Japanese praise Vietnam's investment environment

31/07/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Japanese businesses in Vietnam say the country is a safe and successful destination for investors.

Sagara Hirohide, CEO of Marubeni Vietnam, a Japanese investor, participated recently in the Vietnam-Japan online investment promotion conference held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and Japanese Embassy in Vietnam.

“One day I accidentally forgot my wallet at a pho shop and I only realized that I could not find my mobile phone when I went out to buy power bank. Shortly after that, the owner of the shop ran after me and gave me back the wallet,” he said.

“In Vietnam, I am not afraid of losing things if I drop them,” he added.

Regarding business opportunities, Hirohide said since problems have arisen in China, Vietnam has proven to be a reliable investment destination.

He believes that Vietnam will offer attractive investment mechanisms that will help bring Vietnam to a new development turning point.

Miura Nobufumi, chair of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), affirmed that Japanese businesses have serious interest in the Vietnamese market.

Vietnam is the first country in the world showing the advantages of supply diversification. Japanese businesses have high interest in Vietnam, viewing it as an investment destination in the new normal status of today.

Up to 2,800 people surveyed by JCCI said they want to come to Vietnam to seek investment opportunities.

 

However, JCCI pointed out that there are many problems Japanese businesses complain about, including poor infrastructure and complicated procedures.

Praising Vietnam’s achievements in fighting against Covid-19, Envoy Okabe Daisuke from the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam said with high risk management administration, Vietnam has begun to revive its economy.

Okabe Daisuke made a 4-point proposal to the government of Vietnam.

First, relaunch travel between the two countries. In May and June, Vietnam allowed 500 Japanese specialists to enter Vietnam.

Second, improve the implementation of public investment projects. No economic stimulus measure can bring high efficiency as public investment can. The subway No 1 Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien, the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Highway and Nhon urban railway are effective measures to stimulate the economy.

Third, attract foreign direct investors, including Japanese. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is providing a $2.3 billion credit package to help businesses diversify their production chains. Meanwhile, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) also has a finance support package to help businesses overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fourth, it is necessary to upgrade Vietnam’s credit rating and improve the disbursement and decision-making process.

Le Ha

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital

Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital

As Vietnam is attracting high-quality foreign inflows, domestic firms now have an even greater opportunity to draw technology transfer to improve added value in its manufacturing industry.

 
 

Other News

.
Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, new foreign investment approvals in Vietnam reached some US$18.8 billion between January and July, inching down by a mild 6.9% year-on-year.

Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?
Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As bank deposit interest rates are on the decrease and gold is becoming more and more expensive, idle money is expected to flow into the real estate market.

Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

As soon as the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Da Nang and Quang Ngai, many firms have re-implemented pandemic prevention measures starting early this week.

Southern authorities mull solutions on port development
Southern authorities mull solutions on port development
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Poor infrastructure conditions and weak connections between ports and manufacturing facilities are the biggest hurdles to seaport development.

Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly
Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s fintechs have discovered that some Chinese apps which have lent money at exorbitant fees have been leaving Vietnam quietly.

Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.

Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam exported over 182,000 tonnes of pepper worth 385 million USD as of mid-July, according to the General Department of Customs.

Banks forecast lower profit and credit growth rates
Banks forecast lower profit and credit growth rates
BUSINESSicon  30/07/2020 

Domestic activities have returned to normal, but Vietnam’s major partner economies are still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

The Government’s Decree 81, which comes into effect on September 1, will help raise the corporate bond market standards and remove low-quality issuers to better protect investors.

Group set up to inspect VN pork market
Group set up to inspect VN pork market
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has founded a group to inspect the pork market which saw prices at high levels since the end of 2019 despite the Government’s effort to increase supply to make up for the drops caused by African swine fever.

Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2
Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

After half a year of struggling to survive difficulties caused by Covid-19, Vietnamese enterprises are hoping that more orders will come over the next six months.

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets
Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s fruit exporters has been striving to sell to new markets because they understand that reliance on the Chinese market will bring high risks.

ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s participation in ASEAN 25 years ago has helped the country enjoy strong growth in trade with other member nations.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Ha Giang Kombucha exported to Europe

Face mask prices on the rise
Face mask prices on the rise
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

The price of medical masks is on the rise after two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of community infections linked to Da Nang and Quang Ngai to four in the past three days.

Hanoi removes barriers to investment in high-tech agriculture
Hanoi removes barriers to investment in high-tech agriculture
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Hanoi’s farming sector has proposed that the city adjust the mechanisms and policies to promote marketing and branding of high-tech agricultural products.

Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19
Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Asia Pacific’s commercial real estate market has felt the brunt of COVID-19 so far this year, with a sharp decline in investment volumes and rental prices across most major commercial asset classes, according to real estate services firm JLL.

First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved
First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

The Government has issued a resolution approving the first protocol that amends the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

Banks face exchange-rate risks when issuing international bonds
Banks face exchange-rate risks when issuing international bonds
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Many commercial banks have presented plans at shareholder meetings to issue bonds in the international market.

Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue
Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

To offset the decline in revenue from international flights, airlines have been trying to exploit more domestic air routes.

