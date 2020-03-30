Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban lifted

 
 
30/03/2020    15:29 GMT+7

The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.

Effective and timely measures this year saved the winter-spring crop. — Photo courtesy of tuoitre.vn

Speaking at an online conference held to review the winter-spring crop by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), vice chairman of the Kien Giang People’s Committee, Mai Anh Nhin, warned that the suspension of exports would significantly impact rice production.

Despite the saltwater intrusion in rivers, effective and timely measures this year saved the winter-spring crop, he said.

Kien Giang Province has harvested 93 per cent of its rice crop with the average yield of 7.24 tonnes per hectare, an increase of 0.3 tonnes from last year. The output so far is 1.924 million tonnes, 104,712 tonnes higher than a year ago.

The upcoming summer-autumn crop is expected to be grown on 284,000ha, he said.

After the Government’s decision to suspend rice exports, prices have decreased by VND300-500 per kilogramme, and the low prices could affect farmers’ motivation to grow the summer-autumn crop, he warned, urging a lifting of the ban.

Nguyen Thanh Truyen, director of the Long An Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said many businesses are worried about the export suspension.

The province has 300,000 tonnes of the grain in stock and 24 export firms.

 

He sought permission to fulfil export contracts signed before March 24, warning there would be severe losses otherwise.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh said the delta has this year won an important victory in overcoming the effects of saltwater intrusion and drought.

The sowing area for the 2019-20 winter-spring crop in the southern region was over 1.6 million hectares, and the output is estimated at over 11 million tonnes.

The agriculture ministry stressed the importance of adjusting the farming schedule to achieve productivity, yield and production targets and secure export opportunities.

Food security must be prioritised to prepare for potential natural disasters and unfortunate domestic and global events, it added. — VNS

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar

While many agricultural and aquatic products remain unsold because of decreased demand during Covid-19, rice sales have been satisfactory.

Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw

Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw

Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are earning higher incomes from selling rice straw left over from the harvested 2019 – 20 winter-spring rice crop.

 
 

Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak
Because of the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, many restaurants in HCM City are struggling and offering free delivery services to attract customers who are eating at home instead of going out.

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months
Vietnam invested $49.3 million abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.

COVID-19: Business facilities, services allowed to operate in Hanoi
Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organize events with large numbers of people, and to limit public gatherings as the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the city keeps rising.

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam’s growth forecast
Fitch Solutions has recently revised down Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Listed companies rush to buy treasury stocks to stabilize share prices
Tens of listed companies plan to spend trillions of dong to buy treasury stocks in an aim to prevent stock prices from falling.

FDI businesses cry out for help as COVID-19 exerts impact
Many foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses are taking the full brunt of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and they are in dire need of support from the government to weather the storm.

Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19
Many businesses have been forced to give workers time off work, especially at weekends due to reduced demand caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand
Shrimp prices have plummeted in the Mekong Delta since global demand has been hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil & gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges
With the oil price falling to $30-35 per barrel, the national oil and gas corporation PetroVietnam will lose $3 billion in revenue in 2020.

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar
While many agricultural and aquatic products remain unsold because of decreased demand during Covid-19, rice sales have been satisfactory.

Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers
Tax incentives for developers of social housing projects for lease should be made clear and consistent to encourage private investment in the segment, according to the HCM City Real Estate Association.

Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre
The retail prices of petrol plummeted from 3pm of March 29, making it the sixth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.

Covid-19 wipes out $44 billion from Vietnam’s stock market
As the covid-19 epidemic has been escalating, the market capitalization value has been sliding. Market losses have reached $44 billion.

COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights
Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s newest airline, has announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights amid the critical time of COVID-19 fight as directed by the Government and Ministry of Transport.

HCM City property developers offer more products
The HCM City real estate market provides more housing projects and subsidises rentals to boost the market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw
Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are earning higher incomes from selling rice straw left over from the harvested 2019 – 20 winter-spring rice crop.

Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19
The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a 20 trillion VND (843 million USD) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said on March 27.

