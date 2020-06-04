Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 07:48:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions

 
 
09/06/2020    07:43 GMT+7

Tens of solar power projects have been bought by foreign investors through M&A deals.

The high electricity selling price and the possibility of recovering capital early are attracting investors to the Vietnamese clean energy market, according to an analyst.

Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions



The FIT (feed in tariffs) electricity price of VND2,100 per kwh, or 9.35 cent, applied to power projects operational prior to July 2019 for 20 years is an attractive feature.

“Foreign investors can seek capital in dollars with low costs and with this electricity price, they will be able to recover the investment capital and make a profit,” the analyst said, adding that the stable price for 20 years is a strong point worth considering.

He estimates that with a 50 MW solar power project in areas with high sunshine levels such as Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, investors can earn VND500 million a day from electricity sale, and VND150 billion a year.

If noting that a 50 MW project costs about VND1 trillion, investors would be able to take back investment capital after 6-7 years.

While experts agree that foreign investors are acquiring more licensed projects to jump into the renewable power sector in Vietnam, they have different opinions about whether the movement will affect Vietnam’s power security.

While experts agree that foreign investors are acquiring more licensed projects to jump into the renewable power sector in Vietnam, they have different opinions about whether the movement will affect Vietnam’s power security.

 


A high ranking official affirmed that the foreign ownership of a series of solar power projects will not have any effects on the national electricity system. The state doesn’t set limitation on foreign ownership ratios in power plants.

The massive foreign investment shows the high profitability of the Vietnamese market.

Also according to the official, solar power output accounts for less than 3 percent of total output, 10 billion kwh of the total 250 billion kwh. The 3 percent is created by both Vietnamese and foreign invested projects.

Ha Dang Son, director of the Center for Energy Research and Green Growth, said the ownership transfer transactions must be considered normal activities in a market economy.

The projects which promise good financial indexes will attract buyers.

However, Son said because of the special importance of the projects in the energy sector, there must be supervision by appropriate state agencies.

It is necessary to clarify if the transfer deals have latent risks for power energy security.

He warned that when the proportion of renewable energy projects increases to a certain high level, accidents that occur at the same time at the projects may have serious impact on the national grid. 

Luong Bang

VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision

VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision

The Prime Minister’s Decision 13 on solar power projects in Vietnam, which took effect on May 22, will give a push to the development of this kind of clean energy.

Preferential programme promotes solar power

Preferential programme promotes solar power

The HCM City Power Corporation Corporation under Vietnam Electricity (EVNHCMC) is co-operating with suppliers to carry out preferential programmes to encourage enterprises and individuals in the city to use solar power.

 
 

Other News

.
EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

EuroCham welcomes the news that the National Assembly of Vietnam has ratified the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and approved the European Union–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), 

Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced manufacturers to consider restructuring the value chain, according to Sunny Hoang Hoa from Savills HCM City. Vietnam is expected to benefit from the trend.

Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may continue to maintain growth this month but momentum will be weaker than it was in May, according to brokerages.

Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The State will not pump more money into 12 failing mega-projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh in a recent meeting with high-ranking officials in Hanoi.

Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

Local banks expect credit growth extension
Local banks expect credit growth extension
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks are proposing the central bank to extend credit growth limits as they have nearly reached the allowed threshold.

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many Chinese wooden furniture manufacturers have been found setting up foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam to ‘fabricate’ Vietnamese origin for their exports to the US.

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  21 giờ trước 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

E-commerce a positive for retail sector
E-commerce a positive for retail sector
VIDEOicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
VIDEOicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese economy bounces back in May: WB

Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam will strive to be among the world’s top 15 most developed countries in agriculture by 2030 with agricultural processing to rank in the world’s top 10.

Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese farmers are harvesting mangosteen, rambutan and pineapple, but a large amount of these fruits are still being imported from Thailand.

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

The rise of Vietnam has been highlighted in a recent survey of the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), as Vietnam is now considered the most favourable place to expand business, 

Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam is committed to allowing credit institutions of the European Union (EU) to hold up to 49% shares at two joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

As of May 29, Vietnam’s credit growth was only 1.96% compared with late 2019 under impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Credit Department announced at a press conference held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Friday.

“Old normalcy” remains far distant
“Old normalcy” remains far distant
FEATUREicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

Developers can ride funding waves
Developers can ride funding waves
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 