerge from the worst of the crisis, the paper said.

The country undertook rigorous contact-tracing, locating not just primary but secondary contacts of infected people and bringing them into quarantine. 

It is now considering reopening its borders to some commercial flights, with safeguards in place, the article said, adding the prospects for recovery look relatively bright for Vietnam, with an economic growth projection of 5 percent this year./. VNA

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

Two scenarios for Vietnam's economic recovery

Two scenarios for Vietnam's economic recovery

Vietnam has to be very cautious when choosing and implementing a plan to reactivate the economy.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
VIDEOicon  2 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

COVID-19 to create an M&amp;A wave in Viet Nam
COVID-19 to create an M&A wave in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Weak financial stability and a lack of capital are forcing many businesses to seek M&A deals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails
Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A string of Vietnamese banks, particularly state-owned lenders, are facing capital shortfalls but upcoming tie-up deals with foreign investors could give the financial sector some much-needed momentum.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 11
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 11
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Better working conditions improve employee retention

Money-hungry F&amp;B startups flounder
Money-hungry F&B startups flounder
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The collapse of Mon Hue and Soya Garden shows not only the risk of investors when they pour money into startups in food and beverage chains, but also the inadequacies of utilising investment capital inefficiently.

Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes
Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Airlines have been ready to fly internationally for two months and will provide the first post-Covid-19 flights as soon as they get the nod from the government.

Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The tourism sector has devised tourism stimulus measures to revive the domestic tourism market, remove obstacles for tourism companies, and prepare to receive foreign visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Discount paradise for auto buyers
Discount paradise for auto buyers
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

As part of a new package to help the automobile market stay afloat after this year’s global woes, locally-manufactured vehicles will benefit from a massive cut in registration fees, 

North-South Highway project to use public investment
North-South Highway project to use public investment
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The National Assembly discussed changing to the public investment model for the North-South Highway during a meeting on Tuesday in Ha Noi.

Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth
Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Businesses are expecting interest rates to continue to fall, while banks’ credit growth continues to stand still or declines because of low credit demand.

Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The merger will make the race in the e-commerce market more exciting.

Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Being among the first countries in the region to reopen its economy, Vietnam should take the advantage to build upon the foundations for proactive resilience, stated PwC Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines wants $0.52 billion in preferential loans to overcome effects from pandemic
Vietnam Airlines wants $0.52 billion in preferential loans to overcome effects from pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The State Capital Management Committee at Enterprises (SCMC) has asked the state to lend VND12 trillion to Vietnam Airlines for at least three years to help it survive the pandemic.

Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit
Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

While FDI firms continue to report losses, they keep expanding operations in the country.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Trade ministry refutes news about 100% people approving power price hike
Trade ministry refutes news about 100% people approving power price hike
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade issued a press release last night rejecting news on social media that 100% of local residents were happy with its move to increase electricity prices.

Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information
Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Pepper prices unexpectedly fluctuated on confusing information, placing difficulties for export.

KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Food producer KIDO Group (KDC) has announced that it is entering the beverage industry by setting up a joint venture with dairy giant Vinamilk.

New traders flock to local stock market
New traders flock to local stock market
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The steep decline of the local stock market as the coronavirus ravaged economies lured many new punters to the market.

VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt
VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The debts incurred by enterprises in the aviation industry, due in 2020, if not payable, will have a big impact on public debt.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 