Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports

Japanese experts are set to arrive in Vietnam on June 3 to examine and supervise phytosanitary measures for the lychees destined for the Northeast Asian market, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

A farmer harvests lychees in Phuc Hoa commune of Tan Yen district, Bac Giang province

The ministry said under regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, foreigners arriving in Vietnam must be kept in quarantine for 14 days. However, since the lychee harvest time lasts for only one month, in June, it proposed Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the national steering committee for anti-COVID-19, allow Japanese experts to be exempted from the mandatory quarantine so that the Vietnamese fruit can be exported in line with Japan’s requirements.

The MARD noted it will coordinate with authorities of Bac Giang and Hai Duong, two lychee farming hubs in Vietnam, to ensure preventive measures for the disease during the experts’ stay in the northern provinces.

The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) requested that their experts must come to Vietnam to examine and supervise phytosanitary measures and treatment for each batch of lychees, and only those recognised to be eligible by them can be shipped to Japan.

This year will mark the first time fresh lychees of Vietnam enter the demanding market of Japan.

Over the last four years, the MARD has worked with the MAFF to conduct testing and negotiations to pave the way for the export.

Up to 309 traders from China have been granted permission by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to enter and purchase lychees in Luc Ngan district of Bac Giang province, one of the country’s largest lychee growing areas.

Luc Ngan district is home to 15,290ha of land under lychee cultivation, with an estimated output of 85,000 tonnes, of which 36,000 tonnes have been reserved for export.

the Ministry of Public Security and the Border Guard in Lang Son province, with PM Phuc granting approval to the proposal providing that epidemic prevention measures are taken, according to La Van Nam, head of Luc Ngan district’s administration, during a press briefing on May 30.

Nam added that the Chinese side is closely co-ordinating efforts with their Vietnamese counterparts while striving to create favourable conditions in which Chinese traders can enter the country and purchase lychees. The northern neighbour also requires traders to test negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) three days before they enter Vietnam,

Upon arrival in the nation, the Chinese traders will be immediately transferred to five hotels and guesthouses around Luc Ngan district where they are to be quarantined in order to undergo medical surveillance in line with regulations.

Following the completion of a 14-day quarantine period and testing for the COVID-19, traders who test negative will be granted a virus free certificate and be then permitted to conduct normal transactions alongside local growers.

