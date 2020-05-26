Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/05/2020 10:22:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Japanese firm’s alleged bribery to be investigated

 
 
26/05/2020    10:18 GMT+7

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has requested an urgent investigation into an alleged bribery of Vietnamese officials by Tenma Vietnam - a subsidiary of Japan’s plastic product maker Tenma Corporation.

Japanese firm’s alleged bribery to be investigated hinh anh 1

Tenma Vietnam in Que Vo Industrial Zone in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: tenmacorp.co.jp)

Accordingly, he assigned the ministry’s Inspectorate to immediately set up a team to inspect the Tax Department and the Customs Department of the northern province of Bac Ninh, where Tenma Vietnam is located.

The Director-General of Vietnam Taxation and the Director-General of the Vietnam Customs were requested to report on recent allegations on Japanese media about bribes paid by Tenma Vietnam Company to the tune of 25 million JPY (232,000 USD) to avoid paying corporate and value-added taxes. The report must be sent to the Ministry of Finance before May 26.

Tenma Vietnam was established in 2007 in Bac Ninh province with charter capital of 35 million USD, fully contributed by the parent corporation in Japan. The company specialises in manufacturing and trading of plastic moulding components and plastic moulds. Tenma Corporation is a Japanese company that was founded in 1949. According to its annual stock report, Tenma's sales in 2018 were 84.8 billion JPY with 7,557 employees worldwide.

The case of Tenma Vietnam came into the spotlight when Japanese media including Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported that the Vietnamese subsidiary gave a bribe of 25 million JPY (232,000 USD) to Vietnamese customs officials.

According to Asahi Shimbun, the Tokyo-based Tenma Corporation confessed the case to the Tokyo District Prosecutor. Tenma Corporation reportedly took the initiative to set up a third-party committee to investigate the violation. Bribing foreign governments is a prohibited practice in Japan.

 

According to a report from the committee, in June 2017, Tenma Vietnam in Bac Ninh received a notice of the collection of value-added tax with imported raw materials up to about 400 billion VND (17.8 million USD). Leaders of Tenma Vietnam proposed to the head office about bribing the local customs authorities for the exemption of these taxes.

Receiving approval from the president of the parent company Kento Fujino, Tenma Vietnam reportedly paid 2 billion VND (88,900 USD) in cash to the local Customs Department's investigating leader, according to the report.

In addition, a local tax audit in August last year found some of Tenma Vietnam’s revenues were not eligible for tax incentives. Therefore, local authorities reportedly asked the company to pay an additional 17.8 billion VND of corporate tax. Tenma Vietnam was alleged to have spent 3 billion VND to reduce this fee to about 567 million VND (25,200 USD) including fines.

Meanwhile, Ngo Xuan Tong, Director of the Bac Ninh Tax Department, told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper that the allegation that Bac Ninh tax officials received money from Tenma Vietnam was a unilateral report from Japanese media.

“The company's chief accountant confirmed that there was no such expense,” he said.

Tong said the provincial Tax Department had reviewed all related records, and subsequently, the provincial People's Committee also assigned the Bac Ninh Police Department to investigate and clarify the case./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VN ready to be world’s factory, but is the world?
VN ready to be world’s factory, but is the world?
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted US$12.33 billion worth of foreign direct investment in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 per cent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.

Pharmaceutical enterprises enjoy good earnings in Q1
Pharmaceutical enterprises enjoy good earnings in Q1
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Increasing demand for medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped most pharmaceutical enterprises report positive business results in the first quarter of this year.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 26
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Banks urged to promote digitalisation

A common voice in labor relationship needed
A common voice in labor relationship needed
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced many enterprises to lay off their employees. However, the biggest headache in the labor relationship is how to seek a common voice between employers and employees.

Investment promotion on the world wide web
Investment promotion on the world wide web
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Given the government’s proposed spending cuts for overseas business trips and conferences, Vietnam should quickly adopting online investment promotion.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy responses to stop shutdowns
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

Stimulus welcomed as Vietnam accelerates economic reactivation
Stimulus welcomed as Vietnam accelerates economic reactivation
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The ongoing pandemic has completely upended lives and economies across the planet, restricting movement, shutting schools, forcing people to work from home, and jeopardising employment for millions.

Covid-19: A test for realtors
Covid-19: A test for realtors
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Heavy debts and tightened credits plus sales slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic will soon expose the Achilles’ heel of many financially weak real estate enterprises. Here is why.

HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19
HCM City gets ready for new foreign investment wave post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular have remained appealing to foreign investors who are continuing to pour capital into the southern economic hub despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export
Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

After a year letting the private sector import rice on a “tax-based mechanism” instead of a quota-based mechanism in line with the G2G regime, the Philippine side is considering a comeback to the previous regime to import 300,000 tons of rice. 

Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises
Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Several deputies of the legislative National Assembly have expressed their disapproval over a proposal to convert around five million household businesses in Vietnam into enterprises legally.

Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates
Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.

Investors need to consider carefully before buying old apartments: experts
Investors need to consider carefully before buying old apartments: experts
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Experts have recommended investors consider carefully before buying old apartments to ensure investment efficiency.

Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies
Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry.

Job opportunities diminish in many fields after COVID-19
Job opportunities diminish in many fields after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has upset businesses’ recruitment and workers’ job application plans.

Share set to increase, facing corrections
Share set to increase, facing corrections
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese stock market is forecast to move higher this week, where correction and volatility is expected.

VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has some great advantages while competing with regional countries in attracting capital flows moving out of China after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Overseas e-commerce companies Lazada and Shopee may lose their positions in Vietnam if they keep demonstrating limitations in protecting consumers from low-quality and fake goods.

US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The US has become Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Mobile money is about to be launched in Vietnam despite worries about management methods.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 