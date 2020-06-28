Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 15:24:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

July to be a hard month for Vietnamese shares

 
 
29/06/2020    13:51 GMT+7

July looks set to be a hard month for investors as market turbulence continues due to the unpredictability of global stocks and with attention on second-quarter earnings expectations.

Vietnamese shares are expected to struggle in July as corporate earnings will be dampened. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

The local market has stalled in the last two weeks after the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange climbed to a four-month high of 900 points on June 10.

The benchmark index had gained 36.36 per cent from the three-year low of 660 points in late March. But from the four-month peak, the index has lost 5.33 per cent in two weeks.

In comparison, US stock indices S&P 500 and Dow Jones declined by 6.91 per cent and 9.27 per cent, respectively, from their four-month highs in the same period.

On both markets, individual investors have played the key role driving stock indices up as global stocks hit rock bottom in late March on worries about the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pattern of the VN-Index is quite similar to that of the US stock indices in the last two weeks, which indicates the US market is taking a toll on the Vietnamese market.

Last week, the VN-Index fell 1.91 per cent to finish at 851.98 points.

The Vietnamese stock market was affected by US stocks as investors worried about the second wave of coronavirus given the easing of travel restrictions and re-opening of some states, according to Sai Gon-Ha Noi Securities Co (SHS).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 10 million as of 3am on Sunday and the death toll was nearly 500,000, according to Worldometer. The US-led the board in both total cases (more than 2.58 million) and total deaths (nearly 128,000).

Aside from the worldwide spread of the coronavirus, investors are also worried about another stage of the trade war as the economic relationship between the US and China has deteriorated in recent weeks.

Such concerns have made international economic and financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Federal Reserve deliver bad forecasts for global economic growth this year.

 

Besides the impact of US stocks, investors in Viet Nam are entering the time in which corporate information is limited. As most listed firms have organised their annual shareholders’ meetings, attention now will turn to second-quarter earnings reports.

Some large-cap companies such as dairy producer Vinamilk, steel producer Hoa Phat, Vietcombank, HDBank, retailer Mobile World Investment, petrol firm Petrolimex, Techcombank and VPBank have already released their earnings for the second quarter.

There are some positive signals in those firms’ second-quarter earnings reports but they generally are not too optimistic about this year’s performance.

“Second-quarter earnings season will start in July, so investors will be divided on companies’ reports,” Sacombank Securities Co. market analysis director Duong Hoang Linh said.

“Investors will no longer win easily. They will become more cautious and individual purchasing power will weaken,” he said.

The VN-Index will move sideways in July and it will not be easy for the benchmark to beat 900-point level this month, according to Phan Dung Khanh, director of the investment consultancy at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Co.

In the coming week, the VN-Index may struggle and move between 840 points and 870 points, SHS forecast.

Bao Viet Securities Co (BVSC) warned the pressure on the market still persists and the VN-Index may go down to 780-820 zone if the short-term bottom line of 840 points is broken in the coming days. — VNS

Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls

Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls

Many listed companies plan to buy tens of trillions of dong in treasury stocks.

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

 
 

Other News

.
M&amp;A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic
M&A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition (M&A) deals will likely increase post-pandemic, which industry insiders see as a chance for enterprises to restructure their operations to be more viable.

How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
How will mobile money affect e-wallets?
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Non-cash payment activities have developed strongly in recent years with many payment services such as digital banks and e-wallets.

Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
Vietnam lures US$6 billion FDI into industrial parks
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Nearly US$6 billion in foreign direct investment was poured into Viet Nam’s industrial parks (IPs), processing zones and economic zones (Ezs) in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is scheduled to be built in the central highlands province of Gia Lai to develop breeding pigs and produce organic cattle feed and fertiliser.

Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
Vietnam seeks quality FDI from EU
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has undergone profound changes since first opening its doors to FDI more than 30 years ago.

Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
Doing business with US: preparing thoroughly, giving specific offers
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The government of Vietnam needs to improve the business environment and transport infrastructure, in addition to simplifying administrative procedures, to attract the expected new FDI 'wave'.

Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
Vietnamese business bemoans support conditions
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Amid numerous difficulties, slow-paced implementation of government-led policies to assist enterprises hit by the health crisis are leaving many businesses in the lurch, making it hard to boost local production, a key driver of  economic growth.

Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
Real estate booms in HCMC's suburban areas
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The real estate market is picking up in the areas surrounding Ho Chi Minh City as inner-city options become limited and the infrastructure of these provinces is improving.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 29
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
No licenses for transport firms with foreign holding of over 51%
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese transport firms wherein foreign investors contribute over 51% of the chartered capital will not be licensed, according to the Ministry of Transport.

M&amp;A deals increase during time of crisis
M&A deals increase during time of crisis
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

More M&As are expected this year, experts say.

Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnamese apparel companies will not enjoy immediate tariff cuts after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, as they have to overcome strict rules of origin.

HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.

Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half
Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decree 70 allowing the cut of 50% of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles, effective June 28.

Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions
Vietnamese businesses burdened with taxes, FIEs at ease with tax exemptions
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Studies have found that Vietnam’s taxation system offers many incentives to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), but puts an increasingly heavy burden on Vietnamese enterprises and people.

Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese logistics industry is among those hit the hardest by Covid-19, as the unpredictability and duration of the pandemic have presented multiple challenges in both the short and long terms, 

The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
Limit on capacity continues to hinder solar panel installation
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

With the rising prices of electricity pushing many enterprises and households to install rooftop solar panels that partly help reduce electricity bills, the cap on solar power capacity is hindering the process.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 