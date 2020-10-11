Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/10/2020 21:14:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Investors find VN ports, logistics attractive

13/10/2020    20:10 GMT+7

With its annual growth of 12-14 per cent, the logistics sector, especially seaports, is becoming attractive to both domestic and foreign investors,...

Viet Nam’s ports and other logistics services are attracting both domestic and foreign investment. 

The Cai Mep-Thi Vai international port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and Korean logistics company KCTC Viet Nam signed a memorandum of understanding late last week.

The tie-up would make the service at the port more efficient, Park Hyun Bae, general director of KCTC Viet Nam, said.

The Government is encouraging investors from all around the world to develop ports in the country, according to the Viet Nam Maritime Administration.

The Chu Lai-Truong Hai Port in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone in the central province of Quang Nam is soliciting investment from the private sector in two key projects, Chu Lai Airport and a port in the near future.

The chairman of the province, Le Tri Thanh, said the public-private-partnership (PPP) model would help ease the burden on public resources and improve the management of airport and seaports.

Chu Lai Airport would be expanded to 3,000ha and serve as a key logistics centre for Southeast Asia within a radius of 3,000km.

According to a master plan approved by the Government in 2018, Chu Lai Airport will handle five million passengers and 4.1 million tonnes of cargo by 2030.

The network including Chu Lai and Ky Ha ports has been planned for berthing 50,000DWT (deadweight tonnage) ships that will carry a total of 12.7 million tonnes of cargo a year from 2030.

Last month Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Dutch and Belgian ambassadors Elsbeth Akkerman and Paul Jansen, which was attended by EU investors seeking to build a port for nearly US$1 billion in Viet Nam.

 

The Dutch envoy said her Government would back the development of the Cai Mep Ha Logistics Centre in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau in which the EU investors are interested, adding the Dutch Development Bank would provide 10 per cent of the project cost.

Jansen said the Belgian Corporation for International Investment would also play a role in it.

Once operational, the logistics centre could accommodate large container ships, the investors said, expressing the hope the project would soon be approved.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has approved the 1:2000 scale plan and location of the port, and is preparing to acquire land for it.

The EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement would bring about great opportunities for Vietnamese and EU businesses, he called on the Netherlands and Belgium to help Viet Nam improve its capacity to enforce the deal.

A seaport master plan for 2021-30 seeks to develop to enhance infrastructure connectivity, reduce logistics costs and promote marine economic development.

The plan includes solutions to improve investment efficiency in developing ports and simultaneous development of ports and other transport infrastructure.

Viet Nam now has 44 seaports. — VNS

Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic

Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic

Seaport companies still reported positive earnings despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
VN to set new regulations for overseas investment
VN to set new regulations for overseas investment
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Individuals will no longer be allowed to invest in real estate abroad if a new draft decree issued by the Ministry of Planning and Investment is approved.

Vietnam continues reform as part of EVFTA deal
Vietnam continues reform as part of EVFTA deal
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Viet Nam is continuing its institutional reform commitments made in the historic EVFTA in an aim to boost exports of agricultural products and...

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 13
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam to post highest GDP growth rate in Asia in 2021: HSBC

Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses
Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Government's 30% corporate income tax cut was a step in the right direction but it could have been more inclusive by offering support to small businesses that were in desperate need of cash due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam expects to welcome more investors next year
Vietnam expects to welcome more investors next year
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam is still regarded by investors as an attractive destination thanks to its stable politics and macro economy, favourable geographical location, and advantages in land and human resources.

Big coffee chains compete with pavement sellers
Big coffee chains compete with pavement sellers
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced coffee chain owners to change their approach. Like small shops on the pavement, they now have to attract different segments of customers.

Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

The government’s report to the National Assembly on the implementation of the Long Thanh International Airport project on October 9 shows that little has been done over the last five years.

Japanese enterprises want to expand supply chains in Vietnam
Japanese enterprises want to expand supply chains in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

About 15 out of 30 Japanese firms with overseas production bases say they want to expand and diversify their supply sources in Vietnam, according to a survey by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 12
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

Vietnam-UK trade relations will change

Experts unhappy with cement exports, but industry says unavoidable
Experts unhappy with cement exports, but industry says unavoidable
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

In the first eight months of the year, cement companies exported more than 23.5 million tonnes of cement and clinker, an increase of 13.7 per cent year-on-year.

The last quarter’s momentum
The last quarter’s momentum
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

If the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to be well put under control as it is now, Vietnam’s GDP growth in the fourth quarter is likely to be higher than the first three quarters.

Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Tens of solar power projects are awaiting to be added to the list of power generation projects to be developed. Meanwhile, ministries are still discussing the new pricing mechanism after the preferential FIT expires.

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020
Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

There remains plenty of room to accelerate economic growth moving into the fourth quarter of the year, with domestic consumption and investment set to be the key drivers for Vietnam’s growth during the remainder of the year, according to insiders.

SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been equitized but have not seen considerable changes as the state's ownership ratio remains high. Many of them are still taking losses and struggling to survive.

Vietnam to develop livestock sector
Vietnam to develop livestock sector
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to develop the livestock sector for the 2021-2030 period with a view to 2045.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 11
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam tourism lacks quality human resources

Government names regulations that ‘hinder development’
Government names regulations that ‘hinder development’
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

The government on October 1 released a report on legal documents, showing many overlapping, contradictory, inadequate, and impractical regulations.

Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
FEATUREicon  11/10/2020 

As the global production network has been seriously disrupted, now is the time for Vietnam to reposition itself in the supply chain.

VN eyes boosting processed meat industry
VN eyes boosting processed meat industry
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

The husbandry industry is hoped to become a modern economic sector industrialised in all stages from production, processing, preservation and...

Vietnamese businesses wait for new rescue package
Vietnamese businesses wait for new rescue package
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

Most enterprises say they are still experiencing a sharp decrease in revenue, cash flow imbalance and decline in confidence.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 