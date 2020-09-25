Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/09/2020 15:30:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake

27/09/2020    10:36 GMT+7

With the issuance of the ground-breaking Law on Public-Private Partnership Investment, private groups have voiced expectations for future guiding decrees, requesting to extend the risk-sharing mechanism to completed and ongoing projects.

1510p10 investors seeking piece of ppp cake
The new PPP law promises to boost investment in infrastructure projects, photo Le Toan

Do Van Nam, representing a group of public-private partnership (PPP) experts, said at a webinar last week that there are some long-standing issues in the guiding decrees that should be addressed.

“Lending and bank support should also be part of future decrees. There need to be specific regulations on loans to facilitate future PPP developments,” Nam recommended. “Banks hesitate to offer loans for these projects, some even refuse them straightaway.”

Going into the issue of special concern – retroactive risk-sharing arrangements – Tran Van The, deputy chairman of the Board of Directors at Deo Ca Group, said, “We have worked on a number of key national projects when there was no legal framework on the risk-sharing mechanism. We are suffering losses at some projects, which reduces our loan repayment capacity.” He suggested that there should be transitional provisions to enable them to enjoy the mechanism.

Vaibhav Saxena, attorney at Vietnam International Law Firm, quoted that the current investment law and the new Law on Investment 2020, which will take effect on January 1, 2021, provide favourable investment incentives and ensure security for the investors from changes in law circumstances, where if a new law provides less favourable investment incentives than those currently enjoyed by the investor, the investor can switch to the new incentives for the remaining duration of their original arrangements for the investment project.

Previously, PPP regime followed the investment law as the apex law to drive investment activities in Vietnam. However, the new law on PPP investment is now a comprehensive legislation to cover PPP related investment activities in Vietnam.

“The old investors having contracts signed may follow the Law on Investment which allows them to access new policy benefits, and the PPP law provides an option for the same. The Vietnamese government is working on this matter and the regulations guiding the new PPP law are expected to have clearer guidelines,” Saxena told VIR.

Under Article 101 of the new PPP law, the National Assembly assigns the government to give specific guidance on transitional provisions. As current rules dictate, risk-sharing allocation should be set out in the feasibility study. Thus, projects which had their investment plans approved without risk-sharing arrangements will face challenges in enjoying such a mechanism. This forces investors who require such an arrangement to redo their investment plans.

 

“Retroactive risk-sharing arrangements should be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis while taking into account the state budget,” cautioned Vu Quynh Le, deputy director of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Public Procurement Agency.

Under these rules, the eastern cluster of the North-South Expressway, which has five PPP sections, and many other projects cannot add risk-sharing allocations unless they redo the entire investment process – and hundreds of private firms are seeking for retroactive access to risk-sharing.

Despite this, it is worthy to note that risk-sharing mechanism, including minimum-revenue risk sharing, is one of the major changes in the new PPP law, showing a significant effort to improve the appeal of this investment mode amid budgetary constraints.

Available from early 2021, the new revenue-risk sharing mechanism will be restricted to only certain projects to ensure bankability.

For years, revenue-risk allocation in PPP initiatives has been a controversial topic because of their high risk of losses and the lack of a completed legal framework. Thus far, the power sector has been the most successful at attracting foreign investment in build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, while others have seen failures.

Some BOT initiatives have hit the rocks for several years, including Dau Giay-Phan Thiet Expressway, Van Don-Mong Cai, and Trung Luong-My Thuan expressways. VIR

Tung Anh

Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects

Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects

Public-private investment projects play a significant role in developing infrastructure and have the potential to accelerate large-scale construction works across the country.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

Airlines reinventing the skies for agricultural business lines
Airlines reinventing the skies for agricultural business lines
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

While many of the worlds’ aircraft have been grounded throughout the pandemic, local airlines have found ways to support Vietnam’s agricultural export businesses in the wake of sky-high freight charges.

Vietnam receives over US$21 billion in foreign investment over nine months
Vietnam receives over US$21 billion in foreign investment over nine months
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

By September 20 the total amount of foreign investment capital in new and existing projects through adjustment, capital contribution, and share purchases reached a figure of over US$21 billion, equal to 81.1% from last year’s corresponding period.

Household groceries compete equally with modern retail chains
Household groceries compete equally with modern retail chains
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Contrary to all predictions, modern convenience stores and supermarkets, with powerful financial capability, have not led to the closure of traditional household-run groceries.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 27
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Textile FDI down but poised for strong growth: experts

Green shoots for economic performance prospects
Green shoots for economic performance prospects
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Amid the current health crisis, Vietnam’s economy has shown its resilience over past months.

Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market
Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Plenty of Vietnamese consumers are willing to spend millions of VND in order to purchase expensive foreign fruit which is currently popular within the local market.

EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses
EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is having an impact on the local government procurement market, with transport being among the more attractive sectors to EU businesses.

Hotels for sale due to COVID-19
Hotels for sale due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The decline in the number of visitors and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led many investors to sell their hotels.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 26
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnamese exports to US market enjoy vigorous growth

Vietnam office market will make rapid recovery: experts
Vietnam office market will make rapid recovery: experts
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

 The office market in Vietnamese cities like Ha Noi and HCM City is likely to recover faster post-Covid than other major cities in the Asia Pacific, experts have predicted.

Viet Nam to work with US to resume fruit exports: official
Viet Nam to work with US to resume fruit exports: official
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Dr Hoang Trung, head of the Plant Protection Department, said the department would work with the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the US embassy 

Rumors about billionaire’s investment increases bank capitalization value
Rumors about billionaire’s investment increases bank capitalization value
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Sacombank’s capitalization value has soared by VND1.3 trillion following the news that Thaco billionaire Tran Ba Duong has bought shares of the bank.

VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes
VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Vietnamese airlines have recently unveiled plans to resume air routes following the containment of the second coronavirus outbreak, showing the fact that the aviation market has begun to pick up again.

Government pushing forward with post-pandemic activities
Government pushing forward with post-pandemic activities
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Despite the aftermath of the global health crisis in Vietnam, an optimistic growth scenario is formulated for the next year, with proposals for heavy investment in infrastructure and practical support for the private sector

Multinational companies keen to sign up VN parts suppliers
Multinational companies keen to sign up VN parts suppliers
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Foreign manufacturers who have factories in Vietnam are increasingly looking for local parts suppliers to optimise their production costs, according to the Centre for Supporting Industries Development in HCM City.

Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts
Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Hundreds of cars serving as collateral for bank loans have been put on sale by commercial banks to collect debts.

Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets
Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets
Englishicon  19 giờ trước 

Bluetronics - Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG)’s household electronic appliance chain in Cambodia, similar to the Dien May Xanh chain in Vietnam - will celebrate its 20th store to then start gunning for 50 stores before the year ends.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

EVFTA gives fruit exports a boost

Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 