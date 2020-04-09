Is European capital targeting Vietnam’s banks?

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/05/2020
BUSINESS
 
 
12/05/2020

JP Morgan says Vietnam’s banks are an outstanding investment opportunity in Southeast Asia, while a report from Bao Viet Securities says the banking sector is very promising.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has released its second report with updates about the impact of Covid-19 on Vietnam’s socio-economic development.

The report cited international institutions as saying that the decline of the world’s economy will be worsened by Covid-19. The losses may be 3-4 times higher than the period affected by SARS, reaching $160 billion.

In such conditions, many of Vietnam’s business fields will be seriously affected, including services, trade, industrial production and construction. In the short term, agriculture, transport, tourism and hospitality have suffered the most.

As for the banking sector, according to the credit department of the State Bank of Vietnam, VND926 trillion worth of outstanding loans will be affected by Covid-19.

 

Vietcombank CEO Pham Quang Dung said the epidemic may affect half of all of all of Vietnam’s goods, thus affecting enterprises’ solvency.

In January, large banks predicted that their profit growth rates in 2020 would be about 10 percent, lower than the 15 percent of 2019.

However, analysts said the signing of FTAs, including EVFTA, will provide a ‘guarantee card’ for Vietnam’s economy in the post-Covid-19 period.

They said EVFTA would not only make it easier for Vietnam’s goods to penetrate the European market, but also help bring foreign investors to Vietnam’s commercial banks. This includes investment banks such as Deutsche Bank and Norges Bank.

Five years after EVFTA takes effect, foreign investors will be able to hold up to 49 percent of shares in two Vietnamese joint stock banks, except BIDV, VietinBank, Vietcombank and Agribank, in which the State still holds the controlling stake.

“When the foreign ownership ratio ceiling is lifted, targeted banks will have the opportunities to access big capital and expand credit activities, especially when the LDR (loan to deposit ratio) is limited at 85 percent as stipulated in Circular 22/2019,” said the report by Vietnam Investment Securities.

Military Bank, Techcombank, VP Bank and ACB have the best profits among joint stock banks, which could be targets for investors. Meanwhile, smaller banks, including SHB, TPBank, HDBank, VIB and LienViet Post Bank are thirsty for capital and ready for private offerings to foreign shareholders.

Experts, however, cannot see the motivation for European bankers to pour capital directly into Vietnam’s banks. They still believe that EVFTA will make more foreign indirect investment (FII) in Vietnam’s securities, including bank shares.

“In the immediate time, EVFTA will open opportunities for Vietnamese banks to attract FII capital flows from the EU. Through investment funds, capital inflows from the EU into Vietnam's stock market may increase,” said Le Xuan Nghia, a respected banking expert.

Thanh Mai 

Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

To encourage customers to deposit money online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many banks have raised interest rates for online savings by up to 1.4 per cent higher than over-the-counter deposits.  

 
 

VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam's support industry is struggling to attract foreign investment as multinational companies look for alternative options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The State budget revenue in January – April was estimated to total VND491.38 trillion (US$21.18 billion), representing a drop of 5.9 per cent against...

Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Their network expansion strategy in normal conditions offers great advantages to retailers, but it has put a burden on them during the Covid-19 crisis.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Mobile transactions in Vietnam are forecast to increase by 400 percent by 2025 in the Fintech and Digital Banking 2025 - Asia Pacific Report released by Backbase on May 11.

Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested MPI to build a scenario for economic recovery after Covid-19.

Businesses seek tax reduction to foster recovery after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic is a huge challenge for businesses irrespective of sector and size in all regions and countries, including Vietnam.

Vietnam set to welcome dual investment flows following COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Despite FDI shown signs of a slowdown as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19, experts believe that the nation will be able to welcome an array of fresh dual investment after the pandemic.

Deals promise greater mid-term investments
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed to stage a vote on adoption of two hallmark bilateral trade and investment agreements between Vietnam and the EU,

Online shopping on the rise in HCM City
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market in HCM City has developed significantly, with total online spending growth up by more than 12 percent annually since 2015, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade’s report on e-commerce development.

Vietnam ready for post-COVID-19 development stage
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnam is easing social distancing restrictions, seeking ways to live safely with the epidemic, and beginning to restore production and business to revive economic growth.

Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The stock market experienced a sharp decline in Q1. KIS Vietnam has advised investors not to ‘sell in May and go away’.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 11
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

 Garment sector focuses on potential markets

State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has asked the Prime Minister to strictly control corporate bond issuances made by real estate enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, to reduce risks.

Investors concern about wind power development
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnam may not be meeting its development potential to exploit wind power to provide energy to the country.

VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has decided to set up a research group which would be in charge of studying and proposing policies to manage virtual assets and cryptocurrencies.

VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19.

VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Many wood processing firms have managed to operate despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many have even chalked out measures to take advantage of the opportunities on offer when the pandemic is over.

Investors lose in April as covered warrants fall due to market decline
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Investors suffered losses with all 19 covered warrant codes that expired in April, data on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) showed.

