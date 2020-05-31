Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 09:02:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI

 
 
01/06/2020    08:58 GMT+7

The development of industrial zones (IZs) needs a comprehensive plan to capture the transition of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow spurred by trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic 

in which Vietnam has significant opportunities to become the next global factory.

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI hinh anh 1

The development of industrial zones needs a comprehensive plan to capture the transition of the foreign direct investment inflow (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

The global production transition out of China spurred by the US – China trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic recently gave a push to the development of IZs in Vietnam.

In the first three months of this year, five new IZs were founded with a total area of 800 hectares, compared with only four in the whole of 2019.

Some deserted IZs found new developers and had infrastructure developed to get ready for leasing, such as the 46-hectare An Phat High Tech Industrial Park in the northern province of Hai Duong.

Su Ngoc Khuong, senior director of investment, Savills Vietnam, said that a lot of domestic and foreign investors were finding locations in industrial zones for investment, some wanted to become developers of industrial parks while some others planned to expand factories.

Do Nhat Hoang, Director of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency, said that a close watch was being kept on the transition of global production, which was opening opportunities for a number of countries, including Vietnam.

Hoang said that the agency was working with foreign investors who were considering moving to Vietnam so as to raise policies which would create a favourable investment climate.

He added that the Law on Investment was being amended to enable Vietnam to capture the FDI inflow in the context of the global production transition.

 

The ministry said that the development of IZs needed a strategy which aimed at sustainability, economic efficiency and environmental friendliness.

According to Nguyen Van Toan, Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises, the infrastructure of IZs remained a limitation. Toàn said that many IZs did not have good transport connectivity.

“A comprehensive plan is needed for the development of IZs,” Toan said, adding that the plan would prevent rampant development of IZs nationwide and enable Vietnam to capture the opportunities from the global production transition.

Vietnam targeted that the total registered capital into IZs would reach 2.7-3.2 quadrillion VND (116-138 billion USD) in domestic investment and 280-330 billion USD in FDI by 2030. Realised capital was expected at 1.5 -2 quadrillion VND and 240-290 billion USD, respectively, according to the ministry.

In addition, IZs would generate jobs for 5-6 million workers in 2025 and 7-8 million in 2030.

The promulgation of the Law on Foreign Investment in 1987 created conditions for the formation and development of IZs which had so far contributed significantly to attracting the FDI flow into the country.

Statistics of the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed that as of March, 335 IZs were founded with a total area of 97,800 hectares, 206 of which were operational with a total area of 68,700 hectares. The average occupancy rate was 75.6 percent./.VNS

As rubber price falls, rubber companies shift to develop IZs

As rubber price falls, rubber companies shift to develop IZs

Since the core business field is facing difficulties, rubber companies are now gathering strength on developing industrial zones (IZs).

Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?

Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?

Prof Nguyen Mai, an expert on FDI, and chair of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), pointed out three problems in the picture of FDI in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Government is focusing on boosting the development of enterprises and encouraging private investment to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth.

E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Government has introduced a range of new measures to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its Resolution No. 84.

American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Asian investors are the buyers in most M&A and capital contribution deals in Vietnam. However, more and more investors from the US and EU have appeared in recent deals.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Local firms should have good knowledge about CE and FDA standards: seminar

VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Commercial banks all can anticipate a sharp fall in profits this year because of Covid-19, though they faced difficulties later than other businesses.

Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Air travel demand has increased after a long period of travel restriction because of Covid-19.

How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
How big are the wage funds of the largest enterprises in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietcombank and Vietnam Airlines spend VND40 million a month on each employee, much higher than other enterprises.

More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
More giant foreign firms plan to shift investment into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam is expected to see a new foreign direct investment (FDI) wave as more foreign companies plan to move investment into the country.

VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam's garment and textile exports in the first four months fell 10 percent year-on-year to 10.63 billion USD and could fall much further as buyers cancelled orders due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).

How can foreign investors be prevented from acquiring Vietnamese enterprises?
How can foreign investors be prevented from acquiring Vietnamese enterprises?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises, hit hard by Covid-19, may be the ‘aiming points’ of foreign ‘sharks’ attempting to swallow up enterprises at low costs.

Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment
Vietnam strives to effectively attract private investment
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam has been advised to introduce a range of solutions aimed at attracting private investment in an effective manner with the private economic sector increasingly becoming a key part of the national economy,

Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list
Kylie Jenner: Forbes drops celebrity from billionaire list
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

The magazine says the Kardashian family misled the press about the value of Jenner's makeup business.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 30
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam at advantage in economic recovery post-COVID-19: Former Deputy PM

Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam wind power sector to see growing opportunities: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Vietnam contains one of the highest potential for wind power in the region, as it is endowed with high wind speeds particularly in the offshore or near-shore areas.

Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
Winners, losers expected from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

As free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that is about to be ratified by the Vietnam National Assembly, tend to be asymmetric in nature, 

Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses
Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Public investment is expected to play a very important role in promoting economic growth in 2020 and the enterprises in the building material sector are the biggest beneficiaries, economists say.

IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  30/05/2020 

Industrial infrastructure companies are still thriving amid Covid-19, and are expected to continue to grow as Vietnam is one of the best destinations for investors in the post-epidemic period.

Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion.

From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Strong regionally co-ordinated actions and strong leadership are the key elements required to rescue the ASEAN from economic difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 