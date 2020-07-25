Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government’s programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

The Japan-invested Honda Viet Nam plant in Vinh Phuc Province.







Speaking at a press conference on Thursday about the programme, Takeo Nakajima, chief representative of JETRO in Ha Noi, said that among 30 Japanese firms selected by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) from 124 applicants to provide supports to expand production in ASEAN, 15 selected Viet Nam.

This demonstrated the huge attractiveness and positive prospects of the Vietnamese economy, he said, adding that the successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic was an important factor that drew Japanese investors to Viet Nam.

In the long term, the expansion into Viet Nam also aims to help the Japanese firms take opportunities from origin rules of free trade agreements in which Viet Nam is a member.

Within the Japanese government’s support programme, each Japanese firms would receive financial assistance from 1 million yen (US$9,400) to 5 billion yen, depending on their project scale.

Takeo noted that this unprecedented programme was an effort to expand production and diversify value chains, not a production shift out of China. Products would be made in both Viet Nam and China to reduce risks when any value chains were disrupted by COVID-19, he said.

Takeo said the process of diversifying value chains by the Japanese enterprises was occurring earlier, adding that the pandemic was requiring firms to expand their production to two to three destinations to avoid disruption in supply chains despite higher production costs.

Viet Nam was among their top choices, given the country’s success in containing the virus, improving investment climate, low production costs and export tariff incentives to major markets.

Race for FDI

Half of the METI-supported firms chose Viet Nam as a destination for expansion, a figure that would shock other countries in the region, forcing them to strive to improve the investment climate to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Takeo said.

He said there was a race to attract FDI among ASEAN countries, with countries with high productions costs like Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand part of it.

Although Viet Nam has lower production costs, labour and land costs are rising and low production costs could no longer be the country's competitive advantage, he said.

“Viet Nam needs to create other competitive advantages rather than low production cost,” he added.

Takeo also pointed out problems in Viet Nam such as low local procurement rates, and poorly-developed supporting industries, which must be tackled in the race to attract FDI.

There was also a risk of labour shortage when a wave of foreign companies invested in the country.

Takeo also urged Vietnamese firms to strive to meet Japanese firms’ requirements to participate in supply chains.

Currently, restrictions in travelling between Viet Nam and Japan are also affecting expansion projects from Japanese firms.

Economist Nguyen Duc Thanh said the race to attract FDI was becoming fiercer and Viet Nam still needed to make efforts to resolve a number of problems to attract investors, including improving labour quality and the infrastructure system as well as hastening administrative reforms and tackling corruption. — VNS







0











Tags production expansion Vietnam Japan External Trade Organisation Japanese firms





COMMENTS (0)



Send



OTHER NEWS

Farm produce needs to meet tough EU standards under EVFTA

Most enterprises applying CSI have sustainable governance: survey

Achieving financial autonomy through part-time work

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey

European business leaders’ confidence in VN returning after COVID-19

Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment

Dong Thap authorities seek ways to develop e-commerce

Issuance of legal documents to implement FTA must be hastened

VN and New Zealand strengthen financial co-operation

Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese young generation

Diversified activities to be held in ASEAN 2020

TRENDING STORIES

Chubb Life Vietnam named among best companies to work for in Asia

Foreign investors request prosecution of Nha Hang Mon Hue chain founder

Low economic outlook drags on local shares

Tra Vinh District gets brand certifications for specialty agricultural products

A promising future for Viet Nam after COVID-19







CORPORATE NEWS

JCB, Shopee unveil Southeast Asia collaboration E-Commerce platform Shopee on Thursday announced a tie-up with JCB International Company Ltd (JCBI) that will offer online merchants and shoppers enhanced payment options.



Vietjet honoured as the most impactful Vietnamese brand worldwide

Emirates covers customers from COVID-19 expenses

PepsiCo Vietnam aids local hospitals in COVID-19 fight

SPONSORED LINKS













Events

Top Thai Brands 2020 reboots business connection between VN, Thailand after pandemic

Viet Nam Grand Sale 2020 to open next month

Ha Noi Gift Show 2020 to open in October

Vietnam ICTComm 2020 slated for September

Vietbuild expo in HCM City to feature nearly 1,800 booths



Copyrights 2012 Viet Nam News, All rights reserved. Add:79 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Ha Noi, Viet Nam. Editor_In_Chief: Trinh Thanh Thuy

Tel: 84-24-39332320; 84-24-39332314;Fax: 84-24-39332311; E-mail: bizhub@vnsmail.com

Publication Permit: 599/GP-INTER. ® web design by: VGroup.vn









