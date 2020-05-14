Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts

 
 
18/05/2020    18:00 GMT+7

A low GDP growth rate is unavoidable in 2020 as the economy has been seriously affected by Covid-19.

Under all three economic development scenarios designed by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR), Vietnam would not obtain a 6.8 percent GDP growth rate as initially planned.

It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts



In fact, the low GDP growth rate for 2020 has also been predicted by domestic and international institutions. The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) said at the conference between the government and provincial authorities on April 10 that the GDP growth rate this year would be lower than 6.8 percent.

Under VEPR’s most optimistic scenario, with the epidemic contained in mid-May, GDP would grow by 4.2 percent.

Under the less optimistic scenario, i.e. the epidemic ends by Q3, GDP would grow by 1.5 percent only.

Meanwhile, under the worst scenario, the GDP growth rate would be minus 1 percent if the epidemic can be controlled by the second half of Q4.

 


According to Pham The Anh from VEPR, in all scenarios, in the post-Covid-19 period, many business fields such as aviation and tourism would have to struggle to recover and the recovery process would last until when the world completely controls the pandemic.

Anh noted that the figures about GDP growth rate do not fully reflect the real difficulties of the national economy, because they cannot count the unofficial economic sector which was more seriously hit in the previous recessions.

Nguyen Tri Hieu, a respected economist, said if the world can control the epidemic by Q2, i.e. the number of infection cases and deaths do not increase, the epidemic will be stopped short. If so, the world’s economy will recover.

If the world still cannot control the pandemic by the end of June, the national economy will face bigger difficulties.

Hieu said if Vietnam can contain the epidemic by the end of June, the economy will begin its recovery process in early Q3. The process will last a long time – from six months to one year. This means that Vietnam’s economy would only return to normal in the two last quarters of 2021.

If the epidemic cannot be contained by the end of June, Vietnam and the world would fall into a crisis.

The Government has launched economic relief packages, including a VND300 trillion credit package, a VND180 trillion package for tax and land rent payment extension, a VND11 trillion package for electricity bill reduction, and VND62 trillion for social security.

Nguyen Duc Thanh from VEPR said with the packages, the government is not pumping money directly into circulation, so high inflation will not occur. 

Thanh Lich

Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

Economic growth slows as GDP rate threatened

Sticky projected prospects caused by the global health crisis among  Vietnam’s key trading partners are expected to hit the domestic economy this year with the manufacturing and processing sector, one of the key growth pillars, to be hit hardest.

 
 

.
Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

With a limited state budget, Vietnam should mobilize social resources to support startups and large-scale enterprises, those considered capable of driving the economy forward.

Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Airlines continue ordering aircraft in their ambitious plans to expand their fleets, betting on the recovery of the market after the pandemic ends.

Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Because of Covid-19, the global farm produce supply chain has been interrupted because of logistics problems. Now is the right time for domestic farm produce to conquer domestic consumers’ hearts, experts say.

Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Health continued to be No.1 concern among Vietnamese consumers, with the highest level globally.

Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Instead of following procedures to become nvestors, foreign enterprises are preferring to ‘take a shortcut’ by taking over Vietnamese businesses, which allows them to penetrate the market more quickly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

VN to strengthen simplification of business regulations in 2020-25 period

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Signs of recovery for businesses who weather COVID-19 storm

Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to strictly manage rice exports through international border gates, said an official.

To become face mask supplier, Vietnam told to focus on quality, not quantity
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnamese face mask producers will have to satisfy CE and FDA standards when exporting products to the EU and US markets.

Protectionism no good for economies amid COVID-19: APEC expert
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Some developing countries in Asia, including Vietnam, could still grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to an increase in domestic demands when the manufacturing sector recovers.

Where will FDI head after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Foreign investors are considering relocating their production bases out of China, and many of them are heading for Vietnam.

VN businesses need capital immediately: economist
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Businesses would rather borrow money at commercial interest rates and get loans immediately than wait for preferential loans, according to Vu Thanh Tu Anh, a respected economist.

More M&A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

The epidemic has brought great opportunities to businesses with powerful financial capability to ‘hunt’ for attractive projects and take them over.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Vietnam takes first ever measures to kick-start ailing economy

Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

A lack of a unified legal framework governing PPP is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029.

In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Many owners cannot maintain operation of their hotels during the epidemic and want to sell them.

Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Local retailers in FMCG should rethink their channel strategy as Covid-19 impacted the way Vietnamese consumers shopping.

Small businesses change business models to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Seeking new markets, making new products and following new business thinking are actions now being taken by Vietnam’s businesses to overcome current difficulties.

Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Multinational corporations like Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Reckitt Benckiser gaining the advantage in Vietnam’s over-the-counter channel, or non-description drugs, in the first quarter of 2020 has in part fuelled their global performance.

A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnamese real estate market has been feeling the pinch, but it can make a swift recovery when the pandemic is brought under control with support policies from the government and promotional campaigns from developers.

Latest news

