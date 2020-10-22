Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/10/2020 13:14:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ITU Digital World 2020: Businesses expect new opportunities

23/10/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Enterprises operating in the telecommunications and IT sectors around the world say they have found new business opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also need incentive policies from governments.

Held online for the first time, ITU Digital World 2020 opened on October 20 with the theme "Building the digital world together". The global ICT event was co-organized online by the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on the Make in Vietnam platform at https://digitalworld2020.vn. 

New business opportunities

ITU Digital World 2020: Doanh nghiệp kỳ vọng vào các cơ hội mới

Many businesses are expected to receive support from governments during and after the pandemic.

Not only noting the importance of ICT to help us get out of crisis, especially the Covid-19 pandemic, representatives of many countries and businesses attending the ITU Ministerial Roundtables, a major event under the framework of the ITU Digital World 2020, said that they have found new opportunities for development.

Mr. Sunil Bharti, President of Bharti Enterprise (India), said IT is one of the most important pillars in the digital age. "It's hard to imagine a world without connection," he said. He also said that the development of businesses in the ICT industry can benefit developing countries, especially in infrastructure investment, bandwidth expansion, networking, fiber optic cables, satellite…

However, according to the President of Bharti Enterprise, governments need to support citizens and businesses through tax exemptions. The high tax rate is the biggest difficulty for telecommunications businesses in many countries. "If ICT can really change the game, we need support and incentives, especially tax incentives," said Mr. Sunil Bharti.

Expressing his views on growth opportunities in the challenging times, Mr. Evgeny Kaspersky, Karpersky CEO, said that his network security firm is working to meet the growing demand for information security. “Network infrastructure and security are the two biggest demands of government agencies and businesses today. We are supporting and providing customers with the best cybersecurity solutions and tools, to ensure that individuals access education in the safest way,” he said.

He also expressed optimism about the new development signals. “We can still develop our abilities in the new normal context. I believe that Covid-19 has helped develop new services, new habits, so the post-pandemic world will become brighter."

Discussing the development prospects of new services, especially 5G, Mr. Marc Vancoppenolle, Global Head of Government Relations of Nokia, said that when the pandemic broke out, the traffic increased to 30 - 40%. And this number will continue to increase because distance learning and working are a global trend. “We must have enough bandwidth to close the connection gap; to ensure that students can study and workers can continue working remotely. The process of upgrading to 5G network is a step that can meet this need,” he said.

The representative of Nokia affirmed that investment in broadband should be a priority of the telecommunications industry worldwide, and one of the initiatives included in the plan to cope with Covid-19. However, that is not enough because we have to perform digital transformation in small business. Small and medium businesses expand their scale not only physically, but also in cyberspace. "With current technology, we can expect the digital economy to thrive in the future," said Marc Vancoppenolle.

Countries change their policies to adapt

ITU Digital World 2020: Doanh nghiệp kỳ vọng vào các cơ hội mới

The ITU Ministerial Roundtables is being held online for the first time.

 

In his speech, ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said that at many meetings, businesses had expressed their commitments and hopes that government agencies can create better conditions in terms of the environment and institutions so that businesses can invest in ICT development. This is also an issue discussed by leaders of the ICT industry of many countries during the ITU Roundtables.

Mr. Ghazi Al-Jobor, Chairman and Executive Secretary General of the Jordan Telecom Commission, believes that ICT plays an important role in the pandemic response, but it is important to deliver telecommunications and IT services to all people. “Our regulatory bodies have been active in policy-making, drafting and cooperating with international organizations in the codification of international laws and documents. We have allocated the system of bandwidth, digital resources for infrastructure development, and licensed organizations to use them to promote efficiency."

With the strong increase in demand for ICT services during the period of social distancing, the representative of Jordan said his country had written requests for network operators to provide many service packages to serve the people and at the same time it changed many policies, creating conditions for businesses in the industry to provide the best services.

In Singapore, IT solutions have increased dramatically during the pandemic. Mr. Keng Thai Leong, General Director of International Affairs of the Infocomm Communication Development Agency (Singapore), said that Singapore has developed many mobile applications to provide information to people. The Government expanded its policies and services, aiming to improve the capacity of the entire society to cope with Covid-19.

Mr. Keng Thai Leong said that Singapore has built many policies and platforms to serve businesses, especially small and medium enterprises. These services and solutions are completely free, supporting businesses to self-innovate and apply digital technology to respond and continue to develop after the pandemic.

Duy Vu

Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world

Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world

Expecting that the ITU Ministerial Roundtables will lay the foundations for a better, more connected and safer world, ITU Secretary-General Zhao Houlin emphasized that countries must work together to narrow the digital gap.

ITU Ministerial Roundtables: Cooperation in mission to 'build the digital world together'

ITU Ministerial Roundtables: Cooperation in mission to 'build the digital world together'

The ITU Ministerial Roundtables, which opened on October 20, emphasized cooperation in digital transformation and sustainable development.

Vietnam becomes a shining example in IT development

Vietnam becomes a shining example in IT development

Mr. Houlin Zhao - Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - said Vietnam is a shining example of IT development. 

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 in October

Vietnam will host the ITU Digital World 2020, expecting to attract hundreds of technology businesses from across the globe.

 
 

Other News

.
Khanh Hoa cancels 4 hydropower projects from electricity development plan
Khanh Hoa cancels 4 hydropower projects from electricity development plan
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The government of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has canceled four hydropower projects from its electricity development plan as they may encroach on a large forest area and pose a high risk to the environment.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 22
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam ODA disbursement meets 32% of targets in 9 months

NA targeting business recovery and growth
NA targeting business recovery and growth
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The 10th session of the 14th NA kicked off this week, with a major focus to be placed on discussing solutions to further support businesses in the context of their recovering performance 

Vietnamese businesses told to export to US through Amazon during pandemic
Vietnamese businesses told to export to US through Amazon during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese exporters should boost exports to the US through the Amazon e-commerce platform during the COVID-19 pandemic, speakers told a seminar in HCM City yesterday. 

VEPR downgrades Vietnam's GDP growth forecast in 2020
VEPR downgrades Vietnam's GDP growth forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) estimated local GDP growth for this year at between 2.6 per cent and 2.8 per cent at a workshop yesterday in Hanoi, lower than the 3.8 per cent it forecast in July.

State budget loss of revenue from tax collections is up to hundreds of trillion VND
State budget loss of revenue from tax collections is up to hundreds of trillion VND
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

State auditors have found incorrect application of land rent remission policy in some provinces that did not adjust land rents after the rent stabilization period expired.

Company with "golden land" plots incurs big losses
Company with "golden land" plots incurs big losses
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Halico, the owner of the famous Vodka Hanoi brand, has reported continued big losses for Q3 2020, despite its great advantages, including wide experience anf ownership of ‘golden’ land plots in advantageous positions.

Vietnam’s e-Commerce revenue to exceed 15 billion USD this year: Association
Vietnam’s e-Commerce revenue to exceed 15 billion USD this year: Association
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam’s e-Commerce growth reached 32 percent last year and averaged about 30 percent annually since 2016, according to a report by the Vietnam e-Commerce Association (VECOM).

The financial issues clouding ambitious North-South railway
The financial issues clouding ambitious North-South railway
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

The North-South high-speed railway line is a large-scale project with a total investment of around $58.7 billion which could facilitate not only cargo transport at an operational speed of up to 200km/h but also reduce travel time

Public debt estimated to reach 56.8% GDP by year end
Public debt estimated to reach 56.8% GDP by year end
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

The government’s report on public debt in 2020 and estimates in 2021 show remarkable figures about the national debt.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 21
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

 Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year

Big companies continue to come to VN, GLP sets up $1.5 billion joint venture
Big companies continue to come to VN, GLP sets up $1.5 billion joint venture
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam is attractive in the eyes of investors thanks to its control of the epidemic and economic growth this year.

Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

International commercial air routes were reopened about a month ago under a Prime Ministerial decision.

Government considers additional support policies for industrial sector
Government considers additional support policies for industrial sector
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) said it had advised the Government to implement a number of policies to support Viet Nam's industrial sector, especially the support industry.

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4 percent this year
Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam’s exports this year could grow by 3-4 percent despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet
Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

A number of large manufacturers slashed car prices in early October, signaling a fierce race in the Vietnamese auto market.

Leather and footwear on course for strong recovery: LEFASO
Leather and footwear on course for strong recovery: LEFASO
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam's leather and footwear industry was on course for a strong recovery as more international fashion brands were valuing the country as an...

Times change, Dang family’s businesspeople are thriving
Times change, Dang family’s businesspeople are thriving
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

The businesses owned by Dang Thanh Tam and Dang Thi Hoang Phuong have shown signs of strong recovery as a new FDI wave is expected to come, which will strengthen the industrial real estate market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

State budget collection tops over VND975 trillion in nine months

Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam is making all-out efforts to boost the disbursement of public investment as it seeks to post GDP growth of 3 percent this year amid the global economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 